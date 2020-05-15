Athleta’s Warehouse Sale Takes Up to 70% Off Trending Athleisure Styles

Athleta is here to answer all your athleisure and workout gear woes with its new warehouse sale.
Until May 17, the brand is offering offering up to 70% off an expansive selection of discounted items — from sports bras and leggings to chic bathing suits for upcoming summer days. All you have to do is enter code SecretSale at checkout to apply the discounts.
Although not included in the sale, Athleta’s new protective face masks for adults and kids are still available to shop. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex for stretch with a cotton lining for breathable comfort, these non-medical masks are easily reusable and have been tested to last through at least 20 home washes. Masks for women and girls, both coming in packs of five, sell for $30.
Below, shop our favorite picks from Athleta’s warehouse sale and head to the brand’s website to see all the discounted offerings.
Athleta Andes Tights
Athleta Organic Daily Crop Tee
Tackle your day in this lightweight, everyday tee made from organic cotton. The fabric is stretchable and gentle on the skin for a comfortable, breathable fit.
Athleta Allegro Support Tank
Designed for A to C cups, this strappy-bank tank creates full mobility with a lower-cut, flattering neckline and chafe-free seamless fabric. It’s best suited for low-impact workouts and comes with removable padding.
Athleta Sculpted Sienna Bikini
Complete with ultra-resilient fabric that snaps back to shape every time, this halter-style bathing suit will have you ready for any beach trip or stay-cation at the pool.
Athleta Stay Fly Shorts
Coming in a can’t-miss colorway, these biker shorts will keep you visible on the road. A longer inseam reduces rubbing between the legs as Powerlift fabric compresses for circulation.
Athleta Unstoppable Tee
Bring motivation everywhere you go thanks to this tee branded with the word “Unstoppable.” Its live-in comfy fabric makes for easy wear with a relaxed fit.
Athleta Hyper Focused Bra
This sports bra offers high-neck coverage to hold everything in place as buttery soft fabric feels smooth against skin and compresses like a light hug.
Athleta Expedition Short
With their semi-fitted form, recycled nylon fabric and pocketed structure, these shorts are great for hiking or simply lounging around at home.
Athleta Essential Twist Top
The ultra-comfortable fabric of this top is versatile enough for loungewear or workout apparel, and it’s finished off with a waist-flattering front twist.
Athleta Unbound Jumpsuit
An instant outfit maker, this lightweight cargo-style jumpsuit includes a flattering cinched waist and four handy side pockets.
Athleta Conscious Twist Crop
Layer this crop under your favorite zip-up jacket or wear it on its own while working up a sweat. An interlaced back is designed for flexibility with a scooped silhouette that rests perfectly on the shoulders.
