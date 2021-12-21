NBA Star Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha’s Style Evolution

Over the years, Ayesha Curry continues to turn heads with her style.

From the red carpet to the streets, typically with husband, NBA superstar Steph Curry in tow, she’s not one to shy away from a statement-making look. Whether she’s attending a big event like the Met Gala or grabbing dinner with her man, the “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” star is always showing off eye-catching ensembles. Read on to check out some of her most memorable fashion moments through the years, from 2015 until recently.

At the Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021, she opted for a striking diamond-embellished silver and gold Atelier Versace gown and silvery blue pointed satin pumps.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for WWD

Meanwhile, for a pre-pandemic date night at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 10, 2021, Curry donned a white cropped button-up shirt with a brown and white printed mini skirt and oatmeal-colored pointy-toed pumps. The mother-of-three added some layered necklaces, a mini red patterned crossbody bag and matched her lip color to her nails for the evening.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry hold hands as they leave Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood on Jan. 10, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

On July 9, 2019, the cookbook author and host debuted a colorful floral midi dress and white feather-embellished ankle-strap sandals at the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Lion King.”

Ayesha Curry wearings white feather-embellished sandals to the premiere of “The Lion King” on July 9, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

For an appearance on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show on June 19, 2019, the Canadian-born JustFab collaborator turned heads in a navy, white and light blue jacket with white feather adorning the sleeves and matching short-shorts. She paired the bold set with strappy silver metallic ankle-tie sandals.

Ayesha Curry is seen wearing a leggy look after taping an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on June 19, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

In another standout fashion moment at the annual Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 10, 2018, Curry chose a neon hot pink floor-length gown with a high-neck, long sleeves and frilly, lacy detailing throughout. A matching lip and big earrings pulled the vibrant look together effortlessly.

Ayesha Curry dons a hot pink gown at the annual Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 10, 2018. CREDIT: MEGA

Sporting a different look at the ESPY Awards on July 11, 2017, she stepped out in a plunging charcoal-colored sequined jumpsuit and slinky sandals.

Ayesha Curry in a plunging charcoal-colored sequined jumpsuit and sandals at the ESPY Awards on July 11, 2017. CREDIT: Splash

When she joined her basketball star husband on the red carpet at an event on Sept. 20, 2015, she 32-year-old Toronto native dressed in a lacy black long-sleeve jumpsuit and strappy black heeled sandals featuring a caged design.

Ayesha Curry wears a black jumpsuit with strappy black caged sandals on the red carpet on Sept. 20, 2015. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery for more of Ayesha Curry’s style evolution.