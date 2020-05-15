Athleta’s Warehouse Sale Takes Up to 70% Off Trending Athleisure Styles

Athleta is here to answer all your athleisure and workout gear woes with its new warehouse sale.

Until May 17, the brand is offering offering up to 70% off an expansive selection of discounted items ⁠— from sports bras and leggings to chic bathing suits for upcoming summer days. All you have to do is enter code SecretSale at checkout to apply the discounts.

Although not included in the sale, Athleta’s new protective face masks for adults and kids are still available to shop. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex for stretch with a cotton lining for breathable comfort, these non-medical masks are easily reusable and have been tested to last through at least 20 home washes. Masks for women and girls, both coming in packs of five, sell for $30.

Below, shop our favorite picks from Athleta’s warehouse sale and head to the brand’s website to see all the discounted offerings.

Athleta Andes Tights

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Organic Daily Crop Tee

Tackle your day in this lightweight, everyday tee made from organic cotton. The fabric is stretchable and gentle on the skin for a comfortable, breathable fit.

Athleta Allegro Support Tank

Designed for A to C cups, this strappy-bank tank creates full mobility with a lower-cut, flattering neckline and chafe-free seamless fabric. It’s best suited for low-impact workouts and comes with removable padding.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Sculpted Sienna Bikini

Complete with ultra-resilient fabric that snaps back to shape every time, this halter-style bathing suit will have you ready for any beach trip or stay-cation at the pool.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Stay Fly Shorts

Coming in a can’t-miss colorway, these biker shorts will keep you visible on the road. A longer inseam reduces rubbing between the legs as Powerlift fabric compresses for circulation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Unstoppable Tee

Bring motivation everywhere you go thanks to this tee branded with the word “Unstoppable.” Its live-in comfy fabric makes for easy wear with a relaxed fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Hyper Focused Bra

This sports bra offers high-neck coverage to hold everything in place as buttery soft fabric feels smooth against skin and compresses like a light hug.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Expedition Short

With their semi-fitted form, recycled nylon fabric and pocketed structure, these shorts are great for hiking or simply lounging around at home.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Essential Twist Top

The ultra-comfortable fabric of this top is versatile enough for loungewear or workout apparel, and it’s finished off with a waist-flattering front twist.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Unbound Jumpsuit

An instant outfit maker, this lightweight cargo-style jumpsuit includes a flattering cinched waist and four handy side pockets.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Conscious Twist Crop

Layer this crop under your favorite zip-up jacket or wear it on its own while working up a sweat. An interlaced back is designed for flexibility with a scooped silhouette that rests perfectly on the shoulders.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.