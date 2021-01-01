10 Adidas Running Shoes for Kids That Offer High-Style & Great Support

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Thanks to its expert craftsmanship and buzzy collaborations, Adidas remains one of the most popular sneaker brands to date — not only for adults, but children, too.

In addition to offering its beloved lifestyle silhouettes in kids’ sizes, the German athletic brand carries mini versions of its top running shoes, as well as children-specific running styles, that are perfect for tots who are always on the move. Standout features include sturdy hook-and-loop velcro straps for secure lockdown, airy mesh uppers to keep sweaty feet cool and plush insoles for ultimate comfort.

And to top it all off, some of the brand’s most nostalgic collaborations are also offered for little ones, including those with Disney and Lego.

Watch on FN

Ahead, 10 cute and supportive Adidas running shoes to shop for kids and youth.

Adidas Shoes for Kids:

Racer TR 2.0

This style has comfort and security in mind. With an added hook-and-loop strap that’s adjustable, the Racer TR 2.0 is perfect for small kids. It also features a rubber outsole, which helps with traction across all surfaces.

CREDIT: Adidas

Duramo SL

A durable rubber outsole in this pair ensures your little one has solid footing from the playground to the track. It also features a breathable mesh upper and comes in 11 colorways to suit any taste.

CREDIT: Adidas

Questar Flow

Modeled after the brand’s lightweight runners, the Questar Flow has flexible knit upper and pillow-soft midsoles.

CREDIT: Adidas

UltraBoost 20

This kids’ version of the UltraBoost 20 offers all the features you’ve come love of your own pair, including a sock-like fit and Boost midsole to cushion every step.

CREDIT: Adidas

Puremotion

The Puremotion sneaker features a cushioned Cloudfoam midsole that boost comfort. It also comes in four neutral colorways that are easy to mix and match with many outfits.

CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Shoes for Youth:

UltraBoost DNA

Adorned with iconic Disney character Goofy, these UltraBoost DNA sneakers feature a stretchy knit upper made with Primeblue — a high-performance recycled material containing at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. It also features responsive cushioning and a stitched-in midfoot reinforcement for added support.

CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas x Lego Sport

If your kid is a Lego fanatic, Adidas has you covered. This sport option features Lego embellishments and Lego dots appliquéd on the outsole. The shoe is constructed from Primegreen, which is composed of high-performance, recycled plastics.

CREDIT: Adidas

X9000L4 Running Shoe

One of the more athletic-looking shoes on the list is the X9000L4. This shoe also comes in three neutral colorways and features a responsive Boost midsole and snug, sock-like fit.

CREDIT: Adidas

Rapidarun

Available in black and white or a vibrant gray and pink version, the Rapidarun features a breathable mesh upper, soft midsole and stabilizing heel clip.

CREDIT: Adidas

Response SR 5.0

The responsive cushioning in the sole of this youth running shoe is what helped inspire its name. This shoe is supportive and comes in six eye-catching colorways for bold style.