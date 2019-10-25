Best Acrylic Nail Cutters

Dr. Nail's budget-friendly pick is made to trim nails of different sizes with a clean and smooth finish, so you don't have to do much additional filing. You can also adjust the tension to your liking using the nut on the edge of the cutter.

Pros: The design is lightweight, while the blades and spring are designed to last a longtime. These allow you to make straight, round and well cuts. This cutter comes in black and pink.

Cons: There is no protective cap.