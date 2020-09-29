Frye and Co. Boots Are 80% off During Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has announced that this year’s Prime Day will take place Oct. 13 and 14. The sale is expected to have tons of can’t-miss deals on everything from electronics to home goods, apparel and even footwear for its Amazon Prime members. Whether you’re looking to stock up on fall boots or a new pair of running shoes, there’s something here for everyone.

Although Prime Day is a few weeks from now, you can still get in on early deals ahead of the big sale on Amazon.com. So far, standout deals include up to 35% off on shoes from Cole Haan, 80% off on Frye and Co. boots.

Since there are thousands of shoe deals to wade through, we’ve rounded up all the best to shop for men and women. Keep in mind many of these tend to go fast, so it’s best to jump on them quickly. And of course, you do have to be a Prime member in order to participate (if you’re not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial or annual subscription for exclusive benefits year-round). We’ll be updating this page as more deals are released throughout the day, so make sure to check back here often for the latest offers.

Below, take a look at some of the best shoe deals you can get now as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals.