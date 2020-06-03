What Is the Average Shoe Size for Men? The Answer Might Surprise You

Have you ever wondered if you have a crazy-big or wildly small foot? For men, it’s pretty easy to determine, as there are many studies analyzing the average size of a male foot.

Average Shoe Size for Men

In 2014, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons reported that the worldwide average shoe size for men is between 9 and 12, while the American average male shoe size is a 10.5.

How to Determine Your Shoe Size

To determine your shoe size, make sure to measure your feet at the end of the day when they’re the largest. The best method is to use a Brannock device or a ruler to determine your foot’s length and width, but every shoe has its own shape and fit that could affect the size you’ll need.

Largest Shoe Size Available

The largest shoe size ever was 37AA, worn by Robert Wadlow, an American who lived from 1918 to 1940; Wadlow was 8 feet 11 inches tall and still holds the Guinness World Record for largest feet ever.

Nowadays, the largest shoe size that most brands offer for men is a 13 or 14, but athletic brands like Nike or Adidas offer up to a 21 or 22.

Smallest Shoe Size Available

While there is always the option to shop kids shoes for men with smaller feet, the smallest size most adult shoe brands offer is on average a 5. A useful alternative is to shop shoes with unisex sizing as they typically have a wider range of smaller styles.

Do Your Feet Ever Stop Growing?

For most, feet will stop growing a few years after puberty or adolescence — for men, that’s around age 16. Your feet may continue to go up in shoe sizes, though, due to weight gain and loss of ligament and tendon mobility across a lifetime, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

