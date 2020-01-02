11 Best Adidas Sneakers of All Time That You Can Shop Right Now

Adidas remains one of the more popular brands among sneaker fans, and it’s mostly due to the footwear offerings from its Kanye West to Pharrell Williams partnerships, as well as the demand for its own best-selling styles like the Ultra Boost and its classic Stan Smith.

For some context, the sportswear giant was created by the brothers Adolf “Adi” Dassler and Rudolf Dassler back in 1924 under the name Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory before the company was officially renamed Adidas in 1949. Since then, It has become the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second largest in the world.

Here are our picks of the most notable Adidas sneakers that fans can shop right now.

Adidas Ultra Boost

It has been more than four years since the debut of the Ultra Boost, but the shoe remains one of the most popular models from Adidas due to the simple design of its Primeknit upper, which is paired with plush Boost midsole cushioning for maximum comfort.

Adidas Gazelle

Similar to many of the other styles featured on this list, the iconic Adidas Gazelle embodies ultimate simplicity with its clean nubuck upper and contrasting Three Stripes design.

The Gazelle sneakers in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas.com

Adidas Samba

Originally designed for the soccer field, the Adidas Samba remains a timeless icon thanks to its simple low-cut leather upper with the unmistakable Three Stripes branding emblazoned on the side.

The Adidas Samba. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase

A new adaptation of a vintage ‘80s model, the Adidas Powerphase boasts a tonal leather upper and rubber outsole, which is also the most affordable Yeezy model.

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Core White” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas NMD

Although its only been a few years since its debut back in 2015, the Adidas NMD has already established itself as one of the more popular models from the brand, thanks to a simple one-piece Primeknit build and comfy Boost sole.

The Adidas NMD R1. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Pharrell Hu NMD

Thanks to Pharrell Williams, the aforementioned NMD model continued to ascend in popularity with the creation of his own Hu version of the NMD sneaker.

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals Hu NMD in the “Cream White” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Futurecraft 4D

Adidas continued to innovate in the footwear industry when it introduced its Futurecraft 4D model in 2017, which is most notable for the 3D-printed midsole created through the Digital Light Synthesis technology.

Adidas Futurecraft 4D. CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

After announcing his partnership with Adidas, Kanye West made a promise that fans who wanted Yeezys will soon have a pair. It’s safe to say that West lived up to that pledge by releasing an abundance of colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, with many more dropping in the coming year.

Adidas Superstar

The world-famous Superstar shoe has been a staple for Adidas over the past 50 years thanks to its classic shell-toe design, which provides both style and protection.

Adidas Superstar CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700

The Yeezy 700 made its debut during the recent “dad shoe” trend but does also feature one of the best designs thus far from the Adidas Yeezy line due to the mix of materials on the upper, which sits atop a chunky cushioned midsole.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner.” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith

The classic Adidas Stan Smith originally served as a performance tennis sneaker but is now mostly known as one of the most popular lifestyle designs available now.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith CREDIT: Adidas

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

