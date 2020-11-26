What to Know About Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With Thanksgiving just days away, Cyber Monday savings are just on the horizon. Many brands and retailers are offering major deals on shoes, apparel, and accessories for the event, including e-commerce behemoth Amazon. And we’re here to help ensure you don’t miss out on some of the best promotions. Read on to get all the essential details on Amazon’s Cyber Monday shopping event.

When is Amazon Cyber Monday? 2020

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale will last for a full 72 hours. You can expect it to start on Saturday, Nov. 28 and end on the 30th.

What are the best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 shoe deals?

The e-tailer will offer up to 30% off Dr. Scholl’s shoes and up to 50% off Cole Haan footwear, so if comfort is what you’re craving this season, you’re in luck. You can also get up to 30% off shoes from Lacoste.

Watch on FN

While you wait for the deals to drop, we rounded up some stellar shoe discounts you can shop now on Amazon.com. In the mix, you’ll find everything from boots to pumps from popular brands like Sperry, Sam Edelman and more.

The Best Early Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Shoe Deals for Men:

Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot

Clarks’ Bushacre chukka in dark brown is now on sale for more than half off. The classic style features a full-grain leather construction and comes in wide width size options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Sperry Top-Sider Avenue Duck Boot

This winter-ready Sperry boot is cushioned with plush memory foam for all-day comfort and includes a seam-sealed waterproof construction to keep you dry in wet weather. These also offer unbeatable traction on slick surfaces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Calvin Klein Filius Loafer

These glossy leather loafers from Calvin Klein will complement a variety of outfits. They’re also flexible, cushy underfoot and easy to slip on.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Lugz Zeo Moc Mid Boot

Marked down from $70 to $30, these chunky moc-toe boots not only have a water-resistant upper but also offer memory foam cushioning and compression-molded midsoles for ultimate comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Ferro Aldo Colin Boot

This faux leather style with suede accents makes a great everyday boot that’ll go with plenty of outfits. Plus, they should last years.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Early Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Shoe Deals for Women:

Sam Edelman Codie Fashion Boot

Perfect for wearing to the office or dinner with friends, these sleek snake print booties feature a square toe and flared block heel that can spice up minimalist outfits. The pair is also equipped with medial side zippers for easy wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Muk Luks Patti Boot

With a shaft inspired by chunky knit sweaters, a water-resistant suede upper and soft cushioning underfoot, this cozy Muk Luks boot seamlessly blends comfort and style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Calvin Klein Gayle Pump

These sophisticated pumps from Calvin Klein feature a classic pointed toe silhouette and 3-inch stiletto heel. For enhanced comfort, they’re designed with gel pod inserts so your feet won’t be killing you after a few hours of wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Cole Haan Willa Boot

Cole Haan’s black knee-high boots will go with just about everything in your closet this winter. They feature a luxuriously cushioned GrandFøam footbed and a hidden design that makes them easy to slip on and off even without the inclusion of a zipper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

New Balance Fresh Foam Tempo

These New Balance runners are engineered with a snug yet breathable mesh knit upper and Fresh Foam cushioning designed to deliver a responsive ride. They’re also available in wide widths.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Early Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Shoe Deals for Kids:

Carter’s Unisex Aileen Boot

These chestnut-colored suede booties featuring a decorative buckle, touch of metallic and medial side zippers are offered in sizes for toddlers and children up to 8 years old.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Outee Rain Boots

Available in a variety of different prints, these rain boots will keep little feet dry and are built with big handles, making it easy for youngsters to pull them on without needing help.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Western Chief Glitter Chelsea Boot Offered in sizes for kids up to age 12, these glittery PVC Chelsea boots offer a cute and protective look for splashing through puddles. A soft interior adds a touch of coziness.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amaazon

Spesoul Snow Boots

Made to wrap small feet in warmth, these snow boots are designed with an ultra-plush faux fur lining and collar. They’re also easy for kids to adjust themselves.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amaazon

Dadawen Chelsea Boots

If you want to match your little one, these leather Chelsea boots are perfect. They come in sizes for toddlers and little kids.