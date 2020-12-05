15 Compression Socks and Tights for Work, Traveling, and More

When you think of compression legwear, you probably imagine those “nude” tights that were the color of no human being’s actual skin and were so stiff they could be pierced with a fork and never run. (Don’t ask how I know that.)

But these are not those old tights.

Legwear brands have come a long way with their compression socks and hosiery. Today, there are plenty of cute, fashionable options that still offer all the same wellness benefits.

Made with strong elastics, graduated-compression legwear squeezes tightest at the ankle with reduced pressure at the top, in order to increase blood flow in the legs. It’s often recommended for diabetics, pregnant women, and people with circulatory issues, but just about anyone can benefit from improved blood circulation, especially people who are on their feet during the day or are traveling on long plane rides.

Or just in everyday circumstances, the legwear can help increase energy overall and reduce stress.

Watch on FN

Below are 15 styles to take you through the work day, the weekend, and even the gym for a sweat session.

Dr. Motion Compression Knee-Highs

These mild compression socks from Dr. Motion come in a colorful argyle print, as well as other patterns including stripes, polka dots and animal prints. They’re made from a lightweight fabric with some stretch for an ideal fit and acrylic for warmth, and a virtually seamless toe for enhanced comfort.

Dr. Motion Mild Compression Knee-Highs CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Item M6 Opaque Compression Tights

For full coverage and a sleek look, German brand Item M6 specializes in high-quality fashion tights with light compression concentrated at the ankle to promote all-over circulation. This 60-denier style features a comfortable control-top waistband and breathable finish, making it optimal for year-round wear.

Item M6 Opaque Compression Tights CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Comfortiva Compression Sock 3-Pack

Comfortiva’s line of compression socks is available in multi-packs with a range of colors and cheerful print options. They’re soft and durable with just the right amount of stretch, offer light compression and are one-size-fits-most.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Sockwell Twister Firm Compression Socks

For those looking for socks with a tighter compression, measuring 20-30 mmHg, try this multi-print Sockwell style. It’s made from an ultra-soft merino wool fabric blend that provides natural thermoregulation, moisture management and odor control. They’ll stay fresh longer, feature a seamless toe design and come in seven colorways.

Sockwell Twister Graduated Compression Socks CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Therafirm Moderate Compression Stockings

Fans of thigh-highs will enjoy this semi-sheer look from Therafirm, also featuring moderate compression capabilities of 20-30 mmHg. Perfect for taking you through the work day and into the evening, they’re not only supportive but also moisture-wicking to keep you dry and cool. In addition to black, they come in a natural sand color, too.

Therafirm Moderate Compression Stockings CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Think Medical Gradient Compression Socks

Think Medical’s mild compression, high-calf styles come in a wide variety of festive prints to choose from like this nurse-themed pair featuring a stethoscope. These have a ribbed design to ensure they stay in place and built-in arch support for maximum comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Vim & Vigr Wool Compression Socks

This merino wool style from Vim & Vigr is a warm and cozy option for lounging around the house or getting outdoors. Offering 15-20 mmHg of compression, these are available in options for wearers with wider calves that could use the extra material. They’re also designed with a contoured leg and heel for a superior fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

CEP Progressive 2.0 Night Run Compression Socks

And for athletes, the CEP brand is the leader in compression running socks. This flashy neon pink style which is designed fit like a glove and make you more visible when running at night, features anatomically padded cushioning and a seamless toe to prevent blisters. The Halo top-band will keep the sock securely in place during your run, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Thirty48 Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks

For those who suffer with plantar fasciitis, these open-toe ankle compression socks are worth a try. The graduated compression ergonomically conforms to your foot for a tight fit to boost circulation and reduce inflammation. They’re also sold as a set that comes with two pairs. The fabric is thin, breathable, stretchy and moisture-wicking to keep you comfortable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Mojo Compression Socks

If you have wider calves or ankles, Mojo offers compression socks in sizes up to 6XL, and in a variety of colorways. This style featuring firm compression is equipped with ample cushioning and made of a breathable, moisture-wicking CoolMax fabric.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Swiftwick Aspire Twelve Compression Socks

Swiftwick is another brand that makes great compression socks for runners, athletes and fitness lovers. This style not only offers strong compression but also helps boost performance and wick away sweat to keep your feet dry.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Go2 Compression Socks

These socks featuring firm compression come in a wide range of neutral tones, vibrant colors and eye-catching prints. They also feature a fabric that is designed to resist sweat and odor and regulate your body’s temperature to ensure comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

SB Sox Lite Compression Socks

For a budget-friendly option with mild compression, you can’t go wrong with the SB Sox Lite, which is offered in striped and argyle prints. The style is reinforced with cushioning in the heel and toe for comfort and durability. Plus, it should help keep you dry even if you work up a sweat.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Bitly Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks

Another style to help relieve plantar fasciitis pain, these vibrant ankle socks backed by football legend Tiki Barber are just $10 a pair. They’re breathable, light, and won’t hold onto sweat, so feel free to get active in them.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Zensah Tech+ Compression Socks

Another style that’s great for athletes and runners, Zensah’s compression socks are lightweight, moisture-wicking, odor-resistant and temperature-regulating. These also come in a wide range of colors from natural hues to bold colorways, including the pink, blue and purple pair below.