11 Best Crocs for Women That Are Stylish & Comfortable

Crocs offers several styles for women that go beyond its classic clog silhouette.

Since 2002, the foam clog producer has expanded its silhouettes to include heels, flats and boots that are equally as praised. Each shoe is made from the brand’s signature Croslite foam, an injection-molded EVA foam. The material is what gives its shoes a water-resistant finish and cushy feel that customers continue to love.

Crocs keeps on pushing its comfort technology into new directions by adding styles and teaming up with recognizable names across industries such as Vera Bradley, Disney and KFC. The brand has also has an impressive list of ambassadors which include Priyanka Chopra and Zooey Deschanel.

Classic and contemporary styles continue to receive exciting updates, done in finishes like neon hues, leopard print and trending tie-dye that was a crowd-pleaser for the past two summers. And for the perfect way to customize your pair, the brand continues to roll out a range of Jibbitz charms that can be attached to your Crocs clogs. Crocs even has a shoe that’s considered one of the best snow boots for women to shop in 2020 by FN and reviewers online.

Below, take a look at the best Crocs for women you can buy online now at Crocs.com.

Crocs Women’s Crocs Freesail Chelsea Boot

Get ready for fall with the Freesail Chelsea Boot from Crocs. Considered one of the best Crocs styles for women, this waterproof boot is both practical and chic. The EVA foam boot comes in three neutral colorways for you to choose from.

Crocs Classic Lined Clog

Get cozy with the Croc’s Classic lined clog. The brand’s classic style gets a winter upgrade with a warm fuzzy lining that will keep your feet warm. Just like the Classic Clog, this style comes in an array of colors to choose from, making it another option for those looking for the best Crocs for women.

Crocs Women’s AllCast II Luxe Boot

Considered one of the best winter boots for women, the AllCast II luxe boot features Crocs signature Croslite upper and sole for a semi-waterproof boot. Plus, the fuzzy faux fur lining is a stylish way to keep your feet warm in the winter.

Crocs Women’s Sienna Floral Flat

Crocs has refined the design of its Sienna floral flat to have a sleeker fit. The slip-on shoe features heel cutouts and comes in a few fun floral colorways. The lightweight shoe is great to pair with a warm-weather outfit or can double up as a house slipper, too.

Crocs Women’s Leigh Sandal Wedge

Look elevated but comfortable in the Leigh Sandal Wedge from Crocs. Offered in black or white, this neutral shoe will instantly upgrade your favorite pair of jeans. The 3.4 inch wedge is now 30% off on Crocs.com.

Crocs Vera Bradley Neria Clog

Crocs and Vera Bradley have a few shoe styles together, including a floral edition of the Neria Clog. The slip-resistant shoe has a relaxed fit, making these clogs a great work shoe option to consider.

Crocs Women’s Crocs Sloane Flat

Another comfortable style to consider when on the hunt for the best Crocs for women is the Sloane flat. The shoe is available for 20% off on Crocs.com. The relaxed style is polished yet comfortable thanks to a cushy Croslite construction throughout.

Crocs Women’s Kadee II Printed Floral Flip

For $25, you can get the Kadee II printed floral Flip, which is waterproof, comfortable and chic thanks to the floral finishes available on Crocs.com. One of the best Crocs for women, this style can function as your favorite summer shoe or serve as an easy footwear option for around the house.

Crocs Classic Clog

The classic clog from Crocs continues to be a fan favorite thanks, which why we’ve selected it to be one of the best Crocs for women. The style is available in several colorways ranging from pastels to neons and neutrals online.

Crocs Women’s Alice Work Flat

Crocs took its original Alice style and gave it a professional update by adding a Crocs Lock tread and a Croslite footbed. The slip-resistance comfort shoe is especially great for those on their feet all day, but can also function as a highly-durable casual shoe as well.

Crocs Bayaband Tie-Dye Mania Flip

Trend in the Bayaband tie dye Mania Flip. The cushy flip-flop is water-resistant and easy to clean. Although summer is over, you can stow these sandals for next year or wear them around the house.