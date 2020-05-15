Shop Alice + Olivia’s Insane Sample Sale for Spring Shoes Before It’s Too Late

Alice + Olivia has launched its spring sample sale featuring up to 80% off items, from shoes to sunglasses.

The label is also offering free shipping for orders over $200. But hurry, before it’s too late. The sale is for a limited time only with items and sizes selling out fast.

Top items perfect for summer include bright pink, orange and yellow sandals seen in a variety of silhouettes. Many of the shoes are also under $100. Just look at the Lori neon block heel, which was originally $350 and is now available for $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

To Buy: Alice + Olivia Lori Sandals, $65.

Other hot items include the Creda lizard-print pump, on sale for $157. Alice + Olivia is also offering major discounts on its dresses, jeans, tops, tees and jackets.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

To Buy: Alice + Olivia Creda Pump, $157.

In addition, Alice + Olivia is making it a priority to give back during the coronavirus pandemic. The brand has donated $20,000 to the No Kid Hungry organization as well as supplies to create 50,000 face shields for doctors and nurses at NYU Langone. In addition, Alice + Olivia kicked off the #MaskItForward one-for-one initiative, where customers can purchase protective masks online. For each mask sold, the company will donate one to the medical community.

Alice + Olivia protective mask, on sale now for $10. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

To Buy: Alice + Olivia protective mask, $10.

Keep scrolling for other great shoe sale options to purchase.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

To Buy: Alice + Olivia Vaille Snake Platform, $74.

Alice + Olivia Paloma Heel on sale now. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

To Buy: Alice + Olivia Paloma Heel, $169.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alice + Olivia

To Buy: Alice + Olivia Danessa Heel, $118.

