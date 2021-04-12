10 Products for Removing Calluses on Your Feet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Since our feet get so much mileage, repeated friction can cause calluses — or hardened, thickened skin — to form on the forefoot, heel and even the bottom of toes. For athletes or workers whose job requires them to spend long hours on their feet, calluses can form especially quickly.

While not always painful, calluses feel rough to the touch and can be quite unattractive. Thankfully, since they’re so common, there’s a range of handy products on the market to remove dead skin and reveal baby soft feet at home.

Some may prefer to use a pumice stone or heavy-duty foot file, the latter of which can be purchased in both manual and electric options. While electric foot files tend to be more expensive, they require minimal effort on your part to remove tough skin.

You can also opt for a foot cream. Some of the best kinds include ingredients like salicylic acid or urea. Both exfoliate away dead skin, while urea has added moisturizing benefits.

Disposable, single-use foot masks, which come in the form of paper booties featuring a nourishing gel formula inside, have also become a popular way of achieving softer soles.

Considering all this, we rounded up 10 callus remover products that are perfect for getting your feet ready for sandal season. No matter your budget, there’s a pick here for everyone.

Read on to shop them all.

Rikans Foot File and Callus Remover

Priced at under $10, Rikans Foot File and Callus Remover can be used on both wet and dry skin. The handheld device is also made of stainless steel, so it should never rust.

Care Me Powerful Electric Foot Callus Remover

Care Me’s Electric Foot Callus Remover is designed to tackle the toughest calluses via a powerful motor and coarse roller and can be used on dry feet. Compact enough for travel use, the handy device also comes with an extra roller and is rechargeable, with the battery able to last up to 45 minutes of consistent use. Plus, cleanup is a breeze; simply remove the head and wash it with soap and water.

Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel

A best-seller on Amazon, Baby Foot’s Exfoliation Foot Peel booties come pre-filled with a moisturizing solution of plant extracts and glycolic and lactic acids to soften dry feet. It’s recommended that you wear a pair of socks over the plastic booties and sit with them on for an hour. According to the brand, you’ll start to see dead skin peel off your feet over the course of two weeks after each use.

Emjoi Micro-Pedi Callus Remover

Another battery-powered model, this Emjoi Micro-Pedi Callus Remover uses spinning, micro-mineral rollers to efficiently buff feet. It’s conveniently portable, easy to clean and boasts an easy-grip handle. The Micro-Pedi include two extra-coarse blue rollers, two super-coarse black rollers, as well as a travel pouch and cleaning brush.