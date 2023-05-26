adidas’ Memorial Day Sale Includes up to 55% Off Ultraboost Lights, Adilette Slides, and So Much More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sought after for making some of the finest sneakers and performance wear while contributing towards a better and conscious future, adidas is one of the most popular athletic apparel and footwear brands of all time. Lucky for you, adidas has discounted an array of its most coveted items for up to 55 percent off as part of its Memorial Day sale. adidas’ Memorial Day sale, running from May 26 to May 30 for non-members and from May 25 to May 26 for AdiClub members (use code SAVINGS), comes at the perfect time, considering spring cleaning may have left a few warm weather gaps in your closet. This event has everything you need for a wardrobe refresh. For example, you can save on all of adidas’ classic shoe collections, which include the best adidas running sneakers, walking shoes, workout shoes, basketball shoes, such as the Ultraboost Lights, 4DFWD 2 sneakers, and Dame 8 sneakers. The sale also includes more on-trend and fashion-forward adidas shoes. If you want to channel the ‘Gorpcore’ trend, the sartorial aesthetic that centers on wearing functional outdoor wear for fashion and style purposes, check out the adidas’ Terrex collection. This line of boot-like sneakers combines textured detailing, thick soles, and fun colorways, making them as fit for the trails as they are for the streets. While you’re adding shoes to your digital cart, it’s important to remember that this Memorial Day sale also includes the brand’s best lifestyle and performance wear. From adidas’ signature Best of adidas Training Shorts and sweat-wicking sports bras to stylish and practical crew socks and baseball caps, these garments and accessories will surely complement your adidas shoes. adidas’ Memorial Day sale only comes once a year, so if you want to score quality merchandise at unmatched prices, now is the best time to do so. Keep scrolling — we’ve rounded up the best deals and picks from the sale.

adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Size range: 5 to 14, including half sizes

5 to 14, including half sizes Colorway: Pulse Mint / Silver Metallic / Core Black

Pulse Mint / Silver Metallic / Core Black Materials: PRIMEKNIT+ textile upper, Continental Rubber outsole

PRIMEKNIT+ textile upper, Continental Rubber outsole Special features: Yarn in upper contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester

Whether you’re hitting the gym, walking on the treadmill, or running through the airport, Ultraboost Light shoes will give your steps much-appreciated notes of style and performance. Compared to previous Ultraboost iterations, the Ultraboost Light features a 30 percent lighter Boost material, a PRIMEKNIT+ upper that’s built for ultimate breathability and comfort, a redesigned Linear Energy Point on the sole to optimize responsiveness, and the signature Continental natural performance rubber, which provides traction for a confident run in any weather condition.

What reviewers say: “I got these for my run group and was not disappointed! I do not wear anything else when I go running.”

Related: Ultraboost Lights Review

adidas Stan Smith Shoes

Size range: 5 to 14, including half sizes

5 to 14, including half sizes Colorways: Cloud White / Cloud White / Clay Strata, Core White / Off White / Preloved Blue, Core White / Off White / Preloved Red, Grey Three / Grey Five / Gum, Wonder White / Sand Strata / Gum

Cloud White / Cloud White / Clay Strata, Core White / Off White / Preloved Blue, Core White / Off White / Preloved Red, Grey Three / Grey Five / Gum, Wonder White / Sand Strata / Gum Materials: Leather upper, suede heel patch, rubber cupsole

The Stan Smith shoe, once reserved for the tennis court, has now been transformed into a lifestyle sneaker suitable for everything from leisure walks to weightlifting. Named after American tennis player Stan Smith, the quintessential sneaker has had multiple designer collaborations and a slew of celebrity fans (think A$AP Rocky, Kanye West, Miranda Kerr, Julianne Moore, and Kylie Jenner), making it clear that this is a shoe with a ton of enduring appeal.

What reviewers say: “They are comfortable and clean. They are definitely a full size too big. I wear a 7 in sneakers and these fit in a 6. Otherwise they are great!”

adidas Adizero Adios 7 Running Shoes

Size range: 5 to 11, including half sizes

5 to 11, including half sizes Colorway: Pulse Mint / Silver Metallic / Core Black

Pulse Mint / Silver Metallic / Core Black Materials: Mesh upper, Continental Rubber outsole

Mesh upper, Continental Rubber outsole Special features: Made in part with recycled materials

Elite racers, rejoice: adidas’ Adizero Adios 7 Running Shoe, an excellent running sneaker for uptempo runs, speed workouts, and road races, is majorly discounted today. This low-profile, lightweight racing shoe is the latest iteration in the Adizero franchise and is made to win. It feature adidas’ record-breaking technology, including Lightstrike PRO, Continental Rubber outsoles, lightweight cushioning, and an energy torsion system. Plus, it has robust rubber grip lines that run in narrow diagonal strips down the outsole’s full length, offering hightraction in most conditions.

