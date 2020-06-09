You Can Get 50% Off on Select Styles at Aldo Now — Including Sandals, Loafers and More

Summer is finally here — and if you’re hoping to revamp your wardrobe for the season, look no further than the Aldo summer shoe sale.

The retailer is offering up to 50% on a range of footwear and handbags, with on-sale styles including summer-ready sandals galore. In addition to styles perfect for your next barbecue or beach day, Aldo is also offering discounts on smart loafers and sneakers that can take you into fall — so savvy shoppers may want to get a head start.

Below, FN has rounded up a selection of the must-have styles from the Aldo summer shoe sale. Read on to shop them all.

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Qilinna

Thanks to their flat sole, these braided sandals are incredibly easy to where, whether you’re running errands or attending a pal’s social distancing barbecue. The style has a round toe and an adjustable ankle strap closure, with gold-tone ornaments adding a subtle metallic pop.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Kaoedia

Get a height boost of nearly 5 inches in these towering wedges, which feature a summery natural sole and adjustable ankle strap. In a metallic gold colorway, the style can take a casual jeans and tank top combo from day to night — or it can make a dress feel more casual.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Cerinna

Many flip-flops are too flimsy to wear when you’re not at the beach or pool, but not this one. Aldo’s Cerinna features a comfy cushioned sole and a glossy finish. The style comes in a range of colors from bold neons to neutrals.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Etelavia

Popularity of “Tiger King” aside, animal print is continuing to trend for summer 2020. And tiger print, with its mix of tan and black, will go with pretty much anything in your wardrobe. What’s more, these mules boast an on-trend, ’90s-inspired — with an almond toe and 3-inch block heel.

Aldo tiger-print mules. CREDIT: Courtesy

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Varlet

Give your little black dress a fun upgrade with these bold statement heels, fabricated in an on-trend blue python print. While the shoes boast a sky-high 5.25-inch heel, a 1.5-inch platform will keep you feeling balanced as you hit the dance floor.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Rallina

Fall may seem a long ways away, but this penny loafer is perfect for blustery autumn weather. The classic silhouette comes in a rich cognac leather, with a flat sole and round toe. Even better, the style is available for just $45, 50% off its initial $90 retail price.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Cerusa

The big-toe sandal has become a favorite of stars like Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid — and with Aldo’s sale, you can take on the trend for just $25. What’s more, the style features a padded footbed to ensure you stay both fashionable and comfortable.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Lovireclya

No casual summer wardrobe is complete without a low-top white sneaker. Aldo’s Lovirecyla can be effortlessly worn with a sundress for easy, breezy summer vibes, or paired with a T-shirt and jean shorts for a more dressed-down look.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Stessy

A classic pointed-toe pump never goes out of style — which means it’s a wardrobe staple every woman should own. Snag Aldo’s most popular pump in beige or black patent at the can’t beat price of $55, down from $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Wrangler

These Western-style ankle boots can be paired with denim cutoffs for summer, or styled with trousers and a button-down for the office come fall. What’s more, they’re marked down by 50% to just $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Heuweiler

Complete with a delicate scarf, this top handle bag looks far more expensive than it’s on-sale price of $33. The bag features an easy to use magnetic snap closure, with a secure interior compartment and a removable, adjustable shoulder strap.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Aldo Summer Shoe Sale: The Olaoma

Make your handbag the statement of your outfit with this piece — which offers a can’t miss take the tie-dye trend that’s been blowing up all spring. The tote can be worn as a crossbody or held with the top handles.

CREDIT: Courtesy

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.