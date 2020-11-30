The Best Clothing Deals to Score on Cyber Monday 2020

At waiting all year, Cyber Monday is finally here, with hundreds of thousands of retailers participating and offering sales and markdowns across their site. It’s never been easier to score incredible deals on clothing, and all from the comfort of your home. Does it get any better? So, if you’re hoping to save big, just in time for the holiday season, now’s your chance.

Here, for shopping made easier, we rounded up some of our favorite deals on clothing that are happening right now, from popular brands like Adidas, Lululemon, Madewell, and much more.

Adidas

Adidas is giving up to 40% off select activewear and loungewear for women, men, and children with the code “BRINGJOY.”

Anthropologie

Score 30% off everything, including an extra 50% off sale items, and free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Dockers

Dockers is offering 50% off everything, plus their men’s Easy Khaki pants are just $25.

Free People

At Free People, you can now get an additional 40% off sale styles.

Gap

Gap is offering 50% off more than 300 brand-new arrivals and a bonus 10% off everything, plus free shipping, when you use the code “GAPCYBER” at checkout.

Lululemon

The popular activewear company is offering up to 60% across all categories including cozy coats and their beloved leggings like their cult-favorite Wunder Under tight, which is now marked down to $69.

Macy’s

Macy’s has some major deals going on right like 70% off women’s Charter Club Cashmere, 60% off women’s coats, 65% men’s coats, and up to 60% off men’s sweaters and sweatshirts. And that’s not even everything.

Madewell

Madewell is giving 40% off your purchase when you use the cheeky code “THXINTERNET.”

Nike

Nike is offering up to 50% off select styles, plus an extra 25% off when you use the code “CYBER25.”

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has tons of items, including this Cole Haan wrap coat, that are now on sale for up to 80% off. The retail giant is also offering an extra 25% off the clearance section.

Old Navy

Enjoy 50% off storewide. This includes over 800 new arrivals.

Revolve

Revolve if offering 20% off final sale items with the code “cyber20.”

Shopbop

At Shopbop.com, customers can receive 20% off orders of $200 more with the code “CYBER20.”

Target

Target is offering savings of 30% off clothing for the whole family and an extra 15% off sweaters, outerwear, and boots.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is offering 25% off your entire purchase right now.

Walmart

At Walmart, you can get up to 70% off tons of fashion items, including up to 50% off pajamas and women’s activewear.

Zappos

Zappos is offering up to 50% a huge selection of clothing, from popular brands like Nike, Levi’s, Columbia, J. Crew, and more.