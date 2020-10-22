What You Need to Know About Amazon’s Black Friday Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
On the heels of Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce behemoth is now gearing up for more holiday shopping this season, including retail’s biggest event, Black Friday.
With COVID-19 drastically affecting both in-person and online shopping, we expect Black Friday deals to go down differently than in years past. Although Amazon hasn’t announced plans for a Black Friday sale yet, the mega e-tailer just kicked off its Holiday Dash sale, a new initiative that’s available to shop now.
Below, take a look at what to expect from Amazon this Black Friday and the best deals from Amazon’s Holiday Dash sale available to shop now on Amazon.com/holidaydash. And make sure to keep checking back on this page for more details regarding Amazon’s plans for Black Friday.
When Is Amazon Black Friday 2020?
What Is the Holiday Dash Sale?
Two days after its rescheduled Prime Day deals event, Amazon announced it would have an early holiday sale. The Black Friday-level savings event just kicked off and reportedly has over a million deals worldwide on items across all categories, including fashion, footwear, home goods, beauty and electronics. Another perk Amazon is unleashing early is its extended holiday return period, which has already begun. Most items can be shipped now through the end of December and can be returned through Jan. 31.
What Deals Can I Shop on Amazon Now?
Several discounts and deals are available on Amazon before Nov. 27 including the e-tailer’s Daily Deals and ongoing Holiday Dash sale. Footwear brands on sale during Amazon’s Holiday Dash include up to 60% off on New Balance, Adidas, Reebok and Skechers shoes. Sandals from Teva and Ugg boots can be found for less too.
Take a look at some of our favorite items currently on sale on Amazon.com.