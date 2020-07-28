Best Sales for Back-to-School Deals on Shoes, Clothes & More Up to 75% Off

The back-to-school season is about to kick off, whether kids will be heading back to class or learning online. However they are preparing to return, a new pair of shoes is essential gear after a long summer of wear and tear on their footwear.
To help families stretch their budgets, popular retailers and brands are offering discounts on summer clearance and just-released fall items from the latest kicks to last-chance sandals. Sales run the gamut from 20% to as much as 75% off single and multiple-pair purchases, so consider snapping up several pairs.
To take the guess work out of shopping for these deals, FN has scoured the market for the latest deals from must-have athletic brands including Nike and Reebok to popular fashion collections such as Steve Madden and Chinese Laundry.
While some sites are offering limited-time discounts, others run extended promotions, so it’s best to shop early. And, make sure to save this page and check it regularly since we will be updating it with follow-up sales and promotions.
Aerosoles
Through July 30
40% Off 3-Day Flash Sale with code STEALS40
Chinese Laundry
Take up to 60% off during the summer sale. You can also sign up to take 10% off your first order.
Converse
Through July 30 at 2:59 a.m. EST
The Sun and Sale event — take 50% off select styles with code STYLE50
Columbia
Through Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. PST
Up to 50% off summer sale
DSW
60% off select adult shoes and accessories with online code EXTRA60
Famous Footwear
Buy One Get One 1/2 Off — one transaction per person per offer and save up to 60% off women’s sandals.
Finish Line
Fresh markdowns up to 40% off and shoes up to 50% off
Foot Locker
Take 25% off orders of $50+ with code HEAT25
Gap
Take up to 75% off when you shop sale items
Journeys
100’s of styles starting at $29.99 for men and women
Lands’ End
Offer valid through Aug. 11, 11:59 p.m. central time
40% off full-price styles with code WBB56Z2
Nike
Save up to 25% for a limited time on next season’s styles
Reebok
Through July 30:
Take 20% to 40% off site wide — 20% off one item, 30% of two items and 40% off three items of more with code SAVEMORE
Shoes.com
Through Aug. 31 at 4:59 a.m .PST
Save 25% with code Summer25 at checkout
Shoe Sensation
Unlock $10 off any order of $60+ when signing up for emails and texts
Steve Madden
Savings from 40% to 70%
Stride Rite
Take extra 20% of sale styles
Timberland
Take up to 50% off select styles
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something our through retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.