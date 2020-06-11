Designer Scarves From Gucci, Jimmy Choo & More Brands Make the Chicest Coverings

Face coverings are a must-wear in many places these days — and among the best way to stay safe in style is with designer scarves.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that persons over age 2 wear face coverings in public, whenever they are at risk of coming with 6 feet of people from outside their immediate household. By covering up your face, including both the mouth and nose, you will keep out respiratory droplets from other people, plus keep individuals safe by capturing your own droplets.

Why Wear a Scarf as a Face Covering?

Although disposable face masks have become a go-to for many, they aren’t exactly the most eco-friendly of choices. Of course, a slew of brands are now manufacturing reusable face masks, but at some point, masks will likely stop being a part of daily life, whereas your scarf will have utility for years to come. (Additionally, it’s important to remember that medical-grade face masks continue to be reserved for health-care workers and other individuals on the front lines.)

Plus, designer scarves are versatile: They can be styled in a variety of ways aside from the traditional around the neck look (for instance, as hair accessories or belts). What’s more, designer scarves can be more easily removed if you’re in a setting where social distancing isn’t required.

How to Wear a Scarf as a Face Mask

As mentioned above, a scarf can easily be styled as a face mask. Plus, whether your scarf is long and skinny or square in shape, there are numerous ways you can tie it to slightly change up the look. All of these options simply require folding or tying your mask in different ways — so no need to worry about sewing or otherwise permanently modifying your scarf.

Below, FN has rounded up an assortment of the best designer scarves to shop now from brands such as Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Versace. Read on to shop our selections, which come in luxe fabrications and are offered in fun colorways and patterns.

Designer Scarves: Gucci

This 34-inch scarf features Gucci’s recognizable monogram throughout, with large red letters spelling out “Boutique” adding a modern twist to the classic look. Made of 100% silk, the scarf can be sent to the dry cleaners’ for sanitization.

Designer Scarves: Versace

Versace’s signature baroque print adorns this silk scarf, which comes in gold, black and blue. The 35-inch square scarf was made in Italy and can be dry cleaned.

Designer Scarves: Hermès

When it comes to designer scarves, Hermès is likely one of the names that first comes to mind for many. The label’s vintage silk scarves have only become more coveted — and more difficult to get — thanks to their current use as face coverings, but Vestiaire Collective offers a good selection of authenticated styles.

Designer Scarves: Supreme

Technically this Supreme style is a neck gaiter rather than a scarf, but it serves the same purpose. The 100% wool gaiter features a bandana-esque paisley print and the brand’s logo.

Designer Scarves: Jimmy Choo

Logo letters and abstract flowers come together in a chic way on this 100% silk scarf from Jimmy Choo. The Italian-made style is a 35-inch square and can be dry cleaned.

Designer Scarves: Fendi

This reversible fleece scarf features tonal brown stripes on one side, with Fendi’s signature “F” logo overlaid against a yellow background on the opposite side.

Designer Scarves: Burberry

Manufactured from a silk-wool blend, this Burberry scarf is gauze-weight, making it the perfect barrier to stay covered without getting sweaty in the summer heat.

Designer Scarves: Off-White

When it comes to fashion today, there are few brands as buzzy as Virgil Abloh’s Off-White. This acrylic/wool style features fringe trim on the ends, with Abloh’s signature quotation mark graphic.

Designer Scarves: Balenciaga

This 55-inch pure silk scarf features a blue floral pattern at the center, with Balenciaga’s signature double “B” logo on the edges.

Designer Scarves: Alexander McQueen

Available in a number of colorways, this silk scarf is emblazoned with Alexander McQueen’s instantly-recognizable skull print. The style measures 41 x 47 and is dry clean only.

