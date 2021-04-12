10 Products for Removing Calluses on Your Feet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Since our feet get so much mileage, repeated friction can cause calluses — or hardened, thickened skin — to form on the forefoot, heel and even the bottom of toes. For athletes or workers whose job requires them to spend long hours on their feet, calluses can form especially quickly.
While not always painful, calluses feel rough to the touch and can be quite unattractive. Thankfully, since they’re so common, there’s a range of handy products on the market to remove dead skin and reveal baby soft feet at home.
Some may prefer to use a pumice stone or heavy-duty foot file, the latter of which can be purchased in both manual and electric options. While electric foot files tend to be more expensive, they require minimal effort on your part to remove tough skin.
You can also opt for a foot cream. Some of the best kinds include ingredients like salicylic acid or urea. Both exfoliate away dead skin, while urea has added moisturizing benefits.
Disposable, single-use foot masks, which come in the form of paper booties featuring a nourishing gel formula inside, have also become a popular way of achieving softer soles.
Considering all this, we rounded up 10 callus remover products that are perfect for getting your feet ready for sandal season. No matter your budget, there’s a pick here for everyone.
Read on to shop them all.
Rikans Foot File and Callus Remover
Priced at under $10, Rikans Foot File and Callus Remover can be used on both wet and dry skin. The handheld device is also made of stainless steel, so it should never rust.
Care Me Powerful Electric Foot Callus Remover
Care Me’s Electric Foot Callus Remover is designed to tackle the toughest calluses via a powerful motor and coarse roller and can be used on dry feet. Compact enough for travel use, the handy device also comes with an extra roller and is rechargeable, with the battery able to last up to 45 minutes of consistent use. Plus, cleanup is a breeze; simply remove the head and wash it with soap and water.
Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel
A best-seller on Amazon, Baby Foot’s Exfoliation Foot Peel booties come pre-filled with a moisturizing solution of plant extracts and glycolic and lactic acids to soften dry feet. It’s recommended that you wear a pair of socks over the plastic booties and sit with them on for an hour. According to the brand, you’ll start to see dead skin peel off your feet over the course of two weeks after each use.
Emjoi Micro-Pedi Callus Remover
Another battery-powered model, this Emjoi Micro-Pedi Callus Remover uses spinning, micro-mineral rollers to efficiently buff feet. It’s conveniently portable, easy to clean and boasts an easy-grip handle. The Micro-Pedi include two extra-coarse blue rollers, two super-coarse black rollers, as well as a travel pouch and cleaning brush.
Pumice Valley Natural Earth Lava Pumice Stone
Made of pure volcanic lava, Pumice Valley’s Earth Lava Pumice Stone not only buffs away dead skin, but is also said to help stimulate blood flow and relieve fatigue. It features a natural jute rope that allows you to easily hang it up when you’re done.
PurOrganica Urea 40% Foot Cream
PurOrganica’s Urea 40% Foot Cream contains a high concentration of urea to slough away dead skin, and is formulated with tea tree oil and chamomile, which have natural antibacterial properties to keep feet healthy and smelling fresh. It also contains soothing aloe vera to reduce irritation.
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Foot Treatment
Patchology’s PoshPeel Pedi Cure Foot Treatment comes with a pair of foot peel booties featuring an advanced botanical blend blend with glycolic, salicylic, lactic and citric acids. The ingredients work together to soften and exfoliate the skin in one week or less. It’s suggested you keep the mask on for up to 90 minutes if your feet require greater exfoliation.
Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength Gel
Lee Beauty Professional’s Callus Remover Extra Strength Gel is designed to deeply penetrate the skin to lift even the toughest calluses. Leave it on for up to 10 minutes and then use a pumice stone to easily lift dead skin. Just be sure to soak your feet prior to applying and wear gloves when you do, as the formula can be abrasive on areas where the skin is more delicate.
Tweezerman Sole Smoother Anti-Bacterial Callus Stone
Tweezerman’s Sole Smoother Anti-Bacterial Callus Stone features a coarse side for targeting stubborn calluses and a smoother side for easier-to-manage areas. The handle is ergonomically shaped for easy handling, while the ceramic stone is infused with silver to prevent bacteria growth. For the best results, use the waterproof tool in the shower, as the warm water can help loosen the skin to ensure easier removal.
Dr. Scholl’s Duragel Callus Removers
Treated with maximum strength salicylic acid, Dr. Scholl’s Duragel Callus Removers stick directly onto your callus and should stay on all day or night. The thin, flexible gel patches also provide an extra barrier between skin and the inside of shoes to prevent friction and blisters.