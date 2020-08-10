This Celebrity-Favorite Brand Has Stylish & Comfy Face Masks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Accessorize with BaubleBar’s stylish face masks.

BaubleBar, which is loved by stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Hilary Duff, to name a few, now offers face coverings. Shoppers can now peruse the brand’s face masks while on the hunt for statement earrings, necklaces and other baubles that are offered at an affordable price online. The accessory e-tailer’s non-medical face masks are easy to wash as well as soft and breathable thanks to the double-layered cotton fabric.

The adjustable face mask comes in a variety of packs and styles, so shoppers can stock up on protective coverings. Although BaubleBar’s mask is available in one size, the covering is designed to fit most adult faces, according to the brand’s website. BaubleBar’s trendy designs include gingham, animal print and face masks embellished with beads, so shoppers don’t have to compromise their style when it comes to the latest essential accessory.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite face mask deals the brand has to offer on baublebar.com.

BaubleBar Adjustable Face Mask Set of 2

Shoppers can purchase a pack of two face masks from the brand for $12. There are six stylish options to consider, including summery gingham and a white cotton face mask with embroidered flowers. Although only offered in one size, the 8 inch by 5.75 inch mask should fit most adult faces.

BaubleBar Adjustable Face Mask Set of 3

Take a walk on the wild side with this set of three face masks from BaubleBar. The $18 bundle features trendy animal print masks that will make a statement. These neutral colored masks are a great way to add a bold pattern to an everyday outfit without looking over-the-top.

BaubleBar Adjustable Face Mask Set of 5

Looking for a set of masks to be worn throughout the week? BaubleBar has got you covered. The brand offers a set of five face masks for $30. The gingham face mask comes in a variety of different colors, so it’s easy to set up a weekly system. The washable face masks are perfect for those working weekly essential jobs such as a teacher, waitress or salesperson.