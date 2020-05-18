Adidas Stan Smith + More Sneakers Are Up to 45% Off During Macy’s Memorial Day Sale

Prepare your wallets and shopping carts: you can now find top Adidas shoes on major discount.

As Memorial Day approaches on May 25, many retailers including Macy’s are already offering up to 45% off your favorite sneakers, apparel and accessories all from the iconic athletic brand in addition to discounts from must-have picks from Nike and more.

RELATED: Best Memorial Day 2020 Weekend Sales on Shoes & More

FN rounded up the best Adidas pieces available to shop now from Memorial Day sales to fill all your athleisure and footwear needs.

Adidas Superstar

With their recognizable three-stripe design, these classic Adidas sneakers are a global favorite across all generations and industries for their comfortable, relaxed silhouette and easy-to-pair model. Both men and women can reap the benefits of these shoes with a 25% off discount.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas Men’s NMD Reflective Xeno

These sneakers blend together a running-style silhouette with bold reflective detailing and galaxy-inspired colorways for a pair you’re never going to want to take off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas Women’s Swift Run

Designed for a smooth and lightweight ride, these running shoes offer plush comfort with a casual everyday look that can be paired with everything from jeans and a t-shirt to workout-ready leggings and tank.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas Men’s Fleece Sweatshirt

Take your outfit to the next cozy level in this crewneck sweatshirt branded with three stripes. A ribbed neckline and cuffs rest comfortably on the skin and keep the sleeves and neckline at bay.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas Stan Smith

A favorite of stars like Meghan Markle and Kendall Jenner as well as Pharell Williams and Nick Jonas, your closet is incomplete without a pair of iconic Stan Smith sneakers. Make sure to add these to your cart for the perfect summer sneaker.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas Men’s Adilette Slides

Tackle summer heat with the comfort of Adidas’ signature pool slides. With a cushioned footbed and traction-centered outsole, they are the ideal pair for beaches, post-workout and everything in between.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas Women’s Alphaskin Tank

Upgrade your workouts with this racerback tank with elongated arm openings that allows for full mobility of the arms and shoulders.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas UltraBoost 20

With the brand’s signature UltraBoost responsive cushioning and Primeknit 360 uppers for a secure fit, your stride will be untouchable as a molded heel counter supports your Achilles tendon. It’s finished off with a Stretchweb outsole to provide traction on both wet and dry surfaces for both men and women.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy: Adidas Women's UltraBoost 20 Running Shoes $180 $135 Buy it

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas Women’s Adilette Slides

Feel a burst of rejuvenation for your soles with the added CloudFoam cushioning in these signature Adidas slides. Best for warmer days or post foot injuries, you can feel the comfort you need right under your arches.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas Men’s UltraBoost All Terrain

Designed for traction on the most uneven of surfaces, you can take these running shoes from the streets to the treadmills to off-road trails. A three-dimensional heel frame keeps you supported and centered as knit uppers hug the foot and Stretchweb outsoles help with traction and sturdiness on your way with a water-repellent coating.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas Women’s Relaxed Sweatshirt

This relaxed French terry sweatshirt is a great warm-weather piece as it sits gently on the skin and absorbs moisture. The raglan sleeves and heathered look make for easy pairing for post workouts or relaxed outfits.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Adidas Men’s Nite Jogger

Give your ensemble a retro touch thanks to the chunkier silhouette and reflective detailing. With a Boost midsole for added cushion, a blend of mesh, nylon ripstop and suede overlays turn these shoes into a stylish pick for dressed up or dressed down looks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.