What reviewers say: “Just bought my wife a second colorway of these since she loved her first pair so much. She does 5k runs a few times each week and finds the amount of cushion + light weight perfect.”

adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes

Size range: 5.5 to 10

5.5 to 10 Colorway: Silver Violet / Violet Fusion / Pulse Mint, Wonder Quartz / Zero Metalic / Lucid Fuchsia

Silver Violet / Violet Fusion / Pulse Mint, Wonder Quartz / Zero Metalic / Lucid Fuchsia Materials: PRIMEKNIT+ textile upper, Continental Rubber outsole

PRIMEKNIT+ textile upper, Continental Rubber outsole Special features: The upper features at least 50% recycled content

The 4DFWD 2 shoe demonstrates adidas’ commitment to innovation. It has a reworked PRIMEKNIT+ upper that offers a snug, supportive, almost sock-like fit, with extra enhancements to the lacing system — including an extra eyelet that locks your foot down. It also has a 3D-printed midsole that’s designed to compress forward, reducing braking forces and transforming impact energy into forward motion. Read our more full-in-depth review of the shoe here.

What reviewers say: “I like this shoe because it’s comfortable. I don’t like to wear shoes all day, but this one is worth it.”

Related: adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes Review

adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2.0 Trail Running Shoes

Size range: 5.5 to 10

5.5 to 10 Colorway: Sand Strata / Silver Violet / Wonder Taupe

Sand Strata / Silver Violet / Wonder Taupe Materials: Mesh upper, Continental Rubber outsole

Mesh upper, Continental Rubber outsole Special features: The upper is made with a high-performance yarn that contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic — reimagined plastic waste, intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean. The other 50% of the yarn is recycled polyester.

If you’re looking to nail the ‘Gorpcore’ look, reach for adidas trail shoes. The brand’s offering of outdoor-friendly shoes is built for the trails with their protective technology and optimized fabrics. adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2.0 Trail Running Shoe always tops the best hiking shoe list for men and women. This hiking-meets-trail running sneaker is a lightweight training shoe with plenty of traction and underfoot support. It’s made with Gore-Tex to keep water, dirt, and debris far away from your feet.

What reviewers say: “The shoes looks girly and chic, I love the style and comfort. Goes well with a sporty outfit. Perfect for outdoor activities, run and long walks.”

adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks 6 Pairs

Size range: One size

One size Colorway: Black

Black Materials: 97% polyester, 3% elastane

If you want to overhaul your sock drawer with the most useful, versatile pairs around, these are the ones to stock up on first. The adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks come as a pack of six, ensuring you can swap them out each day. They’re made with polyester and some elastane, which means they’re thin enough to slide into sleeker shoes but thick enough to keep your toes warm. Plus, they offer cushioning and arch compression allowing you to be comfortable in any shoes you slip into.

adidas Adilette Slides

Size range: 3 to 15

3 to 15 Colorways: Core Black / White / Core Black, White / Core Black / White, Adi Blue / White / Adi Blue

Core Black / White / Core Black, White / Core Black / White, Adi Blue / White / Adi Blue Materials: Polyurethane outsole, PU-coated synthetic bandage upper

Polyurethane outsole, PU-coated synthetic bandage upper Special features: Quick-drying lining

Set your toes free with the adidas Adilette slides. These iconic shower shoes have officially graduated from the locker room and are now sleekly designed summer-friendly shoes with built-in ease. They’re super soft and have an incredibly comfortable contoured footbed, lending extra support and security that you don’t get with flimsier sandals. Even better is the PU-coated synthetic bandage and 3-Stripes design, which give them a step up from any thong sandals you usually resort to.

What reviewers say: “Great fitting slides, perfect for my feet. Totally iconic. Been wearing these for all my adolescent and adult life and will continue to do so.”

Related: Best adidas Adilette Slides

adidas by Stella McCartney TruePace High Support Sports Bra

Size range: 2XS to XL

2XS to XL Colorway: Ash Grey

Ash Grey Materials: Polyurethane outsole, PU-coated synthetic bandage upper

If you struggle to keep your bust in place while training, the adidas by Stella McCartney TruePace High Support Sports Bra is for you. It features a racerback design for optimal support and adjustable straps to provide a super snug fit. An extra wide band, adorned with the collab’s logo, is added to the bottom of the sports bra for extra support. The streamlined shape and smooth material make this sports bra look sleek on its own and allow it to lie flat under a tank or tee.

What reviewers say: “This has a lovely wide band which is perfect if you like to wear a chest heart monitor.”

adidas Best of adidas Training Shorts

Size range: S to L

S to L Colorway: Black

Black Materials: 91% recycled polyester, 9% elastane ripstop

91% recycled polyester, 9% elastane ripstop Special features: Made with a series of recycled materials, and at least 70% recycled content

Summer is here, so swap your training pants for workout shorts like these Best of adidas Training Shorts. They’re extremely comfortable and versatile with zip pockets that keep your small essentials, like phone and keys, close and accessible. Plus, they feature a drawcord elastic waist and the brand’s moisture-absorbing HEAT.RDY technology which lets you beat the heat and keep cool.

What reviewers say: “Iconic style and can be worn in several different ways.”

Meet the Author