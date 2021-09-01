20 Best Combat Boots for Women to Wear This Season

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

PSA: Combat boots are back in style. Lucky for you, fall is right around the corner, and it’s the perfect excuse to scoop up a new pair.

Combat boots are the ideal cold-weather boot because of the high-calf design and snug, lace-up design that keeps feet warm. Not to mention, they feature rugged rubber soles, often made for walking on slick, icy terrain. Adding to their durability, most silhouettes are made with sturdy leather or suede, and many include double-stitched details.

These cool-girl shoes come in various styles, making them perfect for a range of occasions from from work meetings to weekend brunch. Traditional military combat boots are great for everyday wear, but have also been done in more modern takes so you can further spice up your look. First up, there’s the high-heel take that you can dress up with your favorite cocktail hour or date night outfit (like a flirty dress or chic jumpsuit). Then, there’s feminine styles that come in pretty shades of pink with heart-shaped bucked or rhinestone and pearl embellishments. And we can’t forget the edgy varieties that come with zippers, studs and thick platforms. We’re partial to any timeless pairs from iconic brand Dr. Martens.

If you’re thinking of splurging on some combat boots, it’s well worth it. Combat boots are made to be worn year-round and will go with pretty much anything in your wardrobe. On chilly days, pair them with a sweater, teddy jacket or puffer coat and some jeans or leather leggings. You can even style your combat boots in summer with denim cutoffs and crop tops.

There are also a few budget-friendly options from Amazon that you’ll want to check out. From classic to modern silhouettes, we present you with the 20 best combat boots for women this season.

Dr. Martens Jadon Boot

These OG platform Dr. Martens have been in style for decades. You can pull them off with any outfit. We particularly like the shiny leather style worn with a floral dress and oversized coat for an ‘80s grunge cool-girl vibe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Steve Madden Bettyy Combat Boot

For just under $100, Steve Madden’s Bettyy boots come in smooth or patent leather in black, burgundy or white. No matter which hue you choose, you can easily pair this forever-cool style with everyday autumn staples like henleys and sweaters.

BP Kora 2 Lug Chelsea Boot

These pearl-embellished shoes are the ultimate feminine combat boot. The rows of shiny beads perfectly balance out the weighty sole. They’ll work just as effortlessly with your mini skirts as they will with vintage denim.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Avena Combat Boot

Update your classic lace-ups for fall with this luxe suede option. Done in a rich camel color, this pair is the perfect day-to-night boot and will go with everything from an office-ready blazer to a leather jacket for after-work drinks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Seychelles Irresistible

Go bold with a classic leopard print. Since these printed boots make such an impression, keep the rest of your ensemble neutral and pattern-free. They’ll look great with skinny jeans, trousers and your favorite LBD.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Charles David Harrow Bootie

If the traditional take feels too busy to you, opt for these minimalist boots. They’re sleeker without the added hardware but they still have the heavy sole and rugged feel you’re after. Try them out with a black maxi dress for a chic, modern aesthetic.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Dr. Martens Devon Heart Platform Boot

With flirty heart-shaped buckles, these fuchsia-colored boots are super feminine. They still have a tough feel, though, thanks to their thick soles, yellow stitching and Dr. Martens’ signature pull loop for easy on and off. When styling these, keep the rest of your ensemble simple so the boots can take center stage.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Steve Madden Beso

These sky-high combat boots will round out your date night ensemble just as well as any heeled sandal would. Bonus: Steve Madden heels are know to be comfy, so you’re in for a treat.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Jeffrey Campbell Hunts Boots

Elevate jeans and bodysuit combos with these tassel-front combat boots. Featuring trendy details like a square toe and cylindrical heel, these will make even your simplest of outfits feel complete. Think of their almost-brown, rich burgundy shade as your new fall neutral.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

AllSaints Donita

These designer combat boots will last you years. They’ve got classic details like a fully-treaded rubber sole, cap toe and lace-up front but include ultra-edgy add-ons like a utilitarian belt strap and wrap-around lacing. Plus, their snakeskin finish is a nice departure from basic black.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Forever Link Combat Boots

For those on a budget, these highly-rated military boots are a great option. Have your pick of 10 colors ranging from black to pink suede. Reviews confirm the style is extra comfy, so you’ll be eager to pair them with leggings on repeat to complete your new fall uniform.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Open Edit Iris Lug Chelsea Boot

If a slip-on is more your style, opt for these badass boots. They come in a shiny ivory, black or tan finish and include a heavy ridges sole. The clunkiness of these boots will effortlessly complement lightweight layers, perhaps a slinky slip dress or flowy kimono.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Dr. Martens 1460

A bright white boot feels brand new for winter and is great for balancing out bulky sweaters and outwear. Try this iconic model from Dr. Martens, featuring black contrast details and signature Dr. Martens yellow stitching for a standout effect.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Schutz Caligas

It’s the cool white leather, three statement buckles and all-over studs for us. Somehow, this decorated pair makes the combat boot trend effortlessly elegant. We’re envisioning a maxi dress and leather jacket to complete the look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vince Cabria Front Zip Boot

Vince’s water-resistant Cabria boots are ready to handle inclement weather, and instead of including traditional laces, they have a convenient front zipper. Meanwhile, their dark brown hue offers a fresh accent for your layered looks.

Michael Michael Kors Jax Bootie

If the logo trend is up your alley, these Michael Michael Kors booties nail it. The MK design is subtle on either the white or camel colorway. They style with perfectly coordinate with any of your winter coats.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Aldo Reflow

Looking for the most comfortable combat boots? Sock booties are always a great everyday option. This pair marries the cozy trend with the tough-girl combat boot. The green-khaki shade has a stealthy, utilitarian vibe and is a great companion to your denim pieces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Jimmy Choo Cruz Embellished Leather Combat Boots

There’s something about the juxtaposition of black leather and shiny rhinestones that just feels right. Plus, the two-inch heel on these Jimmy Choo boots gives the already-fancy shoe a made-for-evening feel. Far from tacky, these feminine boots will dress up jeans and dresses alike.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Erocalli Platform Boots

Test out the punk platform craze with these under-$30 boots on Amazon. There’s actually quite a few ways you can style them; for example with colorful mini dresses or skin-tight leggings. They’re so fun, you can even whip them out for your next costume party.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Dream Pairs Combat Boots

This Amazon find brings a whole new meaning to military-chic. They’re available in an array of outdoorsy browns and blacks and even have a built-in pocket wallet for your cash and keys.