Antimicrobial Face Masks For Added Germ Protection & Health Safety

With schools reopening and stay-at-home orders lifting, face masks are becoming a must-have accessory for everyday life. The CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Because COVID-19 spreads mainly person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or speaks loudly, face masks are a highly-recommended necessity and in some states mandated to enter stores.

While there are many masks to choose from, the CDC does not recommend masks with one-way valves or vents to allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material, for instance. In that case, antimicrobial masks are a strong alternative.

Consumers are advised to choose masks with significant breathability, added germ protection and secure fit for best protection. When antimicrobial materials are used, it prevents the growth of bacteria on the surface of the fabric.

Many companies use the technology to inhibit bacterial and microbial growth through charged ions, which are released in the presence of moisture. In turn, the antimicrobial layer protects the mask from microbial impacts.

Keep scrolling to shop the best antimicrobial face masks on Amazon now.

Corevival 2-Pack Revival Face Mask

The two-pack face mask comes in light and dark gray and features two filter layers and a nose and chin flap designed to provide a seal. In addition, the mask is designed to be breathable with the 100% cotton inner layer. The adult mask is offered in one size and includes ear straps equipped with adjustable strap barrels to ensure a secure fit. Plus, there’s a built-in nose cushion to offer more comfort and security.



Generic 3-Pack Antimicrobial Masks

This pack of face masks was designed with two poly-blend layers and melt blown filter, with an insert capability to allow for it to be worn on its own or with an additional surgical or N95 mask. A variety of filters can also be inserted in the added pocket feature in order to increase the filtration efficiency. For increased protection, the mask has adjustable, elastic earloops and removable tie-backs to provide a better fit. This is reusable for up to 50 washes.



CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Martz Technologies Face Mask

This Made-in-America face mask consists of two layers, including 100% cotton with a single layer of X-Static Silver technology coated nylon to inhibit bacterial and microbial growth. It is also a EPA-registered antimicrobial face mask product.

Martz Technologies American Flag Face Mask

Made with X-Static antimicrobial filter technology, this American Flag-printed face mask is available for men and features elastic ear straps. The added filter system is meant to inhibit bacterial and microbial growth.

Prime Direct Brands Adult Face Mask

This three-layer washable face mask is reusable and is made with two layers of moisture-wicking antimicrobial poly fabric as well as one cotton inner layer. The product is made in California. For every 3-plus masks ordered, additional masks will be donated to first responders throughout the country.

Prime Direct Brands Kids’ Face Mask

This yellow kids’ face mask, made 20% smaller compared to the adult version, is recommended for children five or above and is designed with breathable, antimicrobial fiber. The masks are made in the USA and helps filter airborne pathogens.

Simpli-Magic 10-Pack Face Masks

This bulk pack of masks includes 10 black masks developed to withstand 30 hand washes. It’s designed with a triple layer system for extra protection, featuring hypo-allergenic, moisture-wicking 100% cotton material.

Martz Technologies Ladies’ Face Mask

Seen in a foral design for women, this face mask utilizes X-static Technology, which releases silver ions in the presence of moisture and will act in several ways to inhibit and eliminate bacteria on the surface of the mask. In turn, material protects the wearer from microbial impacts.

ProX 5-Pack Face Masks

This reusable cloth face mask five-pack ships from the U.S. and features antimicrobial fabric to help reduce germs. Washable up to 20 times, the product is made with four layers for added protection, including a water-repellent outer layer, a double microfiltration system inside and a soft antimicrobial knitted inner fabric.

ProX antimicrobial face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

