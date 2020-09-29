Frye and Co. Boots Are 80% off During Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon has announced that this year’s Prime Day will take place Oct. 13 and 14. The sale is expected to have tons of can’t-miss deals on everything from electronics to home goods, apparel and even footwear for its Amazon Prime members. Whether you’re looking to stock up on fall boots or a new pair of running shoes, there’s something here for everyone.
Although Prime Day is a few weeks from now, you can still get in on early deals ahead of the big sale on Amazon.com. So far, standout deals include up to 35% off on shoes from Cole Haan, 80% off on Frye and Co. boots.
Since there are thousands of shoe deals to wade through, we’ve rounded up all the best to shop for men and women. Keep in mind many of these tend to go fast, so it’s best to jump on them quickly. And of course, you do have to be a Prime member in order to participate (if you’re not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial or annual subscription for exclusive benefits year-round). We’ll be updating this page as more deals are released throughout the day, so make sure to check back here often for the latest offers.
Below, take a look at some of the best shoe deals you can get now as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals.
Frye and Co. Women’s Caden Bootie Ankle Boot
Fall-ready boots like these ankle booties from Frye and Co. are just one style you can snag for less before Amazon Prime Day. The now 80% off vintage leather boot comes in three neutral colorways for easy styling with any fall look.
Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt II Runner Shoes
Cole Haan shoes for men and women are now 35% off as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. The Grand Crosscourt II Runner Shoes from Cole Haan is an Amazon bestseller and comes in over a dozen colorways.
Calvin Klein Women’s Wedge Sandal
These wedges from Calvin Klein were originally $109 but Amazon has marked them down to $65. Calvin Klein women’s wedge sandal is a classic but comfortable option available in several colorways.
Adidas Men’s Superstar Sneaker
You can also find a plethora of sneaker deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day. The Adidas Superstar Sneaker is one classic silhouette you can purchase for less. The style is available for men below, but also for women, too.
Under Armour Remix 2.0 Sneaker
Sanuk Men’s Vagabond Tripper Mesh
This mesh slip-on was designed with comfort and casual wear in mind. It also features an antimicrobial footbed to fight off odors.
Naturalizer Women’s Teresa Pumps
Stay comfortable and stylish with Naturalizer’s leopard print Teresa pumps. The fashion-forward heels features the brand’s innovative cushioning system that’s anatomically sculpted to contour to the shape of your foot.