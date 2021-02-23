×
9 Cute Crocs With Shoelaces to Shop

By Allie Fasanella
While best known for its iconic rubber clog, Crocs also sells a variety of other supportive shoe silhouettes worth adding to your cart. From waterproof boots to boat shoes and sneakers, the Niwot, Colorado-based brand has a lot to offer beyond its signature slip-on — including lace-up styles for a more traditional look.

To make your shopping easy, we’ve highlighted nine cute Crocs styles with shoelaces for men and women. Keeping in line with the label’s commitment to comfort, each of these pairs should be soft and lightweight with supportive outsoles and just the right amount of cushioning underfoot.

Like the classic Clog, some of these pairs are also waterproof. Keep reading to shop them all.

Crocs Men’s Citilane Canvas Lace-Up Sneaker

This skateboarding-inspired style is crafted with a tough canvas upper and Dual Crocs Comfort technology, which pairs deeply cushioned footbeds with supportive Croslite foam outsoles. The style also features a plush added collar and twin gore stretch panels for premium comfort.

Crocs Men's Citilane Canvas Lace-Up Sneaker, crocs with shoelaces
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Crocs Men's Citilane Canvas… $53-$60
buy it

Crocs Men’s Santa Cruz Playa Lace-Up Sneaker

Also done with a durable and breathable canvas upper, Crocs’ Santa Cruz Playa lace-up sneaker delivers a sleek hybrid look that’s reminiscent of both a loafer and a boat shoe. Underfoot, padded heel cups and a Dual Crocs Comfort construction provide long-lasting support. And as an added bonus, the footbed includes small massaging nubs to soothe sore spots.

crocs with shoelaces, Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Playa Lace-Up Sneaker 
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Playa… $47-$134
buy it

Crocs Men’s Classic Boat Shoes

Ready to take on summer storms or days spent on deck, this lightweight boat shoe is fully waterproof and features ventilation ports in the heel and forefoot to help shed water and moisture. Meanwhile, rubberized Croslite foam outsoles offer excellent traction on wet, slippery surfaces, too.

Crocs Men's Classic Boat Shoes, crocs with shoelaces
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Crocs Men's Classic Boat Shoe $30-$89
buy it

Crocs Men’s LiteRide Modform Lace-Up Sneaker

Engineered with the brand’s proprietary LiteRide foam insoles and durable Croslite foam outsoles, these athletic-style sneakers lend a soft, cushy feel.

Crocs Men's LiteRide Modform Lace-Up Sneaker, crocs with shoelaces
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Crocs Men's LiteRide Modform… $38-$99
buy it

Crocs Men’s LiteRide Color Dip Pacer

Another sneaker from Crocs’ LiteRide collection, the stylish Color Dip Pacer features a well-ventilated upper made with flexible synthetic material for a broken-in feel out of the box. The foam insoles are designed to be soft, lightweight and resilient, while  Croslite outsoles enhance the cushioned comfort.

Crocs Men's LiteRide Color Dip Pacer, crocs with shoelaces
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Crocs Men's LiteRide Color Dip Pacer $65
Buy it

Crocs Men’s Citilane Roka Court Sneaker

Offered in four color options, this versatile tennis shoe is equipped with perforated Croslite uppers and outsoles. The style is perfect for a variety of occasions, whether you’re running errands or hitting the boardwalk.

crocs with shoelaces, Crocs Men's Citilane Roka Court Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Crocs Men's Citilane Roka Court… $29-$45
buy it

Crocs Women’s LiteRide Mesh Lace Sneaker

Offering a sock-like fit, these women’s sneakers have a foot-hugging mesh upper, LiteRide foam insoles and Croslite foam outsoles to support you through whatever the day brings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Crocs LiteRide Mesh Lace $38-$89
buy it

Crocs Women’s AllCast II Snow Boot

For stormy weather, Crocs’ AllCast ll snow boot will help keep you protected from the elements. It’s built with rugged synthetic nubuck uppers, toasty faux shearling-lined collars and 200 grams of insulation for lightweight warmth. Moreover, a seam-sealed and gusseted construction ensures feet stay as dry as they were before you stepped out. Also featuring Dual Crocs Comfort technology, these boots will cradle your feet.

Crocs Women's AllCast II Snow Boot, crocs with shoelaces
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Crocs Women’s LiteRide Pacer

This athletic shoe for women also has a flexible Matlite upper, super-soft LiteRide insoles and lightweight Croslite foam outsoles. In addition to white, the breathable lace-up is available in a vibrant coral hue, black and navy with an icy blue collar.

Crocs Women's LiteRide Pacer, crocs with shoelaes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Crocs Women's LiteRide Pacer $60 $44
Buy it
