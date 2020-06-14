15 Best Cross-Training Women’s Shoes From Nike, Adidas & More

The best women’s cross-training shoes will help you get the most out of your workout.

Wearing the appropriate sneakers for your specific routine is crucial to achieving your performance goals and preventing injury — so before hitting the gym, it’s important to make sure you’re lacing up the correct shoes before you get started.

When shopping for a cross training shoe, there are several key factors to consider. You should be sure to look for a style that offer stability and support lateral movements during various activities such as strength training and dance fitness. Additionally, you will want to ensure that your shoes offer support without feeling too bulky.

For many shoppers, the below feature set will likely help ensure that your cross-training shoes fit well:

Durable Uppers: Uppers made entirely of mesh are typically more breathable, but if your goal is durability, you may prefer a shoe constructed from a mix of TPU, mesh and other materials.

While these features tend to work out well for many, it’s important to keep in mind that choosing the best women’s cross-training shoes will ultimately come down to figuring out what works best for you and your needs — and makes you feel comfortable and properly supported as you hit the gym.

As you look to find the best women’s cross-training shoes to meet your needs, it’s probably a good idea to take the time to research all of the brands to determine which one best caters to what you’re looking for. Unsurprisingly, athletic powerhouses such as Nike, New Balance and Under Armour all have a range of stylish and functional cross-trainers available to shop, and there are also a number of smaller brands with standout options, among them Nobull and Altra.

Below, we have rounded up a selection of 15 of the best functional cross-training sneakers for women you can buy — coming from brands both big and small. What’s more, many of the pairs sell for less than $100, with the lowest-priced option coming in at just $30. Read on to shop all of our favorite options now.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Ryka Devotion XT Cross Trainer

The Ryka Devotion XT Cross Trainer has responsive cushioning for impact protection and shock absorption, with rubber on key traction areas. In addition, the shoe includes a pivot point, making it an A-plus choice for smooth rotational movements. On Amazon, the style is offered in a wide array of sizes, as well as a number of toned-down colorways that will have a coming effect on the wearer.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Nike SuperRep Go

The Nike SuperRep Go features a soft mesh upper that’s breathable and flexible, paired with a thick foam midsole — a trending feature in the performance sneaker market as of late. The chunky midsole is designed to offer responsiveness during a range of activities such as jumps, squats and planks. In addition, the shoes boast rubber tread in high-wear areas for stability and traction.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: New Balance Minimus 20v7

This New Balance sneaker is constructed with a knit upper with nylon infused yarn, while a solid Vibram outsole provides reliable traction and ground feel to maintain a natural stance during strength training. What’s more, the shoe offers a can’t miss multicolored look that is perfect for showing off your vibrant personality or for adding a kick to your all-black workout ensemble.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Inov-8 F-Lite 260

The Inov-8 F-Lite 250 is versatile for any form of workout due to its breathable mesh upper with a Rope-Tec lacing system and its Powerheel cushioning for stability. What’s more, the sneaker features Sticky Grip rubber technology for improved traction in the forefoot, as well as an external heel cage at the back for additional support in the heel.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Puma LQDCell Optic 11

The Puma LQDCell Optic 11 boasts a cool look, thanks to a chunky, retro-like silhouette with iridescent pops of color throughout. In terms of technology, the sneaker features LQDCELL cushioning in the heel and midfoot, with EVA wrap-ups at the midsole providing lateral stability and support during dynamic movements.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Under Armour Charged Breathe TR 2

In its midsole, the UA Charged Breathe TR 2 features Charged cushioning, which uses a compression molded foam for responsiveness and durability. The sneaker has a lightweight, breathable upper designed to keep the wearer cool and dry, as well as a full rubber outsole made for increased traction and durability.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Reebok Nano 9

The Reebok Nano 9 is ideal for high-intensity workouts, lifting sessions and cardio. The style features a low-cut design meant to increased the mobility of the ankle, as well as a lightweight, durable upper made from 100% textile along with a soft rubber midsole protection wrap. In addition, the shoe offers a stylish look, making it a solid choice for transitioning from a workout class to running errands or grabbing a meal.

Adidas Fitboost Trainer

The Adidas FitBoost trainer is built with a low-cut mesh upper for breathability, with an engineered-mesh upper and a TPU overlay at the forefoot. Made for the gym, the shoes are designed to keep the wearer low to the ground for additional stability and include the Three Stripes’ signature Boost cushioning in the midsole.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Merrell Banshee

The Merrell Banshee is a vegan-friendly style, crafted with a breathable mesh upper that sits atop an EVA foam midsole for all-day comfort. The shoe features a traditional lace closure to keep the foot in place, with overlays at the instep and a molded TPU heel counter ensuring stability. In addition, the sneakers feature an M Select GRIP outsole to ensure durable traction.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Nobull Trainer

Whether you’re hoping to run, climb or lift, the Nobull Trainer will have you covered. The sneaker can take on a variety of workouts thanks to its durable, lightweight SuperFabric upper and its outsole that blends together flexibility, traction and support.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Altra Solstice

The Altra Solstice offers a sleek performance look with a flexible knit upper and a responsive lightweight EVA midsole. The style can be used for a variety of activities, including cross-training as well as road running and road racing. What’s more, the shoe comes in a wide array of colorways, including neon hues as well as more understated shades.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Asics Gel-DS Trainer 24

The Asics Gel-DS Trainer 24 features a rubber sole, with a performance knit upper, Gel technology in the rearfoot to provide shock absorption as needed and an EVA sockliner that molds to the shape of the wearer’s foot over time. But perhaps the most notable feature of the style is the FlyteFoam Lyte technology in the midsole, which is the brand’s lightest midsole available.



Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: The North Face Surge Pelham

For those who aren’t a fan of having to tie their shoes, this one is for you. The wearer is able to seamlessly slip in and slip out of The North Face Surge Pelham, which comes complete with a toggle lacing system as well as an easy pull tab at the heel. The style features a breathable mesh upper and a supportive white foam midsole, which offers reliable shock absorption as well as lightweight comfort. The North Face Surge Pelham comes complete with the brand’s proprietary EXTS outsole, designed to ensure increased traction and stability.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Mizuno TC-02 Cross Trainer

The Mizuno TC-02 training shoe offers a dual-layered mesh construction on the upper with supportive straps in the midfoot to keep feet locked down as well as a complete solid rubber outsole for a 360-degree grip. The shoe comes complete with Mizuno’s proprietary C.O.B. technology, which is meant to help the wearer achieve increased body awareness, and thus improve their balance.

Best Women’s Cross-Training Shoes: Champion Adapter

The Champion Adapter features a one-piece lightweight knit and mesh upper, a soft lining and a plush memory foam insole, which all sits atop a flexible EVA outsole. Even better, the shoes are more affordable than many other options on the market, with a price tag of just $30 — and they’re offered in a pink and red colorway that’s designed to stand out, whether you’re lifting weights at the gym or hitting the streets for a road run.

