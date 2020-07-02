Re-route my subscription: Click here

Balenciaga Just Launched Its Summer Sale With Items Up to 50% Off

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Balenciaga, Triple S Sneaker, Balenciaga Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.

Balenciaga’s shoe sale is here for summer

Shoppers can invest in several statement pieces from the designer brand, including the Triple S Sneaker. While some of the items are still retailed in the tripled digits, deals can still be found. Sweat pants, belt bags and more luxury pieces are now being offered at a discounted price.

Below, take a look at some of the best deals being offered on Balenciaga.com.

Balenciaga Shoe Sale: Track Sneaker

The Track Sneaker from Balenciaga is one of the many sneakers offered in its summer sale. The non-leather sneaker is sporty and easy to clean with a gentle cloth, thanks to its synthetically constructed upper. According to the site, Balenciaga’s shoes run true to size, so no need to order a size up or down.

balenciaga, track sneaker, balenciaga sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Buy: Track Sneaker $805 $619
Balenciaga Shoe Sale: Speed Sneaker

Now is your chance to snag one of Balenciaga’s most popular sneakers. The Speed Sneaker no doubt put the sock-like silhouette on the fashion radar when it debuted a few years ago. The shoe is offered in various colorways during Balenciaga’s summer sale.

balenciaga sneaker, sock sneaker, balenciaga sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.
Buy: Speed Sneaker $705 $549
Balenciaga Shoe Sale: Triple S Sneaker

Shoppers can now score a deal on one of the original designer dad sneakers on the market. The Triple S Sneaker features a lamb and calfskin upper and comes in several colorways. The shoe continues to be a timeless trendy piece as the dad shoe craze continues to live on.

Balenciaga, Triple S Sneaker, Balenciaga Sale
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.
Buy: Triple S Sneaker $975 $679
Balenciaga Shoe Sale: Triple S Clear Sole Sneaker

This luxury dad shoe is also featured in Balenciaga’s summer sale. The Triple S Clear Sole Sneaker features a futuristic clear sole that’s TPU injected, which means that there’s an air bubble inside the shoe that absorbs shock for extra comfort. The rendition of this Triple S sneaker originally retailed for $995.  is now $689.

balenciaga triple s sole sneaker, balenciaga sale, balenciaga
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.
Buy: Triple S Clear Sole Sneaker $995 $689
Balenciaga Shoe Sale: Track 2 Sneaker

Another shoe included in the sale is Balenciaga’s Track 2 sneaker. The athletic-inspired shoe comes in an array of fashionable colorways including this trendy yellow and purple sneaker. Consider the shoe a more sporty alternative to the Triple S sneaker.

balenciaga track 2 sneaker, balenciaga sale, balenciaga designer sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.
Buy: Track 2 Sneaker $805 $619
Balenciaga Summer Sale: Wheel Beltpack

In the market for a designer fanny pack? The Wheel Beltpack from Balenciaga is now on sale for $619. The grey belt pack is made in Italy and easy to clean.

balenciaga wheel beltpack, balenciaga sale, balenciaga bag
CREDIT: Courtesy Balenciaga.
Buy: Wheel Beltpack $805 $619
Balenciaga Summer Sale: Visitor Clip

One of the more affordable items in the designer sale is the Visitor Clip. The item comes with its own dust bag in cloth making it easy to store and clean. Originally priced $305, the clip is retailed at $169.

balenciaga clip, balenciaga sale, balenciaga
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.
Buy: Visitor Clip $305 $169
Balenciaga Summer Sale: Explorer Crossbody Bag

The Explorer Crossbody Bag is great for traveling in style. Now available for $429, the nylon bag features four card slots inside as well as an inner zip pocket.

balenciaga crossbody, balenciaga sale, balenciaga nylon bag
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.
Buy: Explorer Crossbody Bag $625 $429
Balenciaga Summer Sale: Cropped Tracksuit Pant

These terry cloth jersey pants are also included in the designer’s seasonal sale. The luxury lilac sweatpants features two zippers on the sides are is dry cleaning only.

balenciaga sweat pants, balenciaga sale, lilac sweatpants
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.
Buy: Cropped Tracksuit Pant $850 $419
Balenciaga Summer Sale: Typo Key Ring

This cheeky key chain is made of palladium brass and comes with its own dust bag for safekeeping. The key chain can be easily put on a bag, keys or belt loop, elevating style with ease.

balenciaga key ring, balenciaga sale, balenciaga keychain
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.
Buy: Typo Key Ring $305 $189
Balenciaga Summer Sale: Precious Heart Necklace

Balenciaga also has a locket that’s now on sale. The sliding upper reveals a photo of your choice making it the perfect gift or statement piece of your own.

balenciaga locket, balenciaga sale, balenciaga jewlery
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga.
Buy: Precious Heart Necklace $495 $239
© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

