How to Buy the Ferrari-Inspired Air Jordan 14 Retros

Nothing is off the table when it came to what was used as inspiration behind Air Jordan designs and that statement couldn’t be any more true than the Air Jordan 14, which was inspired by one of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s beloved Ferrari.

Since the first Air Jordan was released in 1985, MJ’s signature Air Jordan footwear line continued to evolve when it came to implementing the brand’s latest technology as well as a unique style, and the Air Jordan 14 provided both.

Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the main inspiration behind the Air Jordan 14 was MJ’s vehicle of choice during the mid ‘90s-era, which was the Ferrari 355F1. The leather upper of the shoe features a one-piece design that’s brought together with a seamless lacing setup for lockdown. The obvious nods pulled from the car starts with the distinct Jumpman badge placed on the side panel. The shoe’s phylon midsole also features firm Zoom Air units that are strategically placed at the forefoot and heel for added cushioning, and mesh vents seen on the outsole provide breathability.

The Air Jordan 14 certainly wasn’t the first sneaker from the Air Jordan line to take inspiration from vehicles. For example, the Air Jordan 5 was inspired by American World War 2 fighter jets and the Air Jordan 6 pulled from the look of one of MJ’s Porsches, among others.

Not only was this shoe one of the most comfortable and stylish Air Jordans to ever release but it also began tied to one of the most important basketball and sneaker moments of all time. During the 1998 NBA Finals that featured the matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz, MJ laced up the Air Jordan 14 on the court for the first time ever in Game 6.

According to the brand, it was an early prototype that was given to the baller by Hatfield, who asked Jordan to refrain from wearing it. But the basketball hall of famer did not listen ahead of the aforementioned game and the rest is history. MJ and his Bulls squad ended up winning the hard-fought series in six games after he put up 45 points in 44 minutes of play as well as hitting the game-winning shot in Game 6, which was a moment that has been cemented in the history books as “The Last Shot.” The moment helped Jordan secure his sixth and final NBA championship as well as completing his second three-peat in the span of eight years. The Air Jordan 14 is one of seven Air Jordan silhouettes that he has worn en-route to winning a championship and also ended up being the last signature model worn by MJ as a member of the Bulls before retiring from the sport for a second time.

The Air Jordan 14 didn’t hit stores until toward the end of 1998 and a total of five colorways were available as part of the silhouette’s original run alongside three low-top iterations. Less than 10 years later —2005 to be exact — the model returned to shelves in a mixture of classic and new makeups including 10 mid-top and two low-top styles. More recently, Jordan Brand decided to take a literal approach by introducing new Air Jordan Ferrari 14s, which are colorways inspired by MJ’s sports car.

Air Jordan 14 Retro “Challenge Red”

One of the Air Jordan Ferrari 14s is the “Challenge Red” makeup, which is also referred to as “Ferrari,” which debuted on Sept. 6, 2014 and released on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand stockists for a retail price of $200. This Air Jordan Ferrari 14s pair is best known for its premium and vibrant red suede upper that’s paired with equally bright yellow accents including on the Ferrari-inspired badge by the ankle collar, “Jumpman 23” branding on the heel tab and on the tongue’s pull tab. The shoe’s standout feature is found on the midsole that incorporates the look of carbon fiber plating along with a metallic silver vent on the midfoot for breathability. Given that the style released six years ago, the only place you can buy the sneakers on resale sites including on StockX for an average price of $400. The lowest asking price is currently listed at $477 for a men’s size 9.5 and costing up to $1,500 for a men’s size 13.5. The exact style is also available on the secondary platform GOAT offering a wide range of sizes including the men’s size 8 with the lowest asking price of $520 and the 13.5 costing $1,500. On Flight Club, the style is selling now for around $600 while Stadium Goods have more limited sizes available with only 9.5 and 10.5

Pros

Although the shoe features tech from the late 1990s, the Air Jordan 14 is still one of the most comfortable Air Jordan models to date

Not only is this shoe built for the basketball courts, but this iteration of the Air Jordan Ferrari 14s is also good looking, which can be worn for lifestyle purposes

