Adidas’ Huge Summer Sale Includes Adilette Slides for Just $23

Adidas is offering discounts on sweats, tracksuits, slides and more during its current loungewear sale.

From now until Wednesday, Sept. 2, the athletic brand is giving its customers 30% off, including on already marked down items. To get the discount, shoppers just need to use the code COMFORT during checkout.

Loungewear staples are always essential, especially as most continue to stay at home. The sale also features a number of athleisure items, too, like workout crop-tops and leggings.

Below, take a look at some of the best items featured during Adidas’ loungewear sale on Adidas.com.

Women’s Adilette Slides

A number of slides are offered for less during Adidas’ current sale, including these Women’s Adilette Slides. The classic slip-on shoe is comfortable and quick-drying, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Women’s Essentials Tricot Track Jacket

The Adidas Women’s Essentials Tricot Track Jacket is yet another classic staple currently featured in the brand’s latest sale. The archive style is made from recycled polyester, giving it a contemporary update. Shoppers can style with a variety of pants and leggings, including items featured in the sale.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Women’s Believe This 2.0 3/4 Tights

Athleisure items like leggings are always great to stock up on. The Adidas Believe This 2.0 3/4 Tights are great for lounging or working up a sweat.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Men’s Adilette Comfort Slides

Shoppers can snag these classic slides from Adidas during the brand’s current sale, too. The soft and comfortable slides are available for less in three colorways. The signature slides feature a Cloudfoam Plus comfort footbed, making them the ultimate loungewear staple.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Men’s Must-Have Fleece Pants

Adidas’ essentials are currently marked down from their usual price during the brand’s current sale on comfort items. These soft sweatpants are made of fleece and give off a tapered fit, making them an elevated option when it comes to shopping for loungewear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Women’s Her Studio London Crop Hoodie

Make a statement with this French cotton terry hoodie. The patterned crop hoodie will keep shoppers cozy during the cold-weathered months ahead. Plus, the sweater can be paired with a number of combos, including jeans and leggings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Men’s Adissage Slides

Another post-workout slide included in Adidas’ comfort sale is the classic Adissage Slide. The slip-on shoe featured a nubbed footbed that is designed to massage feet. The sandal also features an adjustable upper so shoppers can fit the shoe to their footwear needs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Women’s Zippable Ribbed Tank Top

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Men’s Adilette Gold Foil Comfort Slides

Shoppers looking to add a little oomph to their wardrobe should consider these Adilette Gold Foil Comfort Slides. Complete with the classic Adidas sandal silhouette, these slides feature gold logo detailing across the upper. The luxe sandal is now on sale at Adidas.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Women’s Large Logo Track Pants

Shoppers can update their sweatpants game during the Adidas loungewear sale with items like these Large Logo Track Pants. The abstract Trefoil detailing gives these classic black sweats a contemporary update. The comfortable sweats are now available for less online.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Men’s Adilette Cloud Foam Slides

These slip-on slides are equipped with a Cloudfoam unitsole, providing comfort in every step. The bold red slide is a great shoe for post workouts or simply for on the go.