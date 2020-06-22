Amazon’s Fashion Sale Has Up to 70% Off Your Favorite Shoe Brands & More

It’s finally here: Amazon is hosting its summer fashion sale featuring items discounted over 70% off. And their shoe section does not disappoint. Especially with the Deals of the Day options, you can find staple styles from trusted footwear brands like Adidas, Puma, Steve Madden and more for a fraction of the price. From athletic sneakers to formal dress shoes and sandals, we’ve done the research for you to curate some of the best bargains to get right now to refresh your wardrobe for the upcoming season and beyond. Shop these amazing steals before they’re gone.

Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Advantage Sneakers

White sneakers are a staple in everyone’s closet. This signature pair by Adidas features a 100% leather construction with a slight platform, lace-up front detail, low-top shaft and a rubber sole. The shoe also has a metallic accent to add some personality to your outfit while maintaining its classic look.

Steve Madden Women’s Inessa Heeled Sandal

For an elevated beach-inspired look, this barely-there sandal is both trendy and timeless to wear with sundresses, shorts, jeans and everything in-between. It is constructed from faux leather with a 2-inch block heel and double-strap design. The shoe also features an ankle strap for support and a ’90s feel. The sandal is available in black, tan, snakeskin and white.

Cole Hann Sadie Open Toe Wedge Sandal

As a perfect warm-weather silhouette, this sandal seamlessly transitions from day to night with a walkable heel that works well from the pool deck to dinner. The shoe features a 2.25-inch wedge heel, open toe and is crafted from 100% leather. They also have a molded and padded sockliner with a rubber sole for comfort and steady strides.

Adidas Women’s Edge Lux 3 Running Shoe

With a sock-like construction, these sneakers feature a color-shifting mesh upper and wide and skinny laces in a snug fit. They have built-in cushioning for foot support, comfort, and to provide some spring in your step while exercising. They are designed to be highly breathable and come in a wide variety of colors, too.

Skechers Women’s Slide Wedge Sandal

Striking a balance between effortless comfort and timeless design, these wedge sandals have a mule-style silhouette with a thick band over the toe and feature a 2-inch heel. They offer a soft suede upper construction with a luxe foam cushioned footbed for support and a sculpted midsole for additional flexibility. The wedge shoes are available in black, pink, tan, and taupe.

Puma Men’s Cell Surin 2 Fm Crosstrainer Shoe

These athletic shoes offer a practical, polished, and on-trend aesthetic to elevate any casual outfit. They feature a leather upper construction with mesh paneling along the sides for maximum breathability. The sneakers have a color-block aesthetic and feature a lace-up front detail and rubber sole.

Adidas Originals Men’s Seely Sneaker

These retro-inspired skate shoes offer a 100% synthetic construction, rubber sole and lace-up detail with the brand’s signature three-stripe design along the sides. They come in a variety of colors to best match your wardrobe and are a timeless style that pairs with any casual outfit or are suitable for a less formal evening occasion.

Cole Hann Men’s Grand Tour Wing Oxford

These shoes pair equally well with Bermuda shorts, jeans and casual slacks, making it the perfect transitional footwear pick. They are crafted out of 100% leather with a classic wingtip pattern throughout the body for a sporty-inspired feel. The oxfords offer a textured cushioned footbed, lightweight EVA midsole for comfort and breathability. There are rubber pod in both the heel and front for better traction.

Adidas Original Men’s U-Path Running Sneaker

These athletic shoes by Adidas are great for workouts or weekend outings either paired with an on-brand tracksuit for jeans and a tee. They are constructed from a mesh upper with a rubber sole for maximum comfort, breathability, and flexibility. All featuring the signature Three-Stripes design, they come in a variety of colors to suit your personal style and are a timeless sportswear silhouette to last for seasons to come.