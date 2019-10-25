If you’ve mastered the art of applying acrylic nails at home, you know how important the right tools are to achieving salon-like results. Acrylic nails come in standard and long sizes and can be trimmed to a shape that suits your preference. That’s where the proper acrylic nail cutter comes in. These typically feature a long flat clipping end that allows you to create a range of shapes, from rounded to square edges. The best kinds should be easy to use and offer a clean cut. It’s even better if they feature a protective covering to prevent clippings from falling everywhere. Considering all these criteria, we’ve rounded up some of the best acrylic nail cutters we could find.
1. Dr.Nail Acrylic Nail Clippers
Dr. Nail's budget-friendly pick is made to trim nails of different sizes with a clean and smooth finish, so you don't have to do much additional filing. You can also adjust the tension to your liking using the nut on the edge of the cutter.
Pros: The design is lightweight, while the blades and spring are designed to last a longtime. These allow you to make straight, round and well cuts. This cutter comes in black and pink.
Cons: There is no protective cap.
2. Makartt Acrylic Nail Clippers
Makartt's nail clippers feature an ergonomically designed handle to better fit in your hand. They also come with protective cap to hold nail clippings.
Pros: They allow you to make straight, round, oval and square cuts. These are made to be sharp and rustproof.
Cons: Some users may find the clippings collector doesn't stay on well.
3. Yueton False Nail Tip Clipper
This style features stainless handles and clipping edges for durability.
Pros: It allows you to cut to various shapes, including square and round nails. It comes in a basic chrome finish, as well as seven colored options like bright pink and yellow.
Cons: Some users may find these aren't as sharp as other options.
