How to Buy the ‘Game Royal’ Air Jordan 12

Air Jordan retros are getting new life after several beloved styles made an appearance in ESPN’s “The Last Dance” 10-part docuseries, and one of the many classic silhouettes that have been revitalized is the Air Jordan 12.

Following the airing, viewers and sneaker fans alike all flocked to various resell platforms in order to secure the styles from Michael Jordan’s signature line including on GOAT where a spokesperson for the site told FN via email that there was a 68% increase in Air Jordan sales of the week that the “The Last Dance” released, and since its introduction sales for Air Jordan shoes grew significantly. StockX senior economist Jesse Einhorn was more skeptical, telling FN “It’s difficult to disentangle cause and effect on our marketplace, it’s hard to know why sneakers are performing well.”

Lucky for fans, the Air Jordan 12 Game Royal, one of the more popular releases in recent memory, is available on a variety of resale platforms and you don’t need to break the bank to secure a pair.

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 12 shoe during the 1996-97 NBA season and put up massive numbers including averaging 29.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while playing all 82 games and averaging 37.9 minutes per game but MJ’s defining moment for the season arrived in the midst of the NBA Finals.

Prior to Game 5 of the Finals, fans had learned from “The Last Dance” docuseries that MJ ate pizza the night before which produced symptoms of food poisoning while suffering from a 103-degree fever. This moment would go down in the history books as the iconic “Flu Game” scoring 38 points, grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists while him and his Chicago Bulls squad faced off against the season’s NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone and the Western Conference Champions, the Utah Jazz. MJ and the Bulls eventually went on to defeat the Jazz with the series ending in six games and the Air Jordan 12 becoming one of the seven signature sneakers that he wore while winning an NBA championship and en-route to winning his fifth title (a total of six championships) in his illustrious basketball career.

The Air Jordan 12 was said to be inspired by a fashionable women’s shoe from the 19th century but the Japanese Rising Sun flag also played a huge part in the inspiration behind the design as the intricate stitching on the leather upper can resemble the flag’s sun rays. When it came to the Air Jordan 12, MJ wanted to take a different approach with his “23” branding, which is why the text “Two 3” is embroidered down the middle of the tongue. One logo that has remained consistent is the Jumpman branding, which is embroidered at the top of the tongue, stamped onto the footbed, on the heel’s pull tab and at the forefoot. Nike and Jordan Brand’s latest technology was also implemented with Jordan’s 12th signature shoe but it’s hidden within the soft phylon midsole as this is the first-ever Jordan model to utilize the Swoosh’s full-length Zoom Air cushioning in the heel, which became one of the most comfortable sneakers from MJ’s signature sneaker line at that point in time. Additional features include a carbon fiber shank plate and a rubber outsole boasting modified herringbone pattern for improved traction on the basketball court.

A total of five iterations were available during the original 1996-97 run, which included the black and varsity red colorway he wore during the “Flu Game,” white and varsity red, a white and black makeup known as “Taxi,” the black and white-based “Playoffs” iteration and the lone blue colorway with the “Obsidian.”

Additional blue-based colorways for the Air Jordan 12 didn’t hit the market until the model received its first-ever re-issue in 2003 and donned a new “Black/University Blue” colorway, which was constructed with a Nubuck upper instead of the previous full-grain leather. This was the time that Jordan Brand experimented with the Air Jordan 12 by releasing low-cut versions of the aforementioned “Obsidian” and “Taxi” colorways.

Most recently, Jordan Brand reimagined the shoe for the Air Jordan 12 Game Royal makeup and even though it isn’t a colorway that was part of the silhouette’s original launch, it didn’t have any issues moving on shelves. The Air Jordan 12 Game Royal colorway released on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Sept. 21, 2019 for a retail price of $190. According to the Air Jordan 12 Game Royal product description, the shoe has been “remastered with genuine tumbled leather and suede color blocking reminiscent of the ‘Flu Game’ Air Jordan 12 — now in a gorgeous game royal — this Air Jordan 12 has a message embroidered on the heel tab that says it all: ‘Quality Inspired By The Greatest Player Ever.’ Expect nothing less than GOAT craftsmanship and aesthetics for the GOAT.” According to Jordan Brand, “the technology and construction of the Air Jordan 12 helped solidify it as one of the most durable Air Jordans of all time similar to MJ’s enduring drive. And like Michael’s own style, the design of the shoe communicated a bold and striking elegance.”

The fan-favorite “Royal” colorway first appeared on the Peter Moore-designed Air Jordan 1 in 1985 and although it wasn’t a colorway that MJ wore on the NBA court, it was his favorite color combination in royal blue and black. He rocked the kicks in an iconic portrait that has since become one of the earliest Air Jordan posters captured by legendary sports photographer Chuck Kuhn known as “Flight Guy.” It featured a young MJ from 1985 wearing a black and royal blue-colored flight suit and the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 High on-feet while standing in front of a runway getting ready to take flight. The “Royal” colorway of the popular Air Jordan 1 High also ended up being the first Air Jordan sneaker that released to the public in 1985.

Sneaker fans who have been on the hunt for the Air Jordan 12 Game Royal should look no further. Below we’ve rounded up various resell platforms and sneaker stores including StockX, GOAT, Stadium Goods and Flight Club, which are currently stocking the shoes along with its respective resell information.

Air Jordan 12 Game Royal on StockX

StockX is one of the go-to reselling platforms amongst sneaker fans and for those who are hunting down the Air Jordan 12 Game Royal, this should be no exception. With an average resell price of $221, a size 9.5 for the style recently resold for $283. As it usually is the cases when it comes to sneakers that are being resold, bigger sizes including men’s 16 through 18 are demanding the lowest asking price including $225, $300 and $281, respectively. A men’s size 14 a currently demanding the highest asking price of $434 but the majority of pairs are hovering around a $300 price tag.

Pros

One of Michael Jordan’s six signature sneakers that he wore when he won an NBA championship

Resell prices for the Air Jordan 12 Game Royal isn’t as high relative to other Air Jordan styles as its currently reselling for around $300

Jordan Brand remastered this silhouette for the Air Jordan 12 Game Royal with genuine tumbled leather and suede materials

Cons

Given the premium materials used on the shoe, this pair is better suited for casual wear

Air Jordan 12 Game Royal on GOAT

Another popular platform when it comes to securing sneakers in the secondary market is GOAT, which offers a full-size run demanding upwards of $640 in a men’s size 14. For fans with big feet, two pairs in a size 18 are available for below the $190 retail price costing $150 and $160 but don’t include the box or a lid. The smaller sizes ranging from 7.5 through 9 also offer instant shipping for a premium meaning the shoe has been pre-verified as authentic and will ship directly to the buyer.

Air Jordan 12 Game Royal on Flight Club

Pairs of the Air Jordan 12 Game Royal are also available at the premier consignment store Flight Club but unlike the aforementioned platforms, the stock is limited. Of the bunch includes size 7.5 through 8.5 as well as a size 18 with the men’s size 8 going for the cheapest price point at $275 and the size 18 going for $400.

Air Jordan 12 Game Royal on Stadium Goods

The New York City-based consignment shop Stadium Goods offers the most limited stock within the collection of retailers as the website lists that it’s down to the final pairs in men’s sizes 7.5, 8, 13, and 15. The price remains fairly consistent across the board all but the size 13 costing $340 while the latter prices at $389.

