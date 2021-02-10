Athleta Is Taking Up to 60% Off Must-Have Athleisure Pieces, Face Masks & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Athleta is here to answer all your athleisure and workout gear woes with its current winter sale.

In addition to leggings, hoodies, and sports bras, the San Francisco-based company is offering up to 60% off on face masks to help keep you safe — plus cozy sweaters, trousers, and socks, too. There’s no need to enter any code at checkout to save on your purchase; simply add what you want to your cart to get the discount. Athleta also provides free shipping on orders of $50 and up, making it easy to qualify.

It’s also worth nothing that the popular athletic brand now offers a wider range of inclusive sizes than ever before. Last month, over 350 styles across Athleta’s different categories were made available in sizes up to 3X (or sizes 18 to 26) in-store and online. And by March, the label plans to offer more than 500 styles in extended sizes.

With that said, let’s get shopping before the best sale items go out of stock. We compiled our favorites for you to shop — from a cozy longline jacket to trendy split hem trousers that are perfect for work and play.

Shop them below and head to the brand’s website to see all the items that are currently discounted.

Athleta Everyday Mask 5-Pack

These pleated face masks feature three layers of soft, breathable fabric and adjustable knit ear loops for comfort.

Athleta Cozy Karma Jacket

Now more than half off, Athleta’s Cozy Karma jacket has a super soft plush interior and a hidden waist bungee cord that lets you easily adjust the fit. It also features a open-back storm flap that enhances airflow and creates a stylish silhouette.

Athleta Stellar Flare Trouser

Available in up to a size 16, these sleek flared trousers are made with the brand’s smooth, stretchy EuroLuxe fabric that allows for comfortable movement. Other highlights include a split hem design with a zipper closure and secure pockets to stash your essentials.

Athleta Sundown Sweatshirt

Offered in sizes 1X to 3X, this drawstring hoodie features a soft, breathable and stretchable cotton and polyester blend that will help keep sweat at bay. It’s now just over 60% off.

Athleta Ultimate Stash Pocket Snake 7/8 Tight

Coming in a blue version too, these plus size snake-print Athleta leggings are designed to offer supportive compression and wick away sweat to keep you dry and comfortable. They also include a waistband pocket and two bonded stash pockets on the legs that can conveniently fit a smartphone.

Athleta Hiit It Tank

The Hiit It tank is crafted from SuperSonic fabric, which is made with recycled nylon for a sleek look and feel with added compression. A mesh chest area also increases breathability while bungee cords on the sides allow you to adjust the fit.

Athleta Cascades Crew Sweater

A versatile piece, this chunky crew neck sweater offers a cozy wool blend and is available in black and red, too.

Athleta Essential Bra

This sleek v-neck style bra is designed to feel ultra-soft to the touch and features adjustable, convertible straps for a custom fit and look.

Athleta Downtown Vest

In need of a good layering piece? Look no further than this pretty pink Athleta puffer vest made of lightweight, breathable and water-repellent FeatherDry down. It features a high collar for added warmth and secure snap pockets to store small essentials.

Feetures Elite Ultra Light No Show Tab Socks

Perfect for all your workouts, these performance-ready socks boast moisture-wicking iWick fiber, an anatomical right and left foot design and seam-free Perfect Toe to help eliminate irritation and blisters.

Athleta Crosstown Dress

Marked down by $39, this sporty dress is made using recycled polyester that pulls sweat away from the skin and includes track stripes down the arms. It also comes with easily accessible side zippers.

Athleta Tugga Sherpa Jacket

For extra chilly days, this plush sherpa jacket featuring a high collar will keep you feeling warm and cozy.