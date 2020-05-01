The Best Birkenstock Sandals, According to Enthusiastic Customer Reviews

There’s no denying that Birkenstock has staying power.

With a tradition dating back to the 1700s, the shoe maker has garnered many repeat customers, winning over fans both young and old with its comfy wares. What’s more, the brand has even captured the enthusiasm of A-list celebrities along the way, including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Ellen DeGeneres.

Birkenstock is known for its unique footbeds, which are designed to imitate a natural footprint in the sand, allowing the wearer to feel comfy for hours on end. The label offers a variety of men’s, women’s and children’s options, including sandals, clogs, boots and sneakers, but it’s best known for its open-toed styles. In addition to being both comfortable and breathable, the sandals are also having a bit of a moment amidst today’s “ugly” shoe trend.

What’s more, the company has long placed an emphasis on sustainability, using natural products such as cork, copper, brass and leather in its footwear. Cork in particular is used in many of the label’s silhouettes. The eco-friendly product has high elasticity, superior cushioning and excellent heat and sound insulation. Additionally, Birkenstock was one of the first shoe manufacturers to reduce its carbon output through the use of water-soluble and solvent-free adhesives in its production processes.

Even better, Birkenstock’s shoes are relatively affordable. At full price, the brand’s adult footwear ranges from $40 to $230, with most options selling in the $100 range.

If you’re considering adding a new pair of Birkenstocks to your wardrobe, we’ve rounded up a selection of the top-rated styles for men and women, based on customer reviews. Read on to discover them all.

Birkenstock Arizona

Probably Birkenstock’s best-known silhouette, the Arizona has 87% five-star ratings on Zappos.com based on more than 600 reviews. The silhouette features two top straps with buckle closures for a secure fit. “These Birkenstocks are very comfortable and have a classic style. I can even walk 2 miles to work everyday in them,” wrote one enthusiastic reviewer.

To Buy: Unisex Arizona Birko-Flor, $100.

Birkenstock Gizeh

With more than 682 reviews and 78% five-star ratings on Zappos.com, the Gizeh is among Birkenstock’s most popular styles. It boasts a classic — and trendy — thong silhouette with an adjustable buckle at the instep. “This is my second pair of Gizehs and they are just as comfortable and as cute as my first pair,” one shopper wrote. “After wearing them for a couple days, your feet should automatically slide right into position when you put them on and they will bend naturally to conform to your gait. I love all my Birks!”

To Buy: Women’s Gizeh Oiled Leather, $125.

To Buy: Unisex Gizeh Birko-Flor, $100.

Birkenstock Mayari

With a trendy thong-toe silhouette and thin double straps, the Mayari is a favorite for anyone traveling to locales ranging from theme parks to European cities. Shoppers say the style is comfortable to wear for an extended period of time and offers sufficient support, even for those with plantar fasciitis.

To Buy: Women’s Mayari, $100.

To Buy: Women’s Mayari Vegan, $100.

Birkenstock Florida

If you dig the slide-like look of a three-strap sandal, consider purchasing the Florida, a women’s style that comes in both leather and Birko-Flor vegan fabrications. “Sometimes you’ll forget you have shoes on! Birkenstocks are really high comfort shoes,” wrote one reviewer. “You’re doing yourself a favor by getting a pair!”

To Buy: Women’s Florida Leather, $135.

To Buy: Women’s Florida Birko-Flor, $110.

Birkenstock Gary

Birkenstock may be best-known for its sandals, but the Gary is a stylish men’s oxford with lots of versatility, chic enough to go from the company boardroom to the local bar. “I’ve recently discovered Birkenstock and have to admit, they have become my favorite shoes. These are the epitome of comfort as I’m on my feet all day long,” wrote one happy customer.

To Buy: Men’s Gary, $140.

Birkenstock Soley by Papillio

For a height boost that’s still comfy, shoppers like the Soley by Papillio, an open-toe sandal with a wedge heel. Some wearers say the style pairs well with various summery outfits and can be dressed up or down, working just as well with a sundress as with a blouse and capri pants.

To Buy: Women’s Soley by Papillio, $140.

Birkenstock Boston

The unisex Boston is a longtime favorite for a classic clog look that’s oh-so comfy. With 904 reviews on Zappos.com, the Boston has 79% five-star ratings, with some shoppers using the style as a slipper. “Couldn’t ask for a better shoe,” wrote one satisfied customer. “Super convenient. Super comfortable. Great air travel shoe — or just all-around shoe.”

To Buy: Unisex Boston Soft Footbed, $145.

