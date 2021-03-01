20 Handy Clothing Racks with Storage for Shoes & Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Clothing racks offer a great solution for storing apparel when your closet or dresser space isn’t enough to hold all your outfits. Options with shelves for shoes and accessories, or hooks for hanging items like bags, hats and scarves, can also come in handy.

Since there are tons of clothing rack styles available, we’ve narrowed down the options and rounded up 11 great freestanding and rolling racks with shelves for footwear and other items. We included both metal and wood options to appeal to different tastes, and certain models have adjustable designs so you can tailor them to your needs. Best of all, each rack is under $100.

Dotted Line Diego Garment Rack

Also available in dark brown wood, Dotted Line’s Diego clothing rack is just under four feet tall and approximately two feet wide. It features two hanging hooks and three shelves: one up top and two at the base. One of the bottom shelves is also conveniently adjustable. The rod is suitable for 24 standard hangers or nine suit hangers.

Iris USA Metal Garment Rack

This simple rack has an angled metal frame so your clothes stay contained and a sturdy base to prevent it from falling over. It’s about five feet tall and can hold approximately 10 pieces of clothing. Depending on your shoe size, the shelf will fit anywhere from two to six pairs.

Simple Houseware Clothing Rack

Measuring five feet tall and four feet wide, this metal rack includes wired shelves and two hanging bars for clothes. While the wired design isn’t ideal for storing stilettos (whose thin heels may fall through the gaps), it should hold all other styles without issue. Each shelf will hold one to two pairs of shoes, while the bottom portion will hold more. You can also store styles that are out of season up top.

Homfa Clothing Rack

Homfa’s bamboo rack can hold up to 50 pounds, complete with three slatted shelves and two side hooks for hanging your hats, belts, and other accessories. It’s approximately five feet tall and comes with an optional Anti-Kipp Kit, which includes straps that you screw into the wall to hold it in place to ensure it doesn’t tip over.

17 Stories Reavis Garment Rack

If you’re looking for a modern, understated addition to your home, this unit is perfect. It features an angled metal frame and four mesh shelves that are ideal for storing shoes, folded clothes, hats, and other items. Meanwhile, the 2-foot-wide closet rod offers room for 16 standard hangers and six suit or coat hangers. The rack stands t about five feet tall.

Rebrilliant Rozek Garment Rack

This heavy-duty bamboo clothing rack is packed with storage space, offering a total of seven slatted shelves also able to hold up to 55 regular hangers.

Coastal Farmhouse Sowa Garment Rack

Coastal Farmhouse’s Sowa garment rack boasts a sleek black metal frame and sold wood shelves. Also about five feet tall and featuring an angled frame, the rod can hold up to 40 standard hangers and 16 suit/coat hangers.

Made by Design Metal Garment Rack

For just storing just a few pairs and pieces, this compact 5-foot tall rack has you covered. The minimalist style includes a single bottom shelf featuring a sturdy metal mesh design and can hold up to four pairs of shoes.

Latitude Run Abhainn Garment & Accessories Rack

Instead of placing your accessories on a shelf, this option allows you to easily hang those, too. It’s equipped with two external hanging racks that can collapse down, reverse direction and be removed if you so desire. The unit also includes one large hook for holding your handbags, as well as a bottom shelf for storing shoes.

Better Homes & Gardens Garment Rack

The only rolling style on our list, this portable two-tier option comes with three fabric storage bins featuring pull tabs for easy access. Your shoes can be placed on an included shelf above the drawers. Another highlight of this style is that it features two clothes rods, with the top rod extending outward for added hanging space on both sides.