The Best Allbirds Shoes, According to Enthusiastic Customer Reviews

There’s no denying Allbirds have become extremely popular. The brand, which touts its sneakers and slip-ons as “the world’s most comfortable shoes,” announced last March it had sold one million pairs of its signature wool lace-ups since starting business in 2016. Even countless celebrities are fans.

The label now offers a total of seven styles for men and women: Runners, Runner-ups (both of which are available in water-resistant styles called Mizzles), Loungers, Skippers, Toppers, and Breezers. The original wool Runners have also been made available for kids. Every style is designed to mold to the shape of the foot and features an insole made of proprietary merino wool — which is moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating and made to be soft to the touch.

Even beyond their comfort, customers seem to love that the shoes are machine washable and eco-friendly. They feature laces made of recycled plastic water bottles and castor bean oil in the insoles for cushioning, which the brand says reduces its carbon output when compared to petroleum-based foam. In addition to a merino wool finish, most styles can now be purchased with a breezier tree fiber upper. According to the brand, this newer material uses 95% less water than traditional footwear materials like cotton and cuts the brand’s carbon footprint in half.

To top it all off, the offerings are pretty affordable. Adult styles retail between $95 and $115, a fairly low price given the brand is direct to consumer.

Wool Runners

With a 4.9-star average rating and over 600 total reviews, the brand’s first-ever silhouette is by far its most popular. The sneaker silhouette features merino wool from the inside out for 24-hour comfort. “I wear them every day almost, and love the fact I don’t have to wear socks with them,” one customer commented. “Many shoes hurt my toes, but these have enough give that they don’t. And yet, they don’t look orthopedic. I no longer hate sneakers thanks to them.”

Tree Runners

In addition to being a breathable option for summer, one customer claimed this pair to be so comfortable, it helped relieve her plantar fasciitis pain. “I’ve been dealing with a plantar fasciitis-type issue for several months, finding shoes and/or insoles I can wear all day while on my feet has been difficult. After day two these shoes made my feet feel supported, no additional insoles required! They’re light and very breathable — everything I’ve been looking for in a shoe.”

Women’s Tree Breezers

Earlier this year, Allbirds created its first-ever ballet flat for women, complete with a ribbed knitted upper for a secure yet lightweight fit. Customers loved how these could easily transition from casual outings to the office, whether worn with jeans and a tee or pencil skirt and blouse.

Wool Loungers

Wrapped in merino wool, these slip-ons have been described as “heavenly” to wear both in and outdoors (yes, they’ll even work as house slippers). In addition to classic colors, this style is available in wintry shades perfect for embracing cooler temperatures, including a pink-tinged color called “Harvest” and icy blue “Frost.”

Tree Toppers

If you’re in the market for a basic high-top sneaker, you may want to consider this option from Allbirds. “I’ve been particularly picky about my shoes but these check all of the boxes for me,” said one customer. “No white sole so they don’t look dirty after a week, simple design with minimal materials, recycled materials is a huge bonus. They look great with shorts or pants.”

Tree Skippers

This breezy style is meant to put a spring, (or should we say skip) in your step. The minimalist design features a low-vamp and two eyelet lacing system for a barely-there feel wherever you go. “They are so lightweight and comfortable — perfect year round here in Houston,” said one customer. “They are also my go to travel shoes. I just went to NYC and they were the only pair I took.”

