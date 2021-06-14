Best Fourth of July Apparel & Shoe Sales to Expect This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Independence Day is first and foremost a celebration of America’s birthday, but it’s also become a massive sale holiday for brand and retailers. Many host huge discounts on apparel and footwear to commemorate the patriotic event, giving us another reason to celebrate.

Last year, brands like Nike and Katy Perry Collections offered up to 75% off must-have styles including strappy sandals, beach-ready flip flops and retro sneakers. We expect the savings to be just as good this time around.

While it’s a bit early for this year’s Fourth of July sales to be released yet, there are still huge deals to score in the meantime. We’ve spotted up to 50% off clothes, shoes and accessories at brands like Adidas, Coach, Florsheim and Old Navy. Meanwhile, Cole Haan’s final sale items are currently 75% off.

Below, shop some of the best pre-Fourth of July sales happening now. And make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it regularly with the latest deals happening in honor of the holiday.

Adidas

Adidas End of Season Sale is giving up to 50% off popular clothing, shoes and accessories.

Aerosoles Summer sandals are up to 50% off.

Boohoo

Get up to 60% off everything, from cute sets to swimwear and clear mules.

Coach

Shop up to 50% off select men’s and women’s styles.

Cole Haan

Enjoy up to 75% off select styles for men and women.

Dr. Scholl’s

Dr. Scholl’s is giving 30% off summer sandals with the code HOTSANDALS.

DSW

DSW is offering 20% select styles from popular brands including Steve Madden, Reebok, Vans, Keds and more when you apply the code SELECTCOLLECT at checkout.

Florsheim

Nab 50% off a selection of chic styles for men from Florsheim.

Frye

Frye is offering savings of 40% off women’s boots, ballet flats, mules and more.

Hush Puppies

Claim up to 60% off on summer styles.

Keds

All sale styles are up to 50% off.

L.L.Bean

Take 60% off select sale styles.

Macy’s

In 2020, Macy’s Fourth of July sale offered savings of as much as 60% off select summer styles in almost every department. They also included free shipping on orders of over $25, just because.

Nike

Shop up to 40% off styles that rarely go on sale, including the recently added Nike Air Zoom Winflo 6.

New Balance

New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale is giving 20% off hundreds of shoe styles, plus free shipping.

Old Navy

Save 50% off everything, with items starting at just $2.

Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman’s Summer Style Event is offering $150 off when you spend $500 and $350 off orders of $1,000.

Toms

Shop summer styles for men, women, and kids up to 30% off.