10 Cashmere Socks You’ll Never Want to Take Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many people are crazy about cashmere for a number of practical reasons. Not only is the material exceptionally soft and warm, but it’s also known for being lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking.

Cashmere comes from the under layer of a goat where the fibers are super fine, which makes it feel luxuriously cozy to the touch (if you have sensitive skin that’s easily triggered by wool socks, cashmere versions may be your best bet). The fibers also move moisture away from the body and have water repellent exteriors. And since goats live in extreme cold weather conditions, cashmere is eight times more insulating than regular sheep’s wool.

For all these reasons, however, cashmere can be quite expensive.

If you’re not willing to splurge on pure cashmere socks, cashmere blend options are a great alternative. They often feature synthetic fibers like polyester or nylon for enhanced durability and spandex to promote comfortable stretch. And, unlike pure cashmere socks, which should be hand-washed since the material is so delicate, cashmere blend styles tend to be machine washable (although you should check the washing instructions of your individual pair to be sure).

Considering all this, we rounded up 10 great cashmere socks for women — from 100% pure cashmere socks to blended pairs. We hand-picked options that span a range of price points, including those from top brands like Johnstons of Elgin, Hansel from Basel and designer Thom Browne.

The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks

This ribbed style comes in five colors and is made to fit up to a size nine women’s foot.