11 Best Boys Sneakers for Toddlers to Middle-Schoolers

From the age they start walking, kids seem like they’re always on the move. That’s why your little man needs the best sneakers to help keep him comfortable, whether he’s jumping, playing or climbing.

That said, choosing the right pair isn’t always as easy as it should be, especially with a huge variety of options on the market. There are not only high-tops and low-tops but basketball shoes, skate-inspired pairs, slip-on velcro styles and more. So, before making any purchases, definitely keep in mind who you’re buying for, including what they favor and what their individual footwear needs are. For instance, does he require more ankle support? If the answer is yes, then you may opt for high-tops. Is he prone to sweaty feet? If so, you’ll want to select something super-breathable and temperature regulating.

To make your shopping easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best boys’ sneakers, from toddler to middle school age. Each pair we included on our list is comfortable, supportive and pretty stylish too. From sporty slip-ons to classic silhouettes that will pair well with tons of outfits, there should be something for just about any boy here. Moreover, many of them come in adult sizes, too, so you can match your kiddo if you want. Read on to shop all our top picks, pulled from top brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance and more.

Adidas Samba Classic

Perfect for the playground and beyond, the Adidas Samba Classic is a cult-favorite sneaker that offers quintessential comfort and timeless style. The leather upper is accented with suede for extra protection and signature Three Stripes branding on the side. Underfoot, they’re equipped with plush EVA midsoles and superbly grippy gum rubber soles. To top them off, they’re non-marking, so they won’t scuff up floors. They come in sizes for kids ages four to 12.

New Balance 574v1 Hoop-and-Loop

New Balance’s 574v1 Hoop-and Loop-Sneaker boasts a durable suede upper with mesh at the toe for ventilation to ensure proper airflow and a velcro hook-and-loop strap for a secure fit. Available in standard and wide-width sizes for kids ages four to 12, they also have lightweight EVA foam cushioning in the midsole and heel for all-day comfort. You can also rely on the rubber outsoles for premium traction on various surfaces.

Reebok Kids’ Classic Leather

Offered in black and white, Reebok Kids’ Classic Leather Shoes have a soft, supple leather upper with a perforated toe for enhanced air circulation and Reebok branding. Meanwhile, a die-cut EVA midsole provides lightweight cushioning for long-lasting comfort and high-abrasion rubber outsoles deliver optimal traction and durability. They also come in toddler sizes as well as sizes for ages four to 12.

Jordan Retro 6

This take on the Jordan Retro 6 features a perforated leather upper, toggle on the laces for a snug, adjustable fit and bold hits of burgundy and icy blue. The iconic silhouette is set atop a Phylon midsole with a visible Air-Sole unit that supplies excellent cushioning. Moreover, translucent rubber outsoles offer optimal grip for making quick moves on the court and heel pull tabs help promote easy on and off. They come in sizes for grade school-age boys.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox

A classic, you really can’t go wrong with Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox. Featuring durable, breathable canvas construction, a lightly cushioned footbed and rubber outsoles with a diamond tread pattern, these will keep young men comfortable and steady on their feet for hours of play. The rubber toe bumper also provides extra protection. The style for little kids comes in an array of colorway options.

Nike Flex Runner

Nike’s Flex Runner should be supremely comfortable and easy for little kids to get on and off by themselves, too, thanks to a soft, sock-like upper and pull tabs at the heel and tongue. Available in six colorways, these slip-on sneakers also have a breathable lining, comfort insoles, an EVA midsole and textured rubber outsoles that lend steady footing.

Native Shoes Jefferson

To avoid sweaty, overheated feet, look no further than Native Shoes’ Jefferson Sneaker, which is crafted in lightweight, comfortable EVA with perforations all over the upper to let small feet breathe. Coming in an array of bright, fun colorways, the lace-free design also makes getting ready easier. These are available in sizes for both little and big kids.

Vans Classic Slip-On

Another great style sans laces, Vans’ Classic Slip-On also boasts durable canvas construction and a soft, breathable lining. For added comfort, the skate-inspired low-top is also designed with a padded collar that will hug the ankle for a snug, secure fit. Offered in other colorways to choose from, they’re set on the brand’s signature waffle rubber outsoles for premium grip you can count on.

Puma R78

The Puma R78 for big kids has a breathable faux leather and mesh combination upper, a padded tongue and collar and a breathable lining with a cushioned Softfoam footbed. These also have plush midsole cushioning underfoot and a durable outsole designed to prevent slippage.

Asics Contend 7 PS

A great choice for toddlers and little kids, the Asics Contend 7 PS has a stretchy fabric mesh upper for enhanced breathability and an adjustable hook-and-loop strap for a more secure fit. The athletic style is also constructed with a padded tongue and collar and cushioned midsole for added comfort and support. What’s more, they have a toe bumper and heel stabilizer for safer play.

