Alexander Rossi’s Girlfriend Kelly Mossop Wins IndyCar’s Chic Streak at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kelly Mossop attended the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race today to cheer on boyfriend Alexander Rossi.

For Rossi’s big win, Mossop wore fitted black shorts with an oversized graphic tee tucked in, finishing the outfit off with gold jewelry and sunglasses.

Kelly Mossop the girlfriend of NTT IndyCar series driver Alexander Rossi watches in the pits during qualifications for the Honda Indy Toronto on July 16, 2022 on the Streets of Toronto. CREDIT: AP

Mossop was also on the scene this month for the Honda Indy Toronto, a qualifier. That day, she wore a black flouncy sun dress with black shades on her head and a black and silver Chanel boy bag.

NTT Indy Car series driver Alexander Rossi poses for a photo with his girlfriend Kelly Mossop after qualifying for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 22, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. CREDIT: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On May 22, the couple celebrated another win on the race track when Rossi qualified for the 106th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mossop went casual for the big day, switching out her Chanel bag and sun dress for an olive green ruched midi dress with a trusty pair of black sunglasses.

NTT IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi poses for a photo with his girlfriend Kelly Mossop on May 21st, 2022 after qualifying for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. CREDIT: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The day prior, on May 21, the couple posed together on the track again. For this occasion, Mossop wore a dark blue t-shirt dress, further keeping the outfit casual with black sunglasses and a watch.

Indycar driver Alexander Rossi (27) of Andretti Autosport takes a selfie with his girlfriend Kelly Mossop during the 500 Festival Parade on May 26, 2018, in Indianapolis, Indiana. CREDIT: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A few years earlier, the couple snapped a selfie, capturing a joyous moment at the 500 Festival Parade on May 26, 2018, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mossop donned her best parade attire, wearing a white tee with no sleeves and dark wash blue jeans.

Alexander Rossi and Christian Lundgard, of Denmark, celebrate after the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. CREDIT: AP

After today’s race, Rossi wore some funky footwear to the trophy ceremony. Rossi donned vibrant white, pink, and black athletic sneakers with velcro straps.