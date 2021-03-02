25 Black Boot for Women to Suit Any Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Black boots offer unbeatable versatility, so it only makes sense that you have at least one pair in your rotation. In addition to matching any color scheme or pattern in your outfit, many black boot silhouettes can be worn year-round. For instance, knee-high boots add a sophisticated touch to jeans and sweater combos in the colder months, but can also add a svelte look to bare legs and a floral mini dress when it’s warmer out. And if you’re looking to add a little edge to your ensemble, it’s hard to go wrong with chunky combat boots paired with either look.
Ahead, we rounded up 25 cute and comfortable black boots for women to fit every budget. We even included styles you can wear in cold, wet weather, so there are options here fit for every climate and occasion.
Keep reading to shop them all.
Dr. Martens 1460 Boot
Does it get more classic than Dr. Martens’ original eight eyelet boot? Featuring a Goodyear welt construction and the brand’s signature air-cushioned soles, the iconic lace-up style should last a long time and only get more comfortable with wear. The supple leather style is also made to deliver excellent grip. For an animal-friendly alternative, these are come in a vegan leather version.
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot
Lucky Brand Nomi Bootie
For a style you can easily dress up or down, these sleek leather ankle boots are a solid pick. Designed with a stacked 3-inch wooden heel and lightly padded footbeds, they’re made to provide a comfortable boost of height. They also feature medial zippers for easy on and off access, plus high-traction outsoles to keep you stable on slippery surfaces.
Aerosoles Step Dance Ankle Boot
Inspired by traditional equestrian style, these sleek ankle boots boasting a subtle stacked heel. Crafted with Aerosoles’ comfort technology, they feature plush memory foam cushioned footbeds and ultra-flexible soles with a unique diamond pattern that disperses friction away from the foot.
Frye Melissa Button 2 Riding Boot
Frye’s Melissa Button 2 riding boots are made from durable vintage leather and deliver a contoured design through the ankle for added support and a flattering look. They also have an asymmetrical topline, providing a eye-catching look, and a slight heel with durable leather soles.
Circus by Sam Edelman Giovanny Combat Boot
This edgy cap-toe style is designed with a hard-wearing faux leather upper, large ribbed side gores and chunky lug soles for a supremely on-trend look.
Kenneth Cole New York Justin Boot
Another tall leather riding boot, this high-heeled pair from Kenneth Cole New York has a rounded 4-inch block heel, soft faux suede lining and a hidden elastic gusset that provides extra stretch for an improved fit throughout the leg.
Dansko Maria Bootie
From comfort brand Dansko, these sturdy ankle boots offer a cushioned, leather-wrapped footbed with arch support and hand-finished sole designed for lateral stability. The style is also equipped with a roomy toe box and stabilizing shank. They’re finished with a soft nubuck leather upper that’s stain resistant, so you don’t have to worry about random spills ruining these.
Sorel Explorer Zip Boot
Not only are Sorel’s Explorer Zip boots waterproof from the inside out, they’re also insulated and feature a a cozy microfleece lining for added warmth. Underfoot, they’re fixed with an EVA-cushioned footbed and outsoles featuring molded rubber pods for reliable all-surface traction.
Blundstone BL558 Boot
A premium leather upper and reinforced stitching make these Chelsea boots quite durable. Comfort-driven details include a removable EVA footbed with extra XRD Technology in the heel pad and a Shock Protection System to help minimize stress on the feet, knees and vertebrae. And if you’re not sold already, the outsoles are lightweight, weatherproof and should be grippy.
Ugg Selima Bootie
This cute buckled ankle boot has a waterproof combination upper and sealed seams to keep out the elements. Inside, UGGplush linings will keep your feet warm and cozy when temperatures are low.
J.Crew Leather Pointy Toe Maya Boot
A great everyday style that will take you from the day into the evening, this block heeled boot has a leather upper and lining with a cushioned footbed. It hits just above the ankle for a polished aesthetic.
Vince Cabria Lug Boot
Vince’s Cabria Lug combat boot has a water-repellent leather upper, lightly padded insoles and trendy lugged outsoles. The pair is made complete with medial side zippers and pull-tabs for slip-on convenience.
Steve Madden Howler Boot
A Chelsea boot with some edge, this pair is built atop lugged soles with a platform and chunky heel. It also has a cushioned footbed, breathable lining and pull tabs for effortless entry.
Sperry Saltwater Heel Leather Boot
Here, Sperry adds a stylish leather heel to its signature Saltwater duck boot for a subtle boost of height. The elevated look features a premium leather shaft, rubber toe shell and cushioned insoles for long-lasting support. And to keep you stable on wet surfaces, it features the brand’s patented Wave-Siping tread for reliable traction.
Calvin Klein Deni Boot
You can shop this Calvin Klein style featuring a stylish square toe in classic smooth leather or crocodile-embossed leather to add a little extra oomph to your wardrobe. These also have a pull tab and medial side zippers so you can slip them on without a fuss.
Naturalizer Laura Bootie
A chunky stacked heel and an anatomical cushioning ensure these smooth leather ankle boots can be worn comfortably for hours.
Timberland Malynn EK+ Waterproof Mid Lace Boot
In addition to being waterproof, these sleek lace-up boots from Timberland are crafted with a recycled fabric lining, Natural Rubber outsoles and a Better Leather upper sourced from an environmentally responsible tannery — so you can feel even better about your purchase.
Madewell Regan Boot
Madewell’s Regan almond-toe booties have a rich leather upper, plush Cloudlift Lite padding underfoot and stacked wooden heels.
Cole Haan Zerogrand Explorer Hiker
These chic hikers have a supple leather upper with a cozy shearling collar and toothy rubber outsoles with Grand.OS technology for ultimate comfort.
Soludos Dani Shearling Platform Boot
Designed to ensure comfortable warmth, this heeled sock bootie has a water-resistant leather and suede upper and a faux shearling lining with a cushioned footbed.
Minnetonka Layer Fringe Boot
Hitting just below the knee, Minnetonka’s moccasin-inspired boots have a suede leather exterior featuring five layers of fringe, a whipstitched toe and subtle decorative braided details up top.
Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Boot
We love a cozy boot like this sheepskin-lined pair from Koolaburra that you can wear for lounging or running errands. It boasts a cushioned footbed and durable soles.
Dr. Scholl’s Brilliance Riding Boot
Offering a Western-inspired look and superior comfort, Dr. Scholl’s heeled riding boots are designed with Memory Foam Cool Fit insoles.
Thursday Boot Company Duchess Chelsea Boot
This sturdy leather chelsea boot is fixed with a leather upper, full glove leather lining, comfort insoles designed to mold to your feet and studded rubber outsoles for great traction.