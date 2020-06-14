How to Become an Adidas Product Tester

If you’re looking for a legitimate way to score free shoes and apparel, look no further than the Adidas product testing program.

Through the program, the Three Stripes sends shoes and other gear to selected individuals to test out for a period of time. After trying out the wares for a few weeks, product testers will mail them back to the company and let Adidas know what they think. If this sounds like something you may interested in, read on for more information on the Adidas product testing program.

How to Apply for the Adidas Product Testing Program

Product testers must meet a minimum set of requirements, including:

Living in the United States

Internet access and a valid email address

Read and write in English

Age 18 or older

Provide body measurements

Not test any competitor products

Not share information related to products being tested via social media, personal messaging or other forms of communication

If you meet those requirements, apply online now at Producttesting.adidas.com. Applicants must fill out a short survey with information including preferred sizing, what sports they participate in and demographics.

How the Adidas Product Testing Program Works

If you are selected for the Adidas product testing program, you will receive an email inviting you to participate. Those who choose to participate will receive complimentary test gear with instructions on how long to wear the product or the amount of mileage. After wearing the gear for the required period, testers will mail back the product (Adidas will pay for shipping) for evaluation by the company. During the testing period, participants are asked to keep detailed logs of their activity, as they will be asked to complete a short survey at the end.

How the Reebok Product Testing Program Works

Reebok, which is owned by Adidas, offers a product testing program of its own, which works virtually the same way as its parent company’s. To sign up to be a Reebok product tester, head to Producttesting.Reebok.com. The set of requirements for applicants matches Adidas’:

As with Adidas, individuals selected for the Reebok product testing program will receive an email inviting them to participate. Those who accept will receive free gear to test for a period of time (likely two to four weeks) with additional instructions. After the test period ends, participants will mail back the product for inspection by Reebok, and they will be asked to complete an online questionnaire.