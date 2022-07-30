Alexander Rossi’s Girlfriend Kelly Mossop Wins IndyCar’s Chic Streak at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kelly Mossop attended the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race today to cheer on boyfriend Alexander Rossi.
For Rossi’s big win, Mossop wore fitted black shorts with an oversized graphic tee tucked in, finishing the outfit off with gold jewelry and sunglasses.
Mossop was also on the scene this month for the Honda Indy Toronto, a qualifier. That day, she wore a black flouncy sun dress with black shades on her head and a black and silver Chanel boy bag.
On May 22, the couple celebrated another win on the race track when Rossi qualified for the 106th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mossop went casual for the big day, switching out her Chanel bag and sun dress for an olive green ruched midi dress with a trusty pair of black sunglasses.
The day prior, on May 21, the couple posed together on the track again. For this occasion, Mossop wore a dark blue t-shirt dress, further keeping the outfit casual with black sunglasses and a watch.
A few years earlier, the couple snapped a selfie, capturing a joyous moment at the 500 Festival Parade on May 26, 2018, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mossop donned her best parade attire, wearing a white tee with no sleeves and dark wash blue jeans.
After today’s race, Rossi wore some funky footwear to the trophy ceremony. Rossi donned vibrant white, pink, and black athletic sneakers with velcro straps.