Cons

Given its age, the materials used on the Air Jordan Ferrari 14s “Challenge Red” is known to separate around the toe box area over time

The upper on the Air Jordan Ferrari 14s “Challenge Red” is prone to more scuffs due to the suede material

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 14 Retro “Challenge Red.” CREDIT: StockX

Air Jordan 14 Retro “University Gold”

New Air Jordan Ferrari 14s didn’t stop with the release of the aforementioned “Challenge Red” as Jordan Brand decided to launch a “University Gold” or “Reverse Ferrari” colorway on June 22, 2019, on the SNKRS app and at select retailers for $200. According to the product description, this Air Jordan Ferrari 14s colorway matches the hue from one of Jordan’s Italian sports cars while applying a flashy new finish. The shoe boasts a one-piece premium gold leather upper while the familiar Ferrari-inspired badge by the ankle collar. The finishing touches are applied on the phylon midsole that features carbon fiber detailing, metallic silver plate while encapsulating the dual Zoom Air units placed on the forefoot and heel. For fans with bigger feet, select sizes including men’s 17 and 18 are on sale via GOAT for below the suggested $200 retail price including $155 and $110, respectively. Aside from that, most pairs sell for around $300. StockX, the “Stock Market of Things” has the style with the lowest ask of $133 in a men’s size 18 while a majority of pairs are currently reselling for around $270. Although Flight Club and Stadium Goods are more limited in terms of sizes available, the pairs are also reselling for around $300 but prices vary based on the sizes.

Pros

If you’re looking to stand out, the Air Jordan Ferrari 14s in the “University Gold” colorway is one style you should consider given its vibrant yellow-based color scheme

The dual Zoom Air cushioning unit in the midsole makes this one of the most comfortable Air Jordan silhouettes out there

Fans with bigger feet can nab this style for below its retail price

Cons

Long-time fans of the Air Jordan line may be drawn away to this Air Jordan Ferrari 14s “University Gold” colorway of the Air Jordan 14 as it doesn’t don the classic color schemes from the Chicago Bulls

Given that this is the retro version of the shoe, it’s not ideal to play basketball in this Air Jordan Ferrari 14s in “University Gold”

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 14 Retro “University Gold.” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 14 Retro “Quilted”

Included in the Air Jordan Ferrari 14s is the “University Gold” colorway, which wasn’t the only Ferrari-inspired iteration to release in 2019. (The brand also introduced a “Quilted” or “Black Ferrari” makeup that dropped via the Nike SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Dec. 2, 2019 that retailed for $200.) According to the brand, this Air Jordan Ferrari 14s shoe is “inspired by one of the fastest vehicles on earth, and its OG predecessor was among the first to blend the surprisingly similar worlds of footwear and automotive design.” It features a stealthy black leather upper that incorporates perforations throughout as well as the signature Ferrari-inspired branding stitched onto the sides. The shoe’s standout feature is seen on the medial section that’s covered in quilted suede panels to give the shoe a premium touch. Keeping up on the stealthy black color scheme is a black phylon midsole including carbon fiber details along with a contrasting red chrome plate that divides the herringbone rubber outsole. Given that its the most recent release on the list, you don’t have to break the bank to cop this Air Jordan 14 Retro “Quilted.” For instance, StockX has the Ferrari-inspired style reselling with the lowest ask of $169 for a men’s size 11. Aside from the ridiculous $99K for sizes 15 and 16, most pairs are hovering around the $200 retail price. GOAT has the same shoe reselling for below the aforementioned retail price in certain sizes including 8 and 8.5 for $180 each and 9.5 through 11 for around $180 too while other pairs will cost you $200. Similar to the previous styles, Flight Club and Stadium Goods only have one size per site, which includes a men’s size 10.5 for $195 and a men’s 8 for $255, respectively.

Pros

The Air Jordan Ferrari 14s “Quilted” features premium materials including leather and suede

Cons

Jordan Brand offers newer options that are great for hooping

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 14 Retro “Quilted.” CREDIT: Nike

