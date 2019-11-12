The Best 2019 Black Friday Shoe Deals You Can Expect

Consumers do their holiday shopping at the Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta.

Now that it’s officially November, Black Friday will be here in no time. To help you get a head start on planning, we’ve compiled everything we know so far about Black Friday shoe sales from top retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and Asos. The event will take place on Nov. 29, which means many Black Friday offers have yet to be released. While some stores offer early access deals, we expect many of them to go live on the holiday. Last year’s discounts, included here, are a good indicator of what to expect this time around. Below, we’ve outlined some stellar savings on boots, sneakers and more for the whole family that you can shop for in the meantime.

Amazon

Last year’s deals: Alongside its amazing tech deals, Amazon offered discounts on beloved shoe brands like Nike, Crocs and Dr. Martens, up to 40% off.

What to shop now: Amazon recently launched its HoliDeals section, which includes savings on Amazon-brand slippers, plush boots and more.

Adidas

Last year’s deals: Up to 50% off select footwear and apparel.

What to shop now: Men’s and women’s footwear styles are currently up to 50% off.

Asos

Last year’s deals: Asos offered a whopping 25% off sitewide, with no minimum.

What to shop now: While supplies last, get up to 60% off on more than 600 styles.

Macy’s

Last year’s deals: Select athletic sneakers and women’s boots from Calvin Klein, Vince Camuto and more were up to 40% off.

What to shop now: As part of Macy’s Friends and Family Sale, take an extra 30% off on sale shoes with code FRIEND.

Nordstrom

Last year’s deals: Ugg boots, Adidas sneakers and more styles for the whole family were up to 60% off. We even spotted Stuart Weitzman boots half off.

What to shop now: The retailer’s sales section is jam-packed with steals on winter and fall boots — up to 40% off.

Nike

Last year’s deals: Select sale styles were an extra 25% off.

What to shop now: Get up to 30% off select styles for men and women while supplies last, including the Air Vapormax Plus.

Zappos

Last year’s deals: Some of our favorite deals included up to 50% off Ugg boots and 45% off Frye boots.

What to shop now: Get ready for the cold weather with fall and winter boots up to 40% off. You’ll find athletic sneakers in the mix, too.

