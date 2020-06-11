Show Off Your Patriotic Side With American Flag Face Masks and Scarves

Show off your pride in the tried and true red, white and blue safely in these American Flag face masks.

From brands across the board, these masks offer protection for your health and the health of others while still showing off patriotic appeal. These masks come in different shapes and sizes, ranging from classic over-ear designs to more neck scarf styles to full head-wrap silhouettes. There are even a few American-themed masks for kids as well. These masks can be worn every day but also serve as perfect additions to Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day ensembles.

To demonstrate your American pride, shop FN’s top picks of American flag-inspired and red, white and blue face masks.

American Flag Mask: MerchLovers

This mask provides a classic take on the American flag with a minimalistic design and soft brushed fabric that is gentle on the skin. Earloops allow for easy wear as well.

Material: 100% brushed polyester

100% brushed polyester Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Redbubble

American Flag Mask: Pro MC

Providing a mix of full-fledged flag designs as well as black options with subtle patriotic accents, these triple-layered masks use full cotton fabric for softness and breathability.

Material: 100% cotton.

100% cotton. Masks Per Package: Four.

Four. Price: $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

American Flag Mask: Yilinger

Yilinger stitched together a series of small flags for a more retro-inspired look. The earloops include adjustable notches for a custom fit with a nose clip for a close-to-skin seal plus an included filter.

Material: Not specified.

Not specified. Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $9.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

American Flag Mask: Tough Headwear

This product is versatile in that it can be word as a headband, neck scarf, gaiter and more with 12 different styling options. Its fabric keeps sweat away and has SPF 50 protecting capabilities for sunny days.

Material: 89% polyester and 11% spandex.

89% polyester and 11% spandex. Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

American Flag Mask: A-Dudu

Coming with a mix of three designs all inspired by the American flag, these neck gaiters double as wearable masks that provide adequate coverage of the nose and mouth. Plus the material is moisture-wicking and quick-drying for summer days.

Material: Not specified.

Not specified. Masks Per Package: Three.

Three. Price: $20 (was $24).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

American Flag Mask: Garde Art Studio

This face mask takes an artistic approach, blending together historic elements and iconic American symbols. Adjustable ear loops let you fit the mask to your unique size, too.

Material: Not specified.

Not specified. Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $11.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

American Flag Mask: TheTop10Report

Sold on Redbubble, this independent designer created a patriotic design that fits perfectly into decor and outfits for the Fourth of July. Its fireworks-inspired details and smooth white finish makes for fun red, white and blue wear. Plus, for every mask it sells, Redbubble announced it will make a donation to Heart to Heart International, a humanitarian disaster relief organization.

Material: 100% brushed polyester

100% brushed polyester Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Redbubble

American Flag Mask: Fashionolic

Soft cotton makes up this face mask using a patriotic print to tout. The dual blend of layers provides ultimate coverage as black trim edges add a touch of attitude.

Material: 100% cotton.

100% cotton. Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $8.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

American Flag Mask: OrangePieces

Also available on Redbubble, this non-medical mask uses a patriotic take on a camouflage print for a more unique design. Plus, if you buy four of these at once, the price drops down to $13 per mask.

Material: 100% brushed polyester

100% brushed polyester Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $16.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Redbubble

American Flag Mask: Sleefs

Featuring a curved shape that is designed to move along the natural grooves of your face, this mask is one to add to your cart. It is reusable and washable and includes a breathable cotton lining.

Material: Polyester and cotton.

Polyester and cotton. Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $15.

Sleefs face mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sleefs

American Flag Mask: Tuxedo Park

Split just like the parts of the flag, this mask is both made and shipped within the United States. The straps fit around the head for a more stable hold rather than over-ear designs.

Material: 100% cotton.

100% cotton. Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $20

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

American Flag Mask: Lozache

Made with moisture-wicking fabric, you can slip this product right over your head and wear it around your neck in times of safe social distancing. It fits over the nose and mouth, too, and can protect from sun, wind and dust.

Material: Not specified.

Not specified. Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $12.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

American Flag Mask: Reoria

Available in a variety of patriotic prints, these face scarves slip right over your ears and hang down past the chin for full coverage. The quick-dry fabric is easy to wash and stays put better than most neck gaiters.

Material: Not specified.

Not specified. Masks Per Package: One.

One. Price: $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

American Flag Mask: M eakeize

Kids can get ready for the holidays and celebrate their patriotism with masks from Meakeize. Coming with two masks, these comfortable styles include 50+ UV protection capabilities for safe wear with cool dry technology.

Material: Not specified.

Not specified. Masks Per Package: Two.

Two. Price: $21.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.