At-Home Spa Day Ideas for Treating Your Feet

There’s nothing more luxurious than an at-home spa day, especially when it comes to pampering your feet.

In spring and summer, you’ll want to keep your feet looking fresh and healthy as you step out in open-toed shoe styles. But wearing sandals sans socks may cause issues like blisters and callouses. On the flip side, winter weather may lead to dry, cracked feet, which can be painful. Whether you’re planning to display your shoes in sandals or hoping to keep them covered in closed-toe options, treating your feet right can keep other health issues from arising and prevent you from feeling pain or discomfort.

Professional pedicures and spa services can be expensive, however with the right equipment, similar services can be done without the high price tag from the comfort of your own home. You can even make a relaxing activity of it with some soothing music and a glass of wine.

Below, we’ve rounded up some simple tips for an at-home spa day. Read on to shop a range of self-care products starting at just $10, from foot spas to nail drills and beautiful polish sets.

Shape & Buff Nails With A Pedicure Kit

Although portable pedicure kits don’t include polish or top coats, they come with everything else you’ll need to clean, cut, buff and file your nails for professional-looking results at home (or elsewhere, as these kits are often compact enough to pack up with you). While the initial cost may be more than one pedicure, these products can be used over and over again, so they’re surely more cost effective than frequent salon visits.

Nourish Dry Nail Beds With Cuticle Oils

Dry cuticles can cause painful hangnails, and they also may appear unsightly, diminishing the look of your perfect pedi. That’s where cuticle oils come in. Filled with nourishing ingredients such as vitamins and essential oils, they nourish the skin and strengthen your nail beds, making your nails look smooth and flaw-free.

Don’t Limit Yourself to One Polish Color (Have a Set Handy)

When sandal season is underway, toenails are on full display. Nail polish is a great way to express your personality (through fun colors or patterns) and keep feet looking fresh. These sets include multiple colors, so you won’t find yourself getting bored of using the same shades over and over again. Plus, they make it easy to experiment with multi-colored finishes and even nail art designs.

Soak Feet in a Relaxing Foot Spa

Soaking feet in warm water can help release tension and soothe sore muscles. Foot spas take the experience a step further with massaging technology that delivers a salon-quality experience from the comfort of your own home. Ideal options come equipped with special features such as bubbles, rollers and raised massaging nodes to relieve aches and target pressure points the way a masseuse would.

Keep Your Nails Strong With a Nail Strengthener

Peeling off gel or acrylic nail polish could leave your nails feeling dry and brittle, and weak tips could also be a sign that you need more nutrients in your diet. If your nails could use a little rehab, invest in a nail strengthener. Consider a strengthening cream if you want to also get some moisturizing in, or go for a strengthening polish as a base coat.

Remove Rough Skin With a Pumice Stone

To get the full at-home pedicure experience, try investing in a pumice stone. The product is made from a mixture of lava rock and water and is designed to remove dead skin and soften calluses and corns. For the best results, use a pumice store after soaking your feet or taking a shower, as the steam and warm water helps soften skin for easier removal.

Follow Up With a Foot Cream for Baby Soft Feet

While pumice stones can help remove dead skin, foot creams are a must for preventing dry, cracked feet. Thankfully, taking care of this problem is a snap — and no manual labor is required. All you need to do is slather on the cream, sit back, relax and let it work its magic. Effective products feature powerful ingredients designed to exfoliate and nourish the skin, with some also including bacteria-fighting products to prevent odor.

Exfoliate & Moisturize in One Go With a Foot Peel Mask

If pumice stones and creams just aren’t doing it for you, consider investing in a foot peel mask instead. These masks, which resemble booties, typically feature active ingredients like lactic acid to bust through dead skin, depending on the product, with no scrubbing or manual labor required. There is unlikely to be much of an immediate difference, but within a few days or a week, you should notice dead skin peeling away, making for smoother feet.

