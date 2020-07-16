Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale Offers Workout Essentials Up to 60% Off

Athleta’s semi-annual sale is here and offering some of the hottest workout wear trends at a discount.

Tops, sweatpants and sneakers are just a few of the items up to 60% off during the massive sale. But act fast, several styles have already sold out on the size-inclusive site.

Below, take a look at some of the best items from the sale you can buy now on Athleta.com.

Athleta Conscious Crop

Athleta’s Conscious Crop checks all the boxes. The trendy workout top features a tie-dye design throughout and is breathable thanks to its Powervita fabric that’s soft, supportive and moisture-wicking. It’s now offered for $55 in A to C cup sizing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Sarasota Jumpsuit

Another hot item featured in the Athleta’s semi-annual sale is the Sarasota jumpsuit. Offered in black and russet brown, not only is this jumpsuit stylish, but it’s sustainable as well. The one-piece is made out of recycled poly, a material that’s sourced from post-consumer plastic bottles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Hurricane XLT Infinity Sandal by Teva

Teva’s Hurricane XLT Infinity sandal is also included in Athleta’s summer sale. The water-resistant shoe is a great option for those looking for a fashionable but sturdy outdoor shoe. The online exclusive is now just $42.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Cabo Linen Jogger in Toasted Ochre

Elevate your loungewear with the Cabo Linen jogger. The linen sweatpants feature side zippers and a drawstring waist for a comfortable fit. Shoppers can snag these joggers, which originally retailed for $80, for just $55.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Mineral Wash Crop Tank in Ombre

The Mineral Wash Crop Tank in ombre is another trendy top to add to your wardrobe. The machine-washable top is $10 off. The loose-fitting tank is ideal for yoga but fit for any occasion where you need a relaxed fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Lacee Sneaker by J/Slides

Shoppers looking for a new trainer can nab these sneakers by J/Slides marked down to $84. The online exclusive is offered in black and white leather.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Love Proudly Bike Short

Shoppers can add a little fun to their workout with the Love Proudly Biker Short. These form-fitting shorts are medium length and feature a back pocket for wearers to store small essentials. The shorts are now $20 off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Trailhead Color Block Sweater

Sweaters too are included in Athleta’s sale. Originally $128, the Trailhead Color Block sweater from Athleta is now retails for $54. The poly-blend sweater is machine washable, plus comes with fun finger holes for maximum warmth.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Parachute Cargo Pant

These recycled nylon pants are the ultimate summer sweats. The lightweight, sheer fabric allows you to breathe while giving you full pant coverage. Additionally, the pants feature pockets throughout for convenience.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Plus Ultimate 5″ Short

Athleta carries a number of size-inclusive items including many in petite, tall and plus sizes. The Ultimate 5″ Short for plus sizes is now $34 and comes in orange and blue. Shoppers can snag the shorts online now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Athleta Unbound Jumpsuit

Made from recycled polyester and spandex, this sustainably made jumpsuit is perfect for working out or lounging.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.