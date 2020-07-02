Balenciaga Just Launched Its Summer Sale With Items Up to 50% Off

Balenciaga’s shoe sale is here for summer

Shoppers can invest in several statement pieces from the designer brand, including the Triple S Sneaker. While some of the items are still retailed in the tripled digits, deals can still be found. Sweat pants, belt bags and more luxury pieces are now being offered at a discounted price.

Below, take a look at some of the best deals being offered on Balenciaga.com.

Balenciaga Shoe Sale: Track Sneaker

The Track Sneaker from Balenciaga is one of the many sneakers offered in its summer sale. The non-leather sneaker is sporty and easy to clean with a gentle cloth, thanks to its synthetically constructed upper. According to the site, Balenciaga’s shoes run true to size, so no need to order a size up or down.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga Shoe Sale: Speed Sneaker

Now is your chance to snag one of Balenciaga’s most popular sneakers. The Speed Sneaker no doubt put the sock-like silhouette on the fashion radar when it debuted a few years ago. The shoe is offered in various colorways during Balenciaga’s summer sale.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Balenciaga Shoe Sale: Triple S Sneaker

Shoppers can now score a deal on one of the original designer dad sneakers on the market. The Triple S Sneaker features a lamb and calfskin upper and comes in several colorways. The shoe continues to be a timeless trendy piece as the dad shoe craze continues to live on.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Balenciaga Shoe Sale: Triple S Clear Sole Sneaker

This luxury dad shoe is also featured in Balenciaga’s summer sale. The Triple S Clear Sole Sneaker features a futuristic clear sole that’s TPU injected, which means that there’s an air bubble inside the shoe that absorbs shock for extra comfort. The rendition of this Triple S sneaker originally retailed for $995. is now $689.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Balenciaga Shoe Sale: Track 2 Sneaker

Another shoe included in the sale is Balenciaga’s Track 2 sneaker. The athletic-inspired shoe comes in an array of fashionable colorways including this trendy yellow and purple sneaker. Consider the shoe a more sporty alternative to the Triple S sneaker.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Balenciaga Summer Sale: Wheel Beltpack

In the market for a designer fanny pack? The Wheel Beltpack from Balenciaga is now on sale for $619. The grey belt pack is made in Italy and easy to clean.

CREDIT: Courtesy Balenciaga.

Balenciaga Summer Sale: Visitor Clip

One of the more affordable items in the designer sale is the Visitor Clip. The item comes with its own dust bag in cloth making it easy to store and clean. Originally priced $305, the clip is retailed at $169.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Balenciaga Summer Sale: Explorer Crossbody Bag

The Explorer Crossbody Bag is great for traveling in style. Now available for $429, the nylon bag features four card slots inside as well as an inner zip pocket.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Balenciaga Summer Sale: Cropped Tracksuit Pant

These terry cloth jersey pants are also included in the designer’s seasonal sale. The luxury lilac sweatpants features two zippers on the sides are is dry cleaning only.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Balenciaga Summer Sale: Typo Key Ring

This cheeky key chain is made of palladium brass and comes with its own dust bag for safekeeping. The key chain can be easily put on a bag, keys or belt loop, elevating style with ease.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Balenciaga Summer Sale: Precious Heart Necklace

Balenciaga also has a locket that’s now on sale. The sliding upper reveals a photo of your choice making it the perfect gift or statement piece of your own.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something our through retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.