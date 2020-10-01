The Best Christmas & Hanukkah Face Masks to Grab Ahead of the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Although the holidays are still several months away, you can stock up on Christmas-themed face masks ahead of the season.

Whether you celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah, there are several face mask options to shop online that will get you in the holiday mood. Fabric coverings can be used to bring in a little Christmas cheer or double as an effective stocking stuffer this year.

Just like everyday face masks, holiday-themed masks are sold in bundles and singles. Some also come with filters. Below, take a look at the best Christmas face masks you can grab ahead of the giving season.

CHENSEN Disposable Christmas Face Masks

Holiday-themed face masks are available to shop in bundles like this pack of 50 on Amazon. The festive face masks have three-layers of lightweight, breathable fabric and stretchy ear loops.

MerryMasks Christmas Holiday Face Masks

You can find handmade face masks like these coverings from MerryMasks on Etsy.com. The cotton face masks are made with two layers of fabric and offered in various festive designs, like snowflake patterns and prints featuring llamas wearing Santa hats.

Veki Rhinestone Christmas Face Masks

Shine on with Veki’s rhinestone face masks on Amazon.com. The polyester-cotton made mask comes in a variety of blinged-out styles for $5, including holiday-themed and options for everyday use.

ThreeGenerations1 Personalized Hanukkah Embroidered Mask

Hanukkah face masks are also available online. These handmade linen-cotton face masks feature a menorah design and have the option of being personalized in Hebrew.

Codiea Christmas Cats Face Mask

Cat lovers will adore these cute Christmas cat face masks on Amazon. The $6 style comes in a few options featuring festive furry friends. The mask also features adjustable ear loops for a comfortable fit.

SUPNON Christmas Face Mask with Filter

Another option for the holidays when it comes to a set of themed face masks are these polyester coverings from Amazon. The pack of three comes in a variety of holiday-themed motifs with a set of 15 carbon filters.

AstorVintageClothing Christmas Cardinal Face Mask

This two-layer cotton option is printed with a cardinal atop pine branches for a covering birders will love. Shoppers should act fast though as this mask is low in stock.

Scrunchie King Christmas Lights Face Mask

A Christmas light-themed face mask offers another great way to show off your holiday spirit in style. This version is a great pick, especially as it comes with a pocket for a filter.

pblast Hannukah Menorah Face Mask

This two-ply polyester face mask on Etsy is another Hannukah-centric style. The fabric covering is handmade and comes in two sizes to choose from.

SUNNH Santa Face Mask

Whether you’re looking for a funny face mask or actually want to dress up as Santa this year, this quirky mask from Amazon is a go-to. The polyester mask comes in several styles featuring different St. Nick facial expression and adjustable ear loops.

AWS Disposable Christmas Face Masks

Available as a pack of 50, these disposable masks feature three-ply fabric and come in a few wintery styles perfect for the holiday season.