×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

20 Best Bridal Shoes for Your Beach Wedding

By Nicole Zane
Nicole Zane

Nicole Zane

More Stories By Nicole

View All
beach wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

From hunting down the perfect venue to the dress and flowers, wedding prep can feel as time-consuming (and stressful) as a full-time job. If you plan to tie the knot seaside, for example, there are so many additional factors to consider, including finding shoes that are chic, sturdy and comfortable for walking down a sandy aisle.

That’s why we scoured the Internet to find the best beach wedding shoes for every type of bride, from classic to boho. Festive flats, practical wedges, block heels or kitten heels are key, as they offer more stability and shouldn’t sink too far into the sand. We only recommend shopping for sky-high stilettos if your seaside ceremony is inside or you’re moving indoors for the reception.

Below is our list of 20 stylish and sand-friendly styles perfect for any beachside wedding.

Zara Tied Fabric Babouches

Zara’s Tied Fabric Babouches are equal parts eye-catching and comfortable. There’s even a latex foam insole with Airfit technology, so you can dance the night away without sore feet.

zara
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy: Zara Tied Fabric Babouches $199
Buy it

& Other Stories Thong Strap Heeled Leather Sandals

You’ll be able to rock & Other Stories’ Thong Strap Leather Sandals at the waterfront ceremony — and then to the bar with a sundress the following weekend. Talk about versatility!

Stories
CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories

Buy: & Other Stories Thong Leather Sandals $129
Buy it

Schutz Alcina Embellished Slide Sandals

Schutz’s Alcina Embellished Slide Sandals are adorned with glittering crystal embellishments that’ll dazzle with every step to the alter.

Schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy: Schutz Alcina Embellished Slide Sandals $118
Buy it

Sleeper Mille Silk Flats

The princess-worthy bows on Sleeper’s Mille Silk Flats are by James Hare, the English house of textiles that’s supplied fabrics to the British Royal Family.


Buy: Sleeper Mille-feuille Silk Flats $290
Buy it

Bella Belle Kelly Open Toe White Ribbon Heels

The 3-inch block heels on Bella Belle’s Kelly Ribbon Heels provide the height you covet for the black-tie affair with reduced risk of rolling an ankle in front of your guests.

Floral Lace Ivory Kitten Heel Shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bella Belle

Buy: Bella Belle Kelly Open Toe White Ribbon Heels $289
Buy it

ABiddaBling Beach Wedding Sandals

Support a small brand via Etsy by shopping ABiddaBling’s Beach Wedding Sandals. The Florida-based seller has a myriad of beautiful options that’ll stand out on the sand.

ABiddaBling Etsy
CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Buy: ABiddaBling Beach Wedding Sandals $126
Buy it

Larroudé Ibiza Mules

Not feeling white wedding shoes? Larroudé’s Ibiza Mules consist of braided silver, gold and pale pink metallic straps for something a little different.

LARROUDÉ
CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroudé

Buy: Larroudé Ibiza Mules $285
Buy it

Arizona Love Trekky Bead-Embellished Canvas Sandals

If street style by the sea is your jam, try Arizona Love’s Trekky Canvas Sandals, which got a wedding-ready makeover done in all-white canvas with glossy transparent beads.

Arizona Love Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Buy: Arizona Love Trekky Bead-Embellished Sandals $220
Buy it

Sam Edelman Jamila Sandals

Stay golden on your big day in Sam Edelman’s Jamila Sandals, featuring a glitzy metallic finish, breezy thong silhouette and low heel.

Sam Edelman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve
Buy: Sam Edelman Jamila Sandals $130
Buy it

Kate Spade New York x Keds Triple Glitter Sneakers

Sneakerheads will be eager to say “I do” in these Kate Spade New York x Keds Triple Glitter Sneakers. They’re elegant enough for any type of nuptials thanks to a sparkly canvas upper and satin ivory laces.

Kate Spade
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy: Kate Spade New York x Keds Triple Glitter Sneakers $89.99
Buy it

Loeffler Randall Daphne Bow Flat Sandals

Forget about going barefoot on the dance floor — Loeffler Randall’s Daphne Bow Flat Sandals are comfortable enough to wear for your first dance and well through the night (even during the electric slide).

Loeffler Randall
CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall

Buy: Loeffler Randall Daphne Sandals $90
Buy it

Jeffrey Campbell Laura Heeled Sandals

If your motto is the more sparkle the better, Jeffrey Campbell’s Laura Heeled Sandals are the epitome of old Hollywood glamour.

JeffreyCampbell
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Laura Heeled Sandals $160
Buy it

Seychelles Wedding Bells Satin Pointed-Toe Mules

Seychelles Wedding Bells Satin Pointed-Toe Mules are available in this pretty blush along with ivory and a light cerulean hue that could double up as your “something blue.”

Wedding Bells Ivory Satin Pointed-Toe Mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Seychelles

Buy: Seychelles Wedding Bells Mules $119
Buy it

Castañer Carina Satin Espadrilles

No silhouette is more fitting for summer nuptials than Castañer’s Carina Espadrilles. Whether you’re having a destination wedding or tying the knot stateside, notice how the carefree style is crafted in white satin to match your gown.

Castañer Carina Satin Espadrilles
CREDIT: Courtesy of LuisaViaroma

Buy: Castañer Carina Satin Espadrilles $193
Buy it

Aeyde Alek Leather Slides

For all the minimalists at heart, Aeyde’s Alek Leather Slides are an investment you can wear for a range of warm weather occasions.

AEYDE Alek Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Buy: Aeyde Alek Leather Slides $275
Buy it

Betsey Johnson Lylla Heels

A touch of tulle on Betsey Johnson’s Lylla Heels make the pair a sight to behold.

betseyjohnson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Betsey Johnson
Buy: Betsey Johnson Lylla Heels $119
Buy it

Reformation Alize Lace-Up Flat Sandals

Gladiator sandals, such as Reformation’s Alize Lace-Up Flat Sandals, are a foolproof choice for a chilled-out venue.

ref
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

Buy: Reformation Alize Sandals $148
Buy it

Touch Ups Shelly Platform Thongs

The trusty flip-flop can be fancy enough for the occasion. Touch Ups’ Shelly Platform Thongs are all jazzed up with faux pearls and beads.

Touch Ups Shelly
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy: Touch Ups Shelly Platform Flip Flops $39
Buy it

Badgley Mischka Gigi Embellished Pointed-Toe Flats

Badgley Mischka Gigi Embellished Flats add some glitz to your look if you opt for minimal to no jewelry.

Badgley Mischka
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy: Badgley Mischka Gigi Flats $185
Buy it

Staud Simone Mules

Complete with a cool asymmetrical heel and square toe, Staud’s Simone Mules are the perfect solution for those looking for a classic shoe that’s not a basic pump or kitten heel.

STAUD
CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

Buy: Staud Simone Mules $265
Buy it

Joules SS22 Sponsored By Joules

Helping Families Spend Quality Time Outdoors

Joules delivers vibrant prints and reliable product to encourage everyone to get outdoors 'whatever the weather.'
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad