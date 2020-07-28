Best Sales for Back-to-School Deals on Shoes, Clothes & More Up to 75% Off

The back-to-school season is about to kick off, whether kids will be heading back to class or learning online. However they are preparing to return, a new pair of shoes is essential gear after a long summer of wear and tear on their footwear.

To help families stretch their budgets, popular retailers and brands are offering discounts on summer clearance and just-released fall items from the latest kicks to last-chance sandals. Sales run the gamut from 20% to as much as 75% off single and multiple-pair purchases, so consider snapping up several pairs.

To take the guess work out of shopping for these deals, FN has scoured the market for the latest deals from must-have athletic brands including Nike and Reebok to popular fashion collections such as Steve Madden and Chinese Laundry.

While some sites are offering limited-time discounts, others run extended promotions, so it’s best to shop early. And, make sure to save this page and check it regularly since we will be updating it with follow-up sales and promotions.

Aerosoles

Through July 30

40% Off 3-Day Flash Sale with code STEALS40

Chinese Laundry

Take up to 60% off during the summer sale. You can also sign up to take 10% off your first order.

Converse

Through July 30 at 2:59 a.m. EST

The Sun and Sale event — take 50% off select styles with code STYLE50

Columbia

Through Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. PST

Up to 50% off summer sale

DSW

60% off select adult shoes and accessories with online code EXTRA60

Famous Footwear

Buy One Get One 1/2 Off — one transaction per person per offer and save up to 60% off women’s sandals.

Finish Line

Fresh markdowns up to 40% off and shoes up to 50% off

Foot Locker

Take 25% off orders of $50+ with code HEAT25

Gap

Take up to 75% off when you shop sale items

Journeys

100’s of styles starting at $29.99 for men and women

Lands’ End

Offer valid through Aug. 11, 11:59 p.m. central time

40% off full-price styles with code WBB56Z2

Nike

Save up to 25% for a limited time on next season’s styles

Reebok

Through July 30:

Take 20% to 40% off site wide — 20% off one item, 30% of two items and 40% off three items of more with code SAVEMORE

Shoes.com

Through Aug. 31 at 4:59 a.m .PST

Save 25% with code Summer25 at checkout

Shoe Sensation

Unlock $10 off any order of $60+ when signing up for emails and texts

Steve Madden

Savings from 40% to 70%

Stride Rite

Take extra 20% of sale styles

Timberland

Take up to 50% off select styles

