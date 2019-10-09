Proof That Bella Hadid Is Way Ahead of the Latest Shoe Trends

Bella Hadid models the latest styles on the runway — and she also wears them on the streets.

The supermodel, who turns 23 today, isn’t afraid to experiment with her style. Time and again, she’s landed major shoe trends before her counterparts embraced the looks. Of course, given fashion’s cyclical nature, it may be because she’s pulling inspiration from decades prior rather than because of any sixth sense.

For instance, Hadid was spotted in September 2016 wearing a pair of perforated white boots set on a stiletto heel teamed with a Canadian tuxedo and a crop top. At the time, white boots were hardly a wardrobe staple. But by the following summer, it seemed like blanche shoes were everywhere — in every silhouette from sneakers to thigh-highs.

Bella Hadid out and about in New York wearing perforated white booties in September 2016. CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid looked into her crystal ball again in February 2017, when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week wearing knee-high boots with a red blazer dress. While mid-calf and thigh-high silhouettes reigned at the time, knee-highs are back for fall ’19.

Bella Hadid in Paris wearing knee-high leather boots in February 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

In September 2018, the Nike ambassador forecasted another fad taking over fashion right now: square toes. At the time, square-toed silhouettes were squarely left behind in the ’90s, derided as a no-no. But the shape is back in a big way now, thanks to Instagram favorites such as By Far, still a largely unknown label when Hadid sported its Tanya sandals a year ago.

Bella Hadid sporting By Far Tanya patent leather sandals in September 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

As for the next Hadid-approved “it” shoe? The jury’s still out, but her extreme Prada combat boots — with mini pockets included — may be a sign of trends to come. Stay tuned.

