10 Cashmere Socks You’ll Never Want to Take Off

By Allie Fasanella
cove cashmere socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolf & Badger

Many people are crazy about cashmere for a number of practical reasons. Not only is the material exceptionally soft and warm, but it’s also known for being lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking.

Cashmere comes from the under layer of a goat where the fibers are super fine, which makes it feel luxuriously cozy to the touch (if you have sensitive skin that’s easily triggered by wool socks, cashmere versions may be your best bet). The fibers also move moisture away from the body and have water repellent exteriors. And since goats live in extreme cold weather conditions, cashmere is eight times more insulating than regular sheep’s wool.

For all these reasons, however, cashmere can be quite expensive.

If you’re not willing to splurge on pure cashmere socks, cashmere blend options are a great alternative. They often feature synthetic fibers like polyester or nylon for enhanced durability and spandex to promote comfortable stretch. And, unlike pure cashmere socks, which should be hand-washed since the material is so delicate, cashmere blend styles tend to be machine washable (although you should check the washing instructions of your individual pair to be sure).

Considering all this, we rounded up 10 great cashmere socks for women — from 100% pure cashmere socks to blended pairs. We hand-picked options that span a range of price points, including those from top brands like Johnstons of Elgin, Hansel from Basel and designer Thom Browne.

The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks

This ribbed style comes in five colors and is made to fit up to a size nine women’s foot.

The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks, cashmere socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand
Buy: The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks $49
Hansel from Basel Cashmere Blend Crew Socks

Available in three colors, Hansel from Basel’s ribbed crew socks are a blend of 85% cashmere, thermoregulating merino wool and elastane for stretch. They fit up to a women’s size 9.5

Hansel from Basel Cashmere Blend Crew Socks, cashmere socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Hansel From Basel Cashmere Blend Crew Socks $35
Cashmere Boutique Socks

This ribbed style is also made with 100% cashmere and comes in three neutral colors to choose from. It’s offered in two unisex sizes, with the larger size made to fit up to men’s size 10 foot.

cashmere socks, Cashmere Boutique
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Cashmere Boutique Socks $59
Graham Cashmere Socks

Created in Scotland, these ribbed cashmere socks contain 15% nylon for added durability and stretch and a seam-free construction. They’re designed to fit up to a women’s size nine foot and come in various colors, too.

Graham Cashmere Socks, cashmere socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Graham Cashmere Socks $49
Milica Brooks Cashmere Socks

Also featuring an 85% cashmere blend, these ribbed socks offer an oversized fit for women and come in a variety of colors. Plus, they’re sold individually as well as in packs of three or five.

Milica Brooks Cashmere Socks, cashmere socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Milica Brooks Cashmere Socks $39-$159
Thom Browne Cashmere RWB Stripe Sock

If you really feel like treating yourself, try these Thom Browne socks. Made in Italy, the 100% cashmere style for women features the luxury label’s signature tricolor grosgrain flag design, stripes in navy and red and logo-stamped soles.

thom browne cashmere socks, cashmere socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense
Buy: Thom Browne Cashmere RWB Stripe Sock $250
Johnstons of Elgin + Net Sustain Cashmere Socks

Johnstons of Elgin’s 100% cashmere socks in charcoal are designed to fit a women’s size seven to 10 foot.

Johnstons of Elgin cashmere socks, cashmere socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Johnstons of Elgin + Net Sustain Cashmere Socks $45
Cove Cashmere Bed Socks

Offered in two sizes for women, these ribbed gray socks have a hot pink trim and are also 100% cashmere.

 

Cove Cashmere Bed Socks, cashmere socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolf & Badger
Buy: Cove Cashmere Bed Socks $64
Naked Cashmere Socks

These ribbed socks are made with 85 grams of pure cashmere in a thick five-gauge knit. They come in two sizes and two colors: truffle brown and black.

Naked Cashmere socks, cashmere socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Naked Cashmere
Buy: Naked Cashmere Socks $99
Gobi Rib Knit Cashmere Socks

This rib-knit style from Gobi Cashmere comes in eight colors, including this shade of fire engine red. It’s available in three sizes to choose from.

Gobi Cashmere Socks, cashmere socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gobi Cashmere
Buy: Gobi Cashmere Socks $39
