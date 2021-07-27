15 Affordable Bridal Heels to Wear on Your Special Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Between the finding the perfect dress, venue and caterer, planning your wedding can end up costing a small fortune. If you’re looking for ways to save, consider investing in an affordable pair of shoes to wear on your big day. Alongside a range of stunning bridal flats, there are plenty of brands offering chic and comfortable heels under $200 — perfect for the bride who craves extra height but doesn’t want to rack up her credit card bill.

To help you find the perfect pair, we rounded up 15 affordable bridal heels worth shopping. On deck are an assortment of classic styles, from slingback and ankle-strap sandals to mules and pointed-toed pumps. There are looks that will make you sparkle and shine and other pairs that are more understated to suit any type of bride. (If you want to let your dress do all the talking, you may want to go with a style in the latter category.)

The pairs we selected also come in various heel heights and shapes, too. So whether you prefer a more stable block or sleek stiletto heel for your big day, there’s something here for you.

Read on to shop 15 affordable bridal heels from popular brands like Sam Edelman, Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade.

Naturalizer Danya Sandal

For ultimate comfort, try Naturalizer’s Dayna sandals. They offer ample cushioning and arch support, plus a pretty, strappy exterior that will also help keep feet secure as you walk down the aisle or hit the dance floor.

London Rebel Wide Fit Embellished Bridal Block Heel Sandal

You’re sure to turn heads in London Rebel’s embellished bridal block heel sandals. Adorned with sparkling faux gems on the toe strap, the white style is easily adjustable at the ankle and ideal for women with wider feet.

Chinese Laundry Willy Sandal

Offering an elegant look, Chinese Laundry’s Willy sandal is designed with layered satin straps and a sleek 4-inch heel. It also boasts a delicate ankle strap so you can make quick and easy adjustments.

Nina Vauna Sandal

Another bedazzled option that oozes glamour, Nina’s Vauna ankle-strap sandal is perfect for brides who can’t get enough sparkle and shine. The shoe also comes with a handy zipper at the back for easy on and off.

Elegant Park Pointed-Toe Heel

Don’t be fooled by this style’s 4.5-inch heel. Featuring nearly 700 four and five-star reviews on Amazon, Elegant Park’s pointed-toe heels have been praised by customers for being just as comfortable as they are stylish. Dressed in luxe satin, the shoes include flexible uppers and an adjustable ankle strap to help keep feet stable.

Raye Julie Heel

Raye’s Julie heel is a great backless style for those who prefer the convenience of a slip-on and a minimalist aesthetic. The footbed is lined in crisp white leather and boasts a low, trapezoidal heel.

Birdy Grey Jenny Stiletto Heel

If you’re going for a barely-there look, Birdy Grey’s Jenny stiletto heel in nude blush is a great option. It’s crafted from soft vegan leather with a memory foam footbed to cushion your step.

Milanoo Strappy Glitter Sandal

Coming in various neutral tones to choose from, Milanoo’s strappy glittery sandal provides a minimal silhouette and a bold sparkly finish.

London Rag Raisins Pie Sandal

A sleek square toe and glittering asymmetrical straps make London Rag’s Raisins Pie sandals a standout option. They’re available in beige as well as black for the edgier bride.

Kate Spade New York Bridal Bow Strappy High-Heel Sandal

Simple and elegant, Kate Spade New York’s bridal bow sandal has a luxurious satin upper topped with a pretty bow detail for a touch of flair.

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe High-Heel Pump

Sam Edelman’s Hazel pump is a versatile look with its classic shape and subtle snake-embossed, sparkly upper.

Schutz Keefa Metallic Leather Platform Sandals

For a bolder boost of height, look no further than Schutz’ Keefa metallic leather platform sandals. A chunky heel and adjustable ankle strap will help keep you comfortable and stable in the towering style.

Badgley Mischka Dessa Strappy Sandal

Badgley Mishka’s Dessa sandal will also have you sparkling from the ceremony to the reception. The style’s low heel and ankle strap design make the pair ideal for dancing, too.

Blue by Betsey Johnson Gina Sandal

Featuring glittering jewels and vibrant turquoise outsole, you’ll want to wear Blue by Betsey Johnson’s Gina sandal again and again.

Jeffrey Campbell Glamorous Sandal

These sleek Jeffrey Campbell sandals in blush elegantly wrap around the ankle and come with subtle metallic studs. The strappy look is made even more intriguing with a sculpted heel.