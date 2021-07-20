20 Best Bridal Shoes for Your Beach Wedding

From hunting down the perfect venue to the dress and flowers, wedding prep can feel as time-consuming (and stressful) as a full-time job. If you plan to tie the knot seaside, for example, there are so many additional factors to consider, including finding shoes that are chic, sturdy and comfortable for walking down a sandy aisle.

That’s why we scoured the Internet to find the best beach wedding shoes for every type of bride, from classic to boho. Festive flats, practical wedges, block heels or kitten heels are key, as they offer more stability and shouldn’t sink too far into the sand. We only recommend shopping for sky-high stilettos if your seaside ceremony is inside or you’re moving indoors for the reception.

Below is our list of 20 stylish and sand-friendly styles perfect for any beachside wedding.

Zara Tied Fabric Babouches

Zara’s Tied Fabric Babouches are equal parts eye-catching and comfortable. There’s even a latex foam insole with Airfit technology, so you can dance the night away without sore feet.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara



& Other Stories Thong Strap Heeled Leather Sandals

You’ll be able to rock & Other Stories’ Thong Strap Leather Sandals at the waterfront ceremony — and then to the bar with a sundress the following weekend. Talk about versatility!

CREDIT: Courtesy of & Other Stories



Schutz Alcina Embellished Slide Sandals

Schutz’s Alcina Embellished Slide Sandals are adorned with glittering crystal embellishments that’ll dazzle with every step to the alter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks



Sleeper Mille Silk Flats

The princess-worthy bows on Sleeper’s Mille Silk Flats are by James Hare, the English house of textiles that’s supplied fabrics to the British Royal Family.





Bella Belle Kelly Open Toe White Ribbon Heels

The 3-inch block heels on Bella Belle’s Kelly Ribbon Heels provide the height you covet for the black-tie affair with reduced risk of rolling an ankle in front of your guests.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bella Belle



ABiddaBling Beach Wedding Sandals

Support a small brand via Etsy by shopping ABiddaBling’s Beach Wedding Sandals. The Florida-based seller has a myriad of beautiful options that’ll stand out on the sand.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy



Larroudé Ibiza Mules

Not feeling white wedding shoes? Larroudé’s Ibiza Mules consist of braided silver, gold and pale pink metallic straps for something a little different.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroudé



Arizona Love Trekky Bead-Embellished Canvas Sandals

If street style by the sea is your jam, try Arizona Love’s Trekky Canvas Sandals, which got a wedding-ready makeover done in all-white canvas with glossy transparent beads.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter



Sam Edelman Jamila Sandals

Stay golden on your big day in Sam Edelman’s Jamila Sandals, featuring a glitzy metallic finish, breezy thong silhouette and low heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Kate Spade New York x Keds Triple Glitter Sneakers

Sneakerheads will be eager to say “I do” in these Kate Spade New York x Keds Triple Glitter Sneakers. They’re elegant enough for any type of nuptials thanks to a sparkly canvas upper and satin ivory laces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW



Loeffler Randall Daphne Bow Flat Sandals

Forget about going barefoot on the dance floor — Loeffler Randall’s Daphne Bow Flat Sandals are comfortable enough to wear for your first dance and well through the night (even during the electric slide).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Loeffler Randall



Jeffrey Campbell Laura Heeled Sandals

If your motto is the more sparkle the better, Jeffrey Campbell’s Laura Heeled Sandals are the epitome of old Hollywood glamour.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie



Seychelles Wedding Bells Satin Pointed-Toe Mules

Seychelles Wedding Bells Satin Pointed-Toe Mules are available in this pretty blush along with ivory and a light cerulean hue that could double up as your “something blue.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Seychelles



Castañer Carina Satin Espadrilles

No silhouette is more fitting for summer nuptials than Castañer’s Carina Espadrilles. Whether you’re having a destination wedding or tying the knot stateside, notice how the carefree style is crafted in white satin to match your gown.

CREDIT: Courtesy of LuisaViaroma



Aeyde Alek Leather Slides

For all the minimalists at heart, Aeyde’s Alek Leather Slides are an investment you can wear for a range of warm weather occasions.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter



Betsey Johnson Lylla Heels

A touch of tulle on Betsey Johnson’s Lylla Heels make the pair a sight to behold.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Reformation Alize Lace-Up Flat Sandals

Gladiator sandals, such as Reformation’s Alize Lace-Up Flat Sandals, are a foolproof choice for a chilled-out venue.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation



Touch Ups Shelly Platform Thongs

The trusty flip-flop can be fancy enough for the occasion. Touch Ups’ Shelly Platform Thongs are all jazzed up with faux pearls and beads.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



Badgley Mischka Gigi Embellished Pointed-Toe Flats

Badgley Mischka Gigi Embellished Flats add some glitz to your look if you opt for minimal to no jewelry.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's



Staud Simone Mules

Complete with a cool asymmetrical heel and square toe, Staud’s Simone Mules are the perfect solution for those looking for a classic shoe that’s not a basic pump or kitten heel.