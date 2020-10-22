What You Need to Know About Amazon’s Black Friday Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce behemoth is now gearing up for more holiday shopping this season, including retail’s biggest event, Black Friday.

With COVID-19 drastically affecting both in-person and online shopping, we expect Black Friday deals to go down differently than in years past. Although Amazon hasn’t announced plans for a Black Friday sale yet, the mega e-tailer just kicked off its Holiday Dash sale, a new initiative that’s available to shop now.

Below, take a look at what to expect from Amazon this Black Friday and the best deals from Amazon’s Holiday Dash sale available to shop now on Amazon.com/holidaydash. And make sure to keep checking back on this page for more details regarding Amazon’s plans for Black Friday.