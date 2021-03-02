×
25 Black Boot for Women to Suit Any Occasion

By Allie Fasanella
black boots, fall boots
CREDIT: Adobe Stock

Black boots offer unbeatable versatility, so it only makes sense that you have at least one pair in your rotation. In addition to matching any color scheme or pattern in your outfit, many black boot silhouettes can be worn year-round. For instance, knee-high boots add a sophisticated touch to jeans and sweater combos in the colder months, but can also add a svelte look to bare legs and a floral mini dress when it’s warmer out. And if you’re looking to add a little edge to your ensemble, it’s hard to go wrong with chunky combat boots paired with either look.

Ahead, we rounded up 25 cute and comfortable black boots for women to fit every budget. We even included styles you can wear in cold, wet weather, so there are options here fit for every climate and occasion.

Keep reading to shop them all.

Dr. Martens 1460 Boot

Does it get more classic than Dr. Martens’ original eight eyelet boot? Featuring a Goodyear welt construction and the brand’s signature air-cushioned soles, the iconic lace-up style should last a long time and only get more comfortable with wear. The supple leather style is also made to deliver excellent grip. For an animal-friendly alternative, these are come in a vegan leather version.

Dr. Martens 1460 boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Boots $117-$250
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot

Perfect for splashing through puddles, Hunter’s beloved tall wellies feature a vulcanized rubber construction for superior all-weather protection. The shell is strong yet flexible, while the calendared outsoles are built to offer great slip-resistance. Available in matte black and glossy black finishes, these also include a quick-dry lining and plush footbeds.
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot $75-$283
Lucky Brand Nomi Bootie

For a style you can easily dress up or down, these sleek leather ankle boots are a solid pick. Designed with a stacked 3-inch wooden heel and lightly padded footbeds, they’re made to provide a comfortable boost of height. They also feature medial zippers for easy on and off access, plus high-traction outsoles to keep you stable on slippery surfaces.

lucky brand nomi boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Lucky Brand Nomi Boot $45-$120
Aerosoles Step Dance Ankle Boot

Inspired by traditional equestrian style, these sleek ankle boots boasting a subtle stacked heel. Crafted with Aerosoles’ comfort technology, they feature plush memory foam cushioned footbeds and ultra-flexible soles with a unique diamond pattern that disperses friction away from the foot.

Aerosoles Step Dance Ankle Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy: Aerosoles Women's Step Dance Ankle… $40-$150
Frye Melissa Button 2 Riding Boot

Frye’s Melissa Button 2 riding boots are made from durable vintage leather and deliver a contoured design through the ankle for added support and a flattering look. They also have an asymmetrical topline, providing a eye-catching look, and a slight heel with durable leather soles.

black boots for women, Frye Melissa Button 2 Riding Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Frye Melissa Button 2 Riding Boot $125-$378
Circus by Sam Edelman Giovanny Combat Boot

This edgy cap-toe style is designed with a hard-wearing faux leather upper, large ribbed side gores and chunky lug soles for a supremely on-trend look.

Circus by Sam Edelman Giovanny Combat Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Giovanny Boot $44-$157
Kenneth Cole New York Justin Boot

Another tall leather riding boot, this high-heeled pair from Kenneth Cole New York has a rounded 4-inch block heel, soft faux suede lining and a hidden elastic gusset that provides extra stretch for an improved fit throughout the leg.

Kenneth Cole New York Justin Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Women's… $25-$262
Dansko Maria Bootie

From comfort brand Dansko, these sturdy ankle boots offer a cushioned, leather-wrapped footbed with arch support and hand-finished sole designed for lateral stability. The style is also equipped with a roomy toe box and stabilizing shank. They’re finished with a soft nubuck leather upper that’s stain resistant, so you don’t have to worry about random spills ruining these.

black boots for women, Dansko Maria Bootie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Dansko Maria Bootie $175 $130
Sorel Explorer Zip Boot

Not only are Sorel’s Explorer Zip boots waterproof from the inside out, they’re also insulated and feature a a cozy microfleece lining for added warmth. Underfoot, they’re fixed with an EVA-cushioned footbed and outsoles featuring molded rubber pods for reliable all-surface traction.

Sorel Explorer Zip Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sorel Explorer Zip Boot $135
Blundstone BL558 Boot

A premium leather upper and reinforced stitching make these Chelsea boots quite durable. Comfort-driven details include a removable EVA footbed with extra XRD Technology in the heel pad and a Shock Protection System to help minimize stress on the feet, knees and vertebrae. And if you’re not sold already, the outsoles are lightweight, weatherproof and should be grippy.

