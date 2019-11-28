Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid + More Stars Who Love Amina Muaddi’s Heels

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Gigi Hadid
Hailey Baldwin
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
View Gallery 11 Images

Amina Muaddi launched her namesake shoe label in 2018 — and she quickly garnered a massive celebrity following.

Just one year after taking home FN’s Launch of the Year award, the shoe designer will be recognized with the FN Achievement Award for Designer of the Year on Dec. 3 at the IAC Building in New York.

The 33-year-old Jordanian-Romanian’s shoes feature a signature martini glass-shaped heel, which insiders swear by for its increased stability. Among the “it” girls into Muaddi’s wares? None other than Rihanna.

The singer turned designer has been spotted in Muaddi’s strappy Naima sandals multiple times, including on an April trip to Barbados.

Related

These Celebrity Jetsetters Have the Chicest Airport Style

Kendall Jenner Wears Dr. Martens Boots While Shopping in NYC

Kendall Jenner Wears Bella Hadid's Favorite Prada Combat Boots in NYC

Rihanna, celebrity style, amina muaddi sandals, green cardigan, bra, cleavage, sunglasses, Rihanna, 31, shows up fashionably late (2:00 AM) in support of her brother, Rorrey's, party (scheduled for 9:00 PM) at Jamestown Bar, Bridgetown Barbados, and is a sight to behold as she shows off her incredible frame. She greets her brother with big smiles before heading into club to have a night out partying.Pictured: Ref: SPL5082802 270419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Kyle Babb / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Rihanna wears Amina Muaddi sandals for a night out in Barbados on April 27.
CREDIT: Splash News

While Rihanna has footwear of her own as part of her Fenty LVMH label, she sent models down the runway in Muaddi’s shoes at her Savage X Fenty lingerie extravaganza — including Cara Delevingne and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Gigi has been spotted twice in Muaddi’s shoes. She wore the brand’s Giorgia glitter pumps in a cheery yellow colorway in Paris this September, teamed with an Oscar de la Renta outfit.

Gigi Hadid, Giorgia , yellow shoes, glitter pumps, pfw, paris fashion week, oscar de la renta, & Bella Hadid hold arms and laugh and smile as they are seen at 'The Americans In Paris' event at Paris fashion weekPictured: Gigi Hadid,Bella HadidRef: SPL5118976 280919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gigi Hadid wears Amina Muaddi Giorgia glitter pumps in Paris in September 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

Another pair of influential sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are also among Muaddi’s fans. Kendall has stepped out in New York several times in her designs, including the Begum (a slingback pump) and the Gilda (a crystal-covered strappy sandal).

Kendall Jenner, bec + bridge orange dress, amina muaddi glinda sandals, celebrity style, street style, june 2019
Kendall Jenner goes shopping at a convenience store in New York in Amina Muaddi sandals on June 17.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kylie, known for her headline-making Instagram shoots, has twice posed on the photo-sharing platform in Muaddi’s heels. She also chose clear mules from the label at the launch party for her Kylie Skin line.

View this post on Instagram

last night 🖤💗

A post shared by Kylie ♥️ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

hubba bubba 🎀

A post shared by Kylie ♥️ (@kyliejenner) on

Other celebrity fans of Muaddi include Tessa Thompson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Baldwin.

Click through the gallery to see celebrities wearing Amina Muaddi.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Is the Latest Star Rocking This Rising Brand’s Heels

Hailey Baldwin Teams an LBD With Sandals From This Buzzy Designer at NYFW

Dua Lipa’s Rainbow Crystal-Studded Heels Add a Pop of Color to Her All-Black Outfit

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad