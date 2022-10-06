A$AP Rocky’s Style Evolution Includes Sneakers, Colorful Jackets & Couple-Coordinated Moments With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is known for his rapping abilities and relationship with Rihanna, but he also courts attention with his personal style.

The rapper has released hits like “Kids Turned Out Fine” and “Sundress” among other songs and remains a part of the collective A$AP Mob, where he got his professional name from.

In August 2011, Rocky’s single “Peso” was leaked online and within weeks received radio airplay. Overnight, Rocky became a sensation and has since garnered a large fanbase. His love for fashion has always been very apparent, as Rocky is constantly experimenting in men’s fashion and having fun with each outfit.

Here, a look at his most memorable outfits in recent years.

A$AP Rocky arrives at 1 Oak in New York City. CREDIT: Mega

Rocky stepped out in a colorful look on May 1, 2017, making an appearance beside Kendall Jenner in New York. The rapper strutted in a green sweatshirt and orange vest. He kept up the orange with his slacks, stepping into some graphic white sneakers to finish the look.

A$AP Rocky and Takashi Murakami at the Dior Homme show, Front Row, Pre-Fall 2019, Tokyo, Japan. CREDIT: SAT/Capital Pictures / MEGA

On Dec. 3, 2018, Rocky got laced in a white Dior sheer button-up shirt at the Dior Homme show in Tokyo. The rapper elevated the look with layers of pearls and metallic jeans. Rocky finished off the stellar look with some stellar white and black sneakers.

A$AP Rocky at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Rocky owned the color pink at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala party on Feb. 9, 2019, donning the hue like he invented it. The rapper wore a pink suit and white button-down with some bling on his fingers. He finished the look with some fresh white sneakers.

A$AP Rocky at The WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards-NYC. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Rocky showed off his swagger in another all-black ensemble at the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019. The rapper sported a black blazer and skinny jeans. With a cross around his neck and studs on his lobes, Rocky also accessorized with some black and white sneakers.

A$AP Rocky arrives at Delilah shortly after Rihanna. CREDIT: 007 / Photographer Group / MEGA

Rocky strutted in a black leather outfit on April 12, 2021, after a date night with Rihanna in Los Angeles. The biker jacket was accentuated by the Marine Serre black leather pants and square-toed black leather boots.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at The Fashion Awards 2019. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Once again, we see Rihanna and Rocky styling a couple’s outfits Rocky wore a sleek black suit with white and black sneakers while Rihanna wore a silky light blue dress and satin heels for The Fashion Awards 2019 on June 3, 2019. The pop singer stood beside the rapper in a sheer jacket hanging loosely from her frame.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Celebration Hosted By Rihanna. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Rocky and Rihanna posed for the cameras in a matching color scheme on Feb. 11, 2022, during the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Celebration. The rapper wore a purple bomber jacket by Louis Vuitton and a matching snapback. The star dressed down in distressed jeans, a purple tote on his hip. Rocky slipped into lime green sneakers to complete the look.

