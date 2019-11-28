Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid + More Stars Who Love Amina Muaddi’s Heels

Amina Muaddi launched her namesake shoe label in 2018 — and she quickly garnered a massive celebrity following.

Just one year after taking home FN’s Launch of the Year award, the shoe designer will be recognized with the FN Achievement Award for Designer of the Year on Dec. 3 at the IAC Building in New York.

The 33-year-old Jordanian-Romanian’s shoes feature a signature martini glass-shaped heel, which insiders swear by for its increased stability. Among the “it” girls into Muaddi’s wares? None other than Rihanna.

The singer turned designer has been spotted in Muaddi’s strappy Naima sandals multiple times, including on an April trip to Barbados.

While Rihanna has footwear of her own as part of her Fenty LVMH label, she sent models down the runway in Muaddi’s shoes at her Savage X Fenty lingerie extravaganza — including Cara Delevingne and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Gigi has been spotted twice in Muaddi’s shoes. She wore the brand’s Giorgia glitter pumps in a cheery yellow colorway in Paris this September, teamed with an Oscar de la Renta outfit.

Another pair of influential sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are also among Muaddi’s fans. Kendall has stepped out in New York several times in her designs, including the Begum (a slingback pump) and the Gilda (a crystal-covered strappy sandal).

Kylie, known for her headline-making Instagram shoots, has twice posed on the photo-sharing platform in Muaddi’s heels. She also chose clear mules from the label at the launch party for her Kylie Skin line.

Other celebrity fans of Muaddi include Tessa Thompson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Baldwin.