Blundstone BL558 Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Blundstone BL558 Boot $200
Ugg Selima Bootie

This cute buckled ankle boot has a waterproof combination upper and sealed seams to keep out the elements. Inside, UGGplush linings will keep your feet warm and cozy when temperatures are low.

 

Ugg Selima Bootie, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Selima Bootie $150 $107
J.Crew Leather Pointy Toe Maya Boot

A great everyday style that will take you from the day into the evening, this block heeled boot has a leather upper and lining with a cushioned footbed. It hits just above the ankle for a polished aesthetic.

 

J.Crew Leather Pointy Toe Maya Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: J.Crew Leather Pointy Toe Maya Boot $198 $130
Vince Cabria Lug Boot

Vince’s Cabria Lug combat boot has a water-repellent leather upper, lightly padded insoles and trendy lugged outsoles. The pair is made complete with medial side zippers and pull-tabs for slip-on convenience.

Vince Cabria Lug Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Vince Cabria Lug Boot $395 $316
Steve Madden Howler Boot

A Chelsea boot with some edge, this pair is built atop lugged soles with a platform and chunky heel. It also has a cushioned footbed, breathable lining and pull tabs for effortless entry.

Steve Madden Howler Boot, black boot for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Steve Madden Howler Boot $100
Sperry Saltwater Heel Leather Boot

Here, Sperry adds a stylish leather heel to its signature Saltwater duck boot for a subtle boost of height. The elevated look features a premium leather shaft, rubber toe shell and cushioned insoles for long-lasting support. And to keep you stable on wet surfaces, it features the brand’s patented Wave-Siping tread for reliable traction.

Sperry Saltwater Heel Leather Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sperry Saltwater Heel Leather Boot $140 $90
Calvin Klein Deni Boot

You can shop this Calvin Klein style featuring a stylish square toe in classic smooth leather or crocodile-embossed leather to add a little extra oomph to your wardrobe. These also have a pull tab and medial side zippers so you can slip them on without a fuss.

Calvin Klein Deni Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Calvin Klein Deni Boot $149 $83
Naturalizer Laura Bootie

A chunky stacked heel and an anatomical cushioning ensure these smooth leather ankle boots can be worn comfortably for hours.

black boots for women, naturalizer laura boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Naturalizer Laura Bootie $150 $90
Timberland Malynn EK+ Waterproof Mid Lace Boot

In addition to being waterproof, these sleek lace-up boots from Timberland are crafted with a recycled fabric lining, Natural Rubber outsoles and a Better Leather upper sourced from an environmentally responsible tannery — so you can feel even better about your purchase.

black boots for women, timberland boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Timberland Malynn EK+ Waterproof Mid Lace Boot $170 $148
Madewell Regan Boot

Madewell’s Regan almond-toe booties have a rich leather upper, plush Cloudlift Lite padding underfoot and stacked wooden heels.

black boots for women, madewell regan boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Madewell Regan Boot $178 $135
Cole Haan Zerogrand Explorer Hiker

These chic hikers have a supple leather upper with a cozy shearling collar and toothy rubber outsoles with Grand.OS technology for ultimate comfort.

black boots for women, Cole Haan Zerogrand Explorer Hiker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Cole Haan Zerogrand Explorer Hiker $200 $127
Soludos Dani Shearling Platform Boot

Designed to ensure comfortable warmth, this heeled sock bootie has a water-resistant leather and suede upper and a faux shearling lining with a cushioned footbed.

black boots for women, Soludos Dani Shearling Platform Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Soludos Dani Shearling Platform Boot $189 $96
Minnetonka Layer Fringe Boot

Hitting just below the knee, Minnetonka’s moccasin-inspired boots have a suede leather exterior featuring five layers of fringe, a whipstitched toe and subtle decorative braided details up top.

Minnetonka Layer Fringe Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Minnetonka Layer Fringe Boot $57-$112
Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot

We love a cozy boot like this sheepskin-lined pair from Koolaburra that you can wear for lounging or running errands. It boasts  a cushioned footbed and durable soles.

black boots for women, Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot $67-$80
Dr. Scholl’s Brilliance Riding Boot

Offering a Western-inspired look and superior comfort, Dr. Scholl’s heeled riding boots are designed with Memory Foam Cool Fit insoles.

Dr. Scholl's Brilliance Riding Boot, black boots for women
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Dr. Scholl's Brilliance Riding Boot $60-$113
Thursday Boot Company Duchess Chelsea Boot

This sturdy leather chelsea boot is fixed with a leather upper, full glove leather lining, comfort insoles designed to mold to your feet and studded rubber outsoles for great traction.

black boots for women, Thursday Boot Company Duchess Chelsea Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Thursday Boot Company Duchess… $160
