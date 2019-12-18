The Best 2019 After-Christmas Shoe Sales You Can Expect

Even after the holiday shopping push is over, some of the best deals of the year take place post-Christmas. Starting Dec. 26, tons of retailers and brands offer huge savings on shoes to make way for new merchandise. While most offers have not been released yet, it’s still a good time to start planning for what you want. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite footwear deals that happened last year, so you can get idea of what to expect this time around. To name just a few, the deals included up to 50% off boots from Ugg and Frye as well as 25% off Nike sneakers. We’ve also rounded up discounts you can shop now in the meantime.

Keep checking back here for the latest updates, as we’ll be refreshing this post regularly.

Adidas

Last year’s offers: Customers received a $10 card to spend on the brand’s website when they bought a $50 Adidas gift card by Dec. 31.

What you can shop now: Get an extra 20% off sale items when you use code EXTRA20.

Converse

Last year’s offers: Through Jan. 5, shoppers could take 25% off clearance items on Converse.com.

What you can shop now: Get 25% off sitewide with code LASTCHANCE through Dec. 21.

New Balance

Last year’s offers: New Balance’s semi-annual sale featured go-to styles, including the Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knits and 574 Sports, at a majorly discounted price.

What you can shop now: The site’s section currently features up to 20% off styles like the Fresh Foam Arishi V2.

Nike

Last year’s offers: Through Jan. 5, the Swoosh offered an extra 25% off select sale styles with promo code SAVE25.

What you can shop now: Get up to 30% off on over 2,000 new styles.

Nordstrom

Last year’s offers: Through Jan. 2, Customers could nab up to 50% off on styles from favorite brands, including Ugg, Nike and Hunter.

What you can shop now: The retailer’s sale section is jam packed with stellar deals, including 40% off Stuart Weitzman boots.

Zappos

Last year’s offers: Zappos’ winter sale event included slashed prices on Asics, Brooks, Frye and more.

What you can shop now: Nab up to 55% off styles from Toms, Crocs, Vans and dozens of other brands.

