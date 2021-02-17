10 Cashmere Socks You’ll Never Want to Take Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Many people are crazy about cashmere for a number of practical reasons. Not only is the material exceptionally soft and warm, but it’s also known for being lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking.
Cashmere comes from the under layer of a goat where the fibers are super fine, which makes it feel luxuriously cozy to the touch (if you have sensitive skin that’s easily triggered by wool socks, cashmere versions may be your best bet). The fibers also move moisture away from the body and have water repellent exteriors. And since goats live in extreme cold weather conditions, cashmere is eight times more insulating than regular sheep’s wool.
For all these reasons, however, cashmere can be quite expensive.
If you’re not willing to splurge on pure cashmere socks, cashmere blend options are a great alternative. They often feature synthetic fibers like polyester or nylon for enhanced durability and spandex to promote comfortable stretch. And, unlike pure cashmere socks, which should be hand-washed since the material is so delicate, cashmere blend styles tend to be machine washable (although you should check the washing instructions of your individual pair to be sure).
Considering all this, we rounded up 10 great cashmere socks for women — from 100% pure cashmere socks to blended pairs. We hand-picked options that span a range of price points, including those from top brands like Johnstons of Elgin, Hansel from Basel and designer Thom Browne.
The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks
This ribbed style comes in five colors and is made to fit up to a size nine women’s foot.
Hansel from Basel Cashmere Blend Crew Socks
Available in three colors, Hansel from Basel’s ribbed crew socks are a blend of 85% cashmere, thermoregulating merino wool and elastane for stretch. They fit up to a women’s size 9.5
Cashmere Boutique Socks
This ribbed style is also made with 100% cashmere and comes in three neutral colors to choose from. It’s offered in two unisex sizes, with the larger size made to fit up to men’s size 10 foot.
Graham Cashmere Socks
Created in Scotland, these ribbed cashmere socks contain 15% nylon for added durability and stretch and a seam-free construction. They’re designed to fit up to a women’s size nine foot and come in various colors, too.
Milica Brooks Cashmere Socks
Also featuring an 85% cashmere blend, these ribbed socks offer an oversized fit for women and come in a variety of colors. Plus, they’re sold individually as well as in packs of three or five.
Thom Browne Cashmere RWB Stripe Sock
If you really feel like treating yourself, try these Thom Browne socks. Made in Italy, the 100% cashmere style for women features the luxury label’s signature tricolor grosgrain flag design, stripes in navy and red and logo-stamped soles.
Johnstons of Elgin + Net Sustain Cashmere Socks
Johnstons of Elgin’s 100% cashmere socks in charcoal are designed to fit a women’s size seven to 10 foot.
Cove Cashmere Bed Socks
Offered in two sizes for women, these ribbed gray socks have a hot pink trim and are also 100% cashmere.
Naked Cashmere Socks
These ribbed socks are made with 85 grams of pure cashmere in a thick five-gauge knit. They come in two sizes and two colors: truffle brown and black.
Gobi Rib Knit Cashmere Socks
This rib-knit style from Gobi Cashmere comes in eight colors, including this shade of fire engine red. It’s available in three sizes to choose